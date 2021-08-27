Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 26

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, will feature 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Jan. 31. Wed.-Mon., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Friday 27

THE SALTY DONUT: GRAND OPENING Yes, it's opening weekend for this fancy doughnut shop outta Miami, and they'll be introducing Austinites to their tasty array of popular flavors – Maple & Bacon, Brown Butter & Salt, Prickly Pear Margarita, and many more – and giving away exclusive swag packs (in collaboration with Topo Chico) for the first 50 customers on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Aug. 27-29. Fri.-Sat., 7am-10pm; Sun., 7am-7pm The Salty Donut, 2000 S. Congress, 512/494-4148. saltydonut.com

Saturday 28

ROUGHHOUSE BREWING: FARMERS' FAIR This festive foodie fair – elegantly hosted by Farmhouse Delivery, Three Six General, and The Salumeria – includes a variety of local vendors with goods fresh from the farm, live music, and more, out there in San Marcos where those beery wizards of Roughhouse concoct their thirst-busting quaffs. Sat., Aug. 28, noon-4pm. 680 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos. roughhousebrewing.com

Sunday 29

HOTEL VAN ZANDT: 'ROCK THE BOAT' POOL PARTY Downtown's Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt is closing out the summer with a final pool party of the year, featuring a curated drink menu by Volcan de mi Tierra tequila, tunes by resident DJs Yo Colombo, All Day Ray, DJ Kickit, and DJ Ella Ella, and all this action going down on the elegant hotel's fourth-floor pool deck. And don't sweat those all-day rays of the sun: The Van Zandt's even providing free sunscreen to the happy partyers this afternoon. Sun., Aug. 29, 1-5pm. Hotel Van Zandt, 605 Davis St., 512/542-5300. $20. https://www.hotelvanzandt.com

Monday 30

Tuesday 31

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com