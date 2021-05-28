Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

AUSTIN SHIFT MEAL: JOB FAIR Austin Shift Meal is hosting a job fair to help connect out-of-work restaurant and hospitality workers with restaurants and other employers with job openings. You're looking for a job in the industry? These companies will be at Yard Bar, looking for you: Swift’s Attic, W Austin Hotel, Wu Chow, Home Slice, Lenoir, Plaza Colombian, Rosedale Kitchen & Bar, Slab BBQ, Spec’s Wine and Spirits, Reunion 19, Salt & Time, Hillside Farmacy, El Chile Group, Quality Seafood Market, L’Oca d’Oro, Bar Peached, Bufalina Due, and Texas Keeper Cider. Tue., June 1, 10:30am-12:30pm Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. austinshiftmeal.com

CASERO: OPENING IN MUELLER Casero, Jackie Letelier and Emily Stengelt's Austin-based company that specializes in beautifully crafted charcuterie and cheese boards, will open its first storefront on June 2 – in the Mueller neighborhood! Casero will offer curbside pickup and delivery Wed.-Sat. [Note: Orders can be placed online and must be reserved by 5pm the day prior for next-day pickup or delivery; pickups are 10am-2pm.] Casero, 2100 Robert Browning. caseroaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 28

Saturday 29

QUESOFF 2021: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EDITION Holy State Dip of Texas, Batman! There's more queso here than in the Fabled Queso Mines of Machu Picchu!

This normally annual celebration of all things melted cheese presents a special format for our slowly-exiting-a-pandemic times, with a competition between past champs and special guests – Better Half, Eldorado Cafe, Cheesus, Austin Facial Hair Club, Olamaie, Comedor, La Condesa, JuiceLand, Tacodeli, and Hawk's Hot Chicken – all certain to bring a tantalizing array of warm and cheesy, tortilla chip-enabled goodness to everyone attending. (Note: All proceeds from tickets sales will go to the Central Texas Food Bank.) Also, there's a lead-up Quesoff Challenge, with local restaurants; participating venues are donating a dollar for each queso dish sold during May. Bonus: Live music from Mariachi Los Gallos, with DJ sets by uLOVEi. Sat., May 29, 5-8pm. (2021) Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $16. www.mohawkaustin.com

TINY GROCER: FARMERS MARKET GRAND OPENING Tiny Grocer owner Steph Steele is hosting a celebration that will showcase local brands and products in a farmers-market style in the venue's back parking lot on Memorial Day Weekend – and you, citizen, are invited! The Burlap & Twine flower truck will be there with build-your-own bouquets, and Siete will be gifting summer lime chip bags with purchases of their products, and, oh, look who else will be there with delicious wares: Visca Charcuteria, Perennial Pecan, Chop Chop, Shar Snacks, Murphy’s Mellows, Blenders & Bowls, Lindsay’s Apothecary, Mayawell, The Fika Table, Swoon Lemonade (who will also debut their new Peach Tea flavor), Two Hives Honey, Sunriser CBD Coffee, Fronks, Tiny Pies, and more. Recommended: Head on over and sample this array of hometown excellence. Sat., May 29, 2-5pm. (2021) Tiny Grocer, 1718 S. Congress. tinygrocer.com

TREATY OAK DISTILLING: SMOKE & MASH BBQ CELEBRATION

Just down the road a piece, at the start of the Texas Hill Country, sits a gorgeous spread of reclaimed ranchland on which Daniel Barnes and his meticulous associates craft up several of the finest tipples available in our crazy-ass world: Bourbon, rye whiskey, gin, even (shhh) some wine.

Maybe you've visited this little patch of paradise already? And maybe you've understandably become addicted to the grainy goodness that flows from Barton Springs Mill on the same property? Well, this Memorial Day weekend's a good time to return: Saturday's Smoke & Mash is an all-day barbecue expo with offerings from the professionals at Alice’s Restaurant, World Barbecue Champion pitmaster Tuffy Stone, third-generation barbecuer Sam Jones, and award-winning pitmaster Moe Cason. (Guests can purchase $5 tickets, each of which can be exchanged for a small barbecue plate from any of the vendors.)

You want, what, more than just perfect barbecue in a pastoral outdoor setting? Of course there'll be live music – the Hot Texas Swing Band, Night Cap, and Deezie Brown – but, check this out, Austin Speed Shop's presenting a car show (starting at 2pm) and Treaty Oak will release their new Red, White & Blue single barrel whiskey at this celebration. (Note: There's only 210 bottles to this expression, sold exclusively at the distillery while supplies last.) And this whole thing serves as a benefit for the Southern Smoke Foundation and Tate Farms, too.

Reservations? Nah, hoss, just show up and be ready for a real good time.

Sunday 30

JESTER KING X PAWS: PUPS + BEER Jester King Brewery, that bastion of adult-beverage relaxation and revelry out there just past Dripping Springs, will host PAWS Shelter of Central Texas, a no-kill shelter located in Kyle, for this pet adoption event. PAWS will have both dogs and cats on site for adoption. Jester King will have new, house-made dog treats available for sale, with all proceeds going to PAWS. Families and already-happily-homed animals are welcome at the adoption event (as long as those pets are friendly and leashed). No tickets required, just c'mon down. Sun., May 30, noon-4pm. Jester King Craft Brewery, 13187 Fitzhugh Rd., 512/661-5736. www.jesterkingbrewery.com

Monday 31

Tuesday 1

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com