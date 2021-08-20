Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 19

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 20

FUTURE FRONT MARKET & FESTIVAL This free, daytime market features a mix of programming and more than 100 vendors from Texas businesses. Note: As part of the festival’s nighttime showcases, FFTX will be hosting two outdoor events at Cheer Up Charlies. The pre-party on Friday night's got performances by Lorelei K, the Bragglights, and Kam Franklin of The Suffers; Saturday boasts a debut screening of Girls Like Us, the music video performance highlighting trans talent across the state of Texas). Pro tip: Be fully vaccinated and wear a mask. Fri.-Sat., Aug. 20-21 Fair Market, 1100 E. Fifth, 512/494-9093. $15 (for the nighttime Cheer Up events). thefrontfest.com

Saturday 21

MASSKRUGSTEMMEN BEER STEIN HOLDING CONTEST Short road trip, anyone? The New Braunfels-based Krause's Café & Biergarten challenges guests (21 and older) to "hold their bier" by hosting this series of stein-holding contests all summer long. It's not just fun for fun's sake: The ultimate winner will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay in New York City. Note: Join the competition each Saturday for an entry fee of $20; the finals will be on Aug. 21. Pro tip: Try the Jager Schnitzel while you're there, liebchen; that mushroom sauce is *chef's kiss* ... Sat., Aug. 21, 7:30pm Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten, 148 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, 830/625-2807. $20. https://www.krausescafe.com

REMARKABLE INDONESIA This event, presented by the Indonesian Women Entrepreneurs Network at Austin's Hotel Indigo, features Indonesian dance, live music, a fashion show, and culinary experience – with specialty foods and unique Indonesian products in the bazaar. Sat., Aug. 21, 11:30am-3:30pm. (2021) Hotel Indigo, 810 Red River. facebook.com/IWENInternational

THE MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM Oh! You'll eat so much ice cream! You'll learn so much about ice cream! You'll Instagram your favorite phone into cute little pieces! Oh! We told you about this back in July, so you could snag some tickets early, and here it is now. Note: The Austin version of this international phenomenon, located in the heart of The Domain, will feature 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying the cold and creamy confection that makes the whole world smile. Through Oct. 31. Wed.-Sat., 10am-8pm 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. $39. museumoficecream.com

Sunday 22

Monday 23

Tuesday 24

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com