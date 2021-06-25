Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 24

DESERT DOOR: THIRD COAST TIKI WEEKEND Desert Door Texas Sotol debuts the latest in its limited-edition Explorer series this weekend: A Jamaican rum cask Texas sotol named Third Coast, aged in a Tennessee whiskey barrel and boasting "the sweetness of rum, but with a caramel and toffee taste from the whiskey and sotol." Head on over to try this new tipple in a context redolent of Tiki bar delights, featuring three original cocktails created to highlight the new sotol's nuanced power. Note: Guests are encouraged to register right here, though entry is free and dogs, kids, and island attire are welcome. Thu.-Sun., June 24-27 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. Free. www.desertdoor.com

EL ALMA: TENTH ANNIVERSARY PARTY Alma Alcocer's excellent restaurant on Barton Springs Rd, the shiningest culinary star of the El Chile Group, is skipping dinner service this Thursday, instead celebrating their milestone decade with a night of passed hors’ d'oeuvres, food stations (including a ceviche bar, a queso fountain, and street tacos) throughout the dining room and upstairs patio, a satellite bar on the rooftop, and music from DJ Cassandra. Bonus: a gift card raffle, a cake cutting, and take-home treats for everyone. Getcher tickets while you can! Thu., June 24, 6-9pm. (2021) El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $50. www.elalmacafe.com/

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 25

Saturday 26

GOODSTOCK'S FIRST ANNIVERSARY In celebration of Goodstock's first anniversary, the company's offering an educational experience that every wannabe barbecue guru will want to grok in fullness. Watch as pitmaster Mark Avalos of SLAB BBQ and chef Cris Vasquez (executive chef of The Texas Rangers) prepare and cook Goodstock staples such as briskets, beef ribs, pork ribs, tri tips, and more. A ticket gets you access to the event, food samples from the demos, nonalcoholic beverages, and a Goodstock swag bag stuffed with goodies. Sat., June 26, 10am. (2021) United Heritage Center, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. $60. goodstocktx.com

Sunday 27

DEVIL MAY CARE SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH BOB MOSES Even in Austin, where you can enjoy all kinds of live music during a great brunch somewhere, you'd be hard pressed to find something as compelling as this Devil May Care brunch that brings a cool nighttime club vibe to your weekend afternoon – featuring a live set by Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses for your aural delectation. And, what, the food? Do we have to remind you how we've raved about the vittles at this posh pleasure palace? Only question is: Can your Sunday stand such sensual joy? If the answer is yes, citizen, email soon for a reservation. Sun., June 27, noon. (2021) Devil May Care, 500 W. Sixth, 512/767-6052. hello@devilmaycareatx.com, https://www.devilmaycareatx.com

Monday 28

Tuesday 29

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com