Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TACO RUMBLE: AUSTIN V. SAN ANTONIO The sparks and flavors are gonna fly in that city to the south of us as an all-star crew of San Antonio and Austin restaurants clash during the first annual Taco Rumble, presented by H-E-B and featuring ATX chefs from Asador, Austin Taco Mafia, Eldorado Cafe, Paprika, R19 Taqueria, and Texsueño going up against some of S.A.'s finest in this badass battle. Note: This ticket is all-inclusive for food and drink; no separate purchases required. Thu., July 15, (2021) The Espee, 1174 E. Commerce, San Antonio. $65-150.

Friday 16

AUSTIN OYSTER CO.: SHUCKFEST Join the crew of bivalve-forward aficionados at Still Austin Distillery for a culinary experience with great food and drinks from Austin Oyster Co., Still Austin, Austin Winery, Reese Bros BBQ, and Bearded Baking Co. – with live music from Pierson Saxon. Bonus: This shellfish-happy shindig is also a benefit for Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition and Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. Fri., July 16, 6-10pm. (2021) Still Austin, 440 E. St. Elmo, 512/276-2700. $15-65. austinoysterco.com

CRU HEMP LOUNGE: AUSTIN OPENING Yes, CRU Hemp Lounge. Owned by Atlanta-based entrepreneur Dennis McKinley. The largest Black-owned nightlife chain and largest hookah lounge chain in the United States. A fast-casual hookah-hemp lounge offering unique flavors, hemp oil extracts, small plates, and specialty cocktails. It's chill, we imagine; it's pretty snazzy, it's chill af, and it's opening today. Also, in the future? "The company is positioning itself to be a major brand name, with a customer base already in place, for when cannabis becomes legal nationally." We know, right? Fri., July 16, 7pm. (2021) CRU Hemp Lounge, 2716 Guadalupe, 205/613-8307. crulounge.com/cru-austin/

Saturday 17

Sunday 18

Monday 19

Tuesday 20

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com