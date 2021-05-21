Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 20

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HOPDODDY X CHI'LANTRO = KIMCHI BURGER "With admiration for each other’s culinary craft, Hopdoddy’s head chef Matt Schweitzer and Chi’Lantro founder Jae Kim have joined forces to deliver the familiar in an unfamiliar way: a Korean barbecue-inspired burger bursting with flavor and thoughtful ingenuity." Right, so that'll be the 'Doddy's signature Piedmontese beef patty topped with Chi’Lantro’s Korean barbecue-marinated Angus beef and caramelized kimchi, atop a layer of saucy slaw on those fresh-baked burger buns. (Note: Yes, citizen, we're already drooling, too.) And these meaty wonderments will be available at all Hopdoddy locations, starting on May 19. And know that the popular burger chain's got more collabs coming up, so prepare yourself for a tastier 2021 and we'll let you know what's up next ASAP. www.hopdoddy.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 21

Saturday 22

Sunday 23

JESTER KING X PAWS: PUPS + BEER Jester King Brewery, that bastion of adult-beverage relaxation and revelry out there just past Dripping Springs, will host PAWS Shelter of Central Texas, a no-kill shelter located in Kyle, for this pet adoption event. PAWS will have both dogs and cats on site for adoption. Jester King will have new, house-made dog treats available for sale, with all proceeds going to PAWS. Families and already-happily-homed animals are welcome at the adoption event (as long as those pets are friendly and leashed). No tickets required, just c'mon down. Sun., May 23, noon-4pm. (2021) Jester King Craft Brewery, 13187 Fitzhugh Rd., 512/661-5736. www.jesterkingbrewery.com

Monday 24

QUESOFF 2021: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE EDITION Holy State Dip of Texas, Batman! There's more queso here than in the Fabled Queso Mines of Machu Picchu!

This normally annual celebration of all things melted cheese presents a special format for our slowly-exiting-a-pandemic times, with a competition between past champs and special guests – Better Half, Eldorado Cafe, Cheesus, Austin Facial Hair Club, Olamaie, Comedor, La Condesa, JuiceLand, Tacodeli, and Hawk's Hot Chicken – all certain to bring a tantalizing array of warm and cheesy, tortilla chip-enabled goodness to everyone attending. (Note: All proceeds from tickets sales will go to the Central Texas Food Bank.) Also, there's a lead-up Quesoff Challenge, with local restaurants; participating venues are donating a dollar for each queso dish sold during May. Bonus: Live music from Mariachi Los Gallos, with DJ sets by uLOVEi. Sat., May 29, 5-8pm Mohawk, 912 Red River, 512/666-0877. $16. www.mohawkaustin.com

Tuesday 25

GARRISON BROS X SOUTH CONGRESS CAFE: BOURBON DINNER Here's a five-course Garrison Brothers Bourbon Dinner at South Congress Cafe – just the sort of Tuesday night elegance you might need to make it through the rest of another working week, right? What do we mean by "elegance," you ask? We mean that chefs Brandon Hanna and James Howell will be matching generous pairings of the Brothers’ finest with white asparagus vichyssoise and halibut crudo and lamb chops with sweet corn succotash and bourbon-infused tiramisu and – yeah, mmmmmm, better grab those tickets all quicklike, citizen. Tue., May 25, 6pm. (2021) South Congress Cafe, 1600 S. Congress, 512/447-3905. $90. www.southcongresscafe.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com