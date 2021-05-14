Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 13

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 14

EMANCIPET'S VIRTUAL LUNCH-IN The passionately pro-animal nonprofit Emancipet is hosting this "Virtual Lunch-In," during which host Jim Spencer and Emancipet CEO Amy Mills will give you a behind-the-scenes look at how Emancipet is serving people and pets and adapting during challenging times. Bonus: You’ll also meet Emancipet’s Philadelphia team and get a tour of their new clinic in Houston’s Monroe Medical Plaza. Double bonus: There'll be a dog-inspired Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail demonstration and a pet talent show (with dog and cat tricks). So order in, pack a lunch, or prep a picnic for you and your favorite domestic mammal – just be sure to tune in for a good pet-affirming time. Fri., May 14, noon. (2021) Free, but RSVP. emancipet.org/lunch

Saturday 15

PLUCKERS WING BAR: AUSTIN FC WATCH PARTY Austin FC's exclusive wing partner will be hosting an official watch party outdoors at their Linc location today – for the Austin FC match against LA Galaxy. Raffles! Prizes! Live DJ! (Also, this is in the Linc, right? Pro tip: Head over to Easy Tiger before you leave, take home a fine loaf of bread for the rest of the week.) Sat., May 15, starting at 1pm Pluckers Wing Bar, 6406 I-35 #2949, 512/454-9464.

Sunday 16

Monday 17

Tuesday 18

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com