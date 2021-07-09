Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 8

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 9

BULL & BOWL GRAND OPENING PARTY They're insisting this place on West Sixth is "the first duckpin bowling alley, bar, bistro, arcade, and mechanical bull venue ever established;" and, you know? Initial, cocktail-fueled research seems to corroborate that assertion. And you might want to corroborate yourself a win at the opening party this weekend, citizen – a win in the Mechanical Bull-Riding Tournament, a you-versus-the-bull battle that's replete with potential prizes and glory. Bonus: Fierce set of chunes from DJ Eric Generic. Fri., July 9, 7-11pm. Bull & Bowl, 501 W. Sixth #200, 512/992-0707. bullandbowl.com

KEEPERS COASTAL KITCHEN: GRAND OPENING This new restaurant – from those acclaimed Hajimaleki Brothers, Amir and Ali, of Oasthouse fame – with chef partner René Melendes – will offer sustainably caught seafood from across the country, with flavors from around the world. It's a family-friendly, casual eatery, this place, starting out with just dinner service – later expanding to lunch and take-out. (Why "Keepers," you wonder? It's named after Amir's favorite pier in Port Aransas, is why; but we'd reckon also because, yeah, it's def a keeper.) Fri., July 9, opening at 3pm Keepers Coastal Kitchen, 5701 W. Slaughter Bldg D. keepersaustin.com

Saturday 10

MASSKRUGSTEMMEN BEER STEIN HOLDING CONTEST The New Braunfels-based café challenges guests (21 and older) to "hold their bier" by hosting this series of stein-holding contests all summer long. It's not just fun for fun's sake: The ultimate winner will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay in New York City. Note: Join the the competition each Saturday for an entry fee of $20; the finals will be on Aug. 21. Sat., July 10, 7:30pm Krause’s Café & Biergarten, 148 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, 830/625-2807. $20. https://www.krausescafe.com/

Sunday 11

Monday 12

Tuesday 13

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com