Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 5

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 6

Saturday 7

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET: PEACH PARTY Hey, it's National Farmers Market Week – and this popular market on the back side of Barton Creek Square Mall is showcasing their three peach farmers with free peach tastings, peach-inspired food and drink, live music, market tattoos, and more. Sat., Aug. 7, 9am-1pm. (2021) Barton Creek Farmers Market, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/280-1976. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

DOUGH BOYS: ANNIVERSARY COLLABORATION Yeah, those Dough Boys who recently moved their popular pizza-producing trailer into the Meanwhile Brewing compound? It's their first anniversary this weekend, and they'll be celebrating via collaboration with pigtastic Distant Relatives. Which means, O lucky citizen, that you can be feasting on a smoked mozzarella/pulled pork/roasted shallot cream/peach barbecue sauce savory pie. And that daily-made ice cream truck Besamé will be there, too, with a special Meanwhile Fernet Mint Chocolate Chip all smooth and creamy. And the brewery itself will release their new Picnic Days Kolsch on that day. Suggestion: Save us a seat, mmmkay? Sat., Aug. 7 Meanwhile Brewing Co., 3901 Promontory Point, 512/308-3659. https://www.meanwhilebeer.com

MASSKRUGSTEMMEN BEER STEIN HOLDING CONTEST Short road trip, anyone? The New Braunfels-based Krause's Café & Biergarten challenges guests (21 and older) to "hold their bier" by hosting this series of stein-holding contests all summer long. It's not just fun for fun's sake: The ultimate winner will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay in New York City. Note: Join the competition each Saturday for an entry fee of $20; the finals will be on Aug. 21. Sat., Aug. 7, 7:30pm Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten, 148 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, 830/625-2807. $20. https://www.krausescafe.com

Sunday 8

CAPITAL CONFECTIONERS: VIRTUAL DAY OF SHARING Capital Confectioners, that Austin-based nonprofit group of sugar artists, invites people from all over the world (like, for instance, you) to engage in a full day of classes and demonstrations, to learn new skills from local and not-so-local amazing cake decorators. Note: Some of the projects are hands-on, and you can purchase a Goody Box of supplies so you'll be ready to get down and sugary this coming Sunday. Sun., Aug. 8 $50. capitalconfectioners.com

Monday 9

Tuesday 10

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com