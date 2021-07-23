Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 22

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 23

EL ALMA: TEQUILA FLIGHTS THIS WEEKEND! We think every day should be National Tequila Day, tbh; and the crew at El Alma, that enticing gem of Mexican fare on Barton Springs Road, concurs. Which is why they're offering Volcán De Mi Tierra tequila flights from Friday through Sunday ($28, while supplies last). Each tasting board includes Volcán's Blanco, the Reposado, and the ultraspecial Cristalino (a highly filtered Anejo) – with tasting and appearance notes from the producer. Serving suggestion: Pick your favorite, then try it as a margarita, too. Fri.-Sun., July 23-25 El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. www.elalmacafe.com

METCALF BBQ: COMMERCIAL SHOOT Hey, they're filming a commercial! Join the crowd for some delicious barbecue, live music from Don Berryhill, and a chance to make an appearance on screens everywhere. Fri., July 23, 6-8pm. (2021) Metcalf BBQ at Graceland, Graceland Grocery, 512/792-9778. https://metcalfbbqatx.com

Saturday 24

MASSKRUGSTEMMEN BEER STEIN HOLDING CONTEST The New Braunfels-based café challenges guests (21 and older) to "hold their bier" by hosting this series of stein-holding contests all summer long. It's not just fun for fun's sake: The ultimate winner will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay in New York City. Note: Join the the competition each Saturday for an entry fee of $20; the finals will be on Aug. 21. Sat., July 24, 7:30pm Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten, 148 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, 830/625-2807. $20. https://www.krausescafe.com

NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY: BULL & BOWL We told you about this festive gathering place and its mechanical bull a couple weeks ago. Now we're telling you, look, free bull rides all day – in celebration of tequila, yes, but also because it's National Day of the Cowboy as well. Like, what, you need a better excuse to test your skill on a mecha-bevo and join your friends in sipping from a humongous Cowboy Hat Cocktail? Sat., July 24 Bull & Bowl, 501 W. Sixth #200, 512/992-0707. bullandbowl.com

NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY: CHUY'S Celebrate the agave-forward holiday at this local Tex-Mex emporium, where all locations will be serving up their world-famous margaritas and tequila drink specials – with $1 floaters and $5 top-shelf tequila shots all day long. Sat., July 24 chuys.com

NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY: ROOSEVELT ROOM In honor of National Tequila Day, this Downtown bastion of elevated drinking is featuring half off all tequila pours and discounted RR margaritas all night long. Sat., July 24 Roosevelt Room, 307-B W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

TACO AND MARGARITA FESTIVAL Yes, right there in the midst of ACL Live, it's a whole mess of food trucks cooking up the tacos and serving margaritas to keep the citizens' live-music pleasures well fed and slaked! So, ah, is this like the Austin you used to know, or the Austin you'd like to know, or maybe it's part of something new that Austin is becoming no matter your preference either way? The answer: It's tacos and margaritas, baby, it's tacos and margaritas. Sat., July 24, 4-11pm. (2021) ACL Live at the Moody Theater, 310 W. Willie Nelson Blvd., 512/225-7999. $15-49. acl-live.com/calendar/taco-margarita-festival

TXB: 24/7 DAY CELEBRATION Those TXB convenience stores, in partnership with the NACS Foundation, are honoring the first responders, medical personnel, and Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock to serve communities in Texas and Oklahoma. How? By providing, on July 24, a free bag of TXB jerky and a free TXB one-liter premium electrolyte water to doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, sheriffs, highway patrol, fire, border patrol, 911 dispatchers, and American Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a badge. Sat., July 24 txbstores.com

Sunday 25

Monday 26

Tuesday 27

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com