Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 6

EL ALMA MOTHER'S DAY KIT This isn't only the finest of Mexican confections for su madre on her special day: The kit from El Alma includes a box of Mexican wedding cookies and lemon tarts, a lavender lemonade mimosa kit (with a full bottle of sparkling wine), and a potted succulent from Ben White Florists. That's $60, but if you want to satisfy the whole fam, add an Enchilada Family Kit that can feed 4-6 and has Chicken Tinga or Grilled Shrimp as the choice of mains ($40). Note: Order by May 6 to guarantee availability. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $60-103. www.elalmacafe.com/

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

HOPDODDY'S CINCO DE MAYO WEEK: FAJITA BURGERS AND CHURRO FRIES Yes, yes, we'll be celebrating Cinco de Mayo, too, you Hopdoddy honchos.

But, listen: You don't need to restrict this fajita burger of yours – a chicken fajita patty, a layer of shaved Piedmontese Sirloin mixed with grilled peppers and onions, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, and bean purée – to a holiday-only thing, right?

[Ed. note: omg, just look at that tasty thing.]

We know it'll be available (with those Chipperbec churro fries all tossed in butter and cinnamon sugar and drizzled with chocolate syrup) from May 5-9 at all Austin locations, but *sob* shouldn't it be available all the time everywhere?

Don't you love us, Hopdoddy? Don't you love us as much as we love your burgers?

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 7

Saturday 8

BABY GOATS AT FARM OUT FEST No, it's not the name of a band, there will be actual baby goats roaming the grounds and waiting to be cuddled, as Tito's Handmade Vodka, local nonprofit Farmgrass, and the Far Out Lounge join forces to bring you Farm Out Fest. Also: a mini market from Farmshare Austin, live music featuring Walker Lukens, a silent auction, and more. Sat., May 8, noon-5pm. (2021) The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. https://www.fb.com/thefaroutlounge

MAY POP-UP MARKET AT HOTEL SAN JOSE Enjoy food and drink specials in the lovely HSJ courtyard lounge, shop from local merchants like Muchacho Vintage, Tanzy Jewelry, Prickly Pear Plant Boutique, Karacotta Ceramics, and more – and dance to tunes by DJ Feelin Groovy.

Pro tip: Before or after, there are few things that'll treat your moms better than a meal at the nearby Summer House on Music Lane. But then, you, too, might enjoy a crab benedict on a buttermilk biscuit with asparagus and hollandaise sauce, right?

noon-4pm.

Sunday 9

DRAG YOUR MOM TO BRUNCH TRACE at the W Hotel presents a special 80's-themed drag queen brunch for Mother's Day, hosted by Vylette Ward, with a complimentary glass of bubbly and flowers for mom from some of Austin’s favorite Queens. That's in addition to the usual delicious brunch offerings and cocktails specials, darling; and, if you're feeling really generous toward your materfamilias, why not reserve her a day of pampering at the W's acclaimed AWAY spa as well? Sun., May 9, 11am & 1:30pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

EDEN WEST: MOTHER'S DAY IN THE HILL COUNTRY Eden West, that outpost of extraordinary cuisine from Sonya Cote and company, invites you to stop by Driftwood's sotol-celebrating Desert Door Distillery to partake of a fine brunch this day. Pro tip: The huevos rancheros and brunch tacos go perfectly with a sotol Paloma cocktail … and few things go better with mom, we reckon, than a Hill Country Sunday. Sun., May 9, noon-4pm Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.edenwestfoodtruck.com

LAUNDERETTE: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH KIT This delightful and satisfying brunch kit from Launderette comes with (or without) an additional gift for mom: an eight-inch fluted, round, teal baking dish. And all the kits contain enough food for two: green shakshuka (green tomato hatch chile sauce, piquillo pepper, kale, chermoula, feta, fresh herbs, Vital Farms eggs), housemade focaccia, breakfast sausage, citrus salad, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls. Available for pre-order now, with pickup on Sat., May 8, 2-5pm. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $55 (just the meal), $70 (with baking dish). www.launderetteaustin.com

LES DAMES’ D’ESCOFFIER: MOTHER'S DAY GIFT BOX The local ladies of elevated cuisine offer this ultimate package of curated provender and pretties for your dear madre, featuring a giftboxed gathering of goods from Confituras, the Steeping Room, Springdale Handmade, Casero Austin, Fancy Fluff, Con' Olio, LeRoy & Lewis, Soul Popped Corn, Pedernales Cellars Texas Viognier, and YETI. Tea and jam and crackers and oil and sauce and snacks and wine and soap and – oh, what a lucky mom you have! Note: Pre-order now to pick up the box Fri.-Sat., May 7-8. $100. www.ldeiaustin.org

MOTHER'S DAY AT TRUDY'S You want to treat tu madre right on her special day, of course. We reckon a live mariachi band and a small flotilla of "mama-ritas" at Trudy's (the North Star and South Star locations, yes) might be just the thing you're looking for – not to mention that ever-delicious regular menu of Tex-Mex noms and beverages. Cheers, we say, to the one who brought you into this world! Sun., May 9 www.trudys.com

MOTHER'S DAY AT WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS They say that moms and wine go together like … well, like wine and moms, right? We sure won't argue with that bit of wisdom, not when the Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards is offering their Chef's Food & Wine Pairing – an elevated experience hosted in the Hye Society's private room, featuring chef Josh Tye's curated experience of small bites built around seasonal ingredients to perfectly pair with those William Chris wines. Ah, that's it – maybe moms and wine go together like ... wine and cheese? Or wine and charcuterie? Or – maybe we'll just hush up and make those reservations now. Sun., May 9 William Chris Vineyards, 10352 U.S. Hwy 290, Hye, 830/998-7654. $40. www.williamchriswines.com

MOTHER'S DAY FEAST FROM ABA Get your favorite girl a Mother's Day Mediterranean Feast this year, a multicourse take-it-home that includes avocado and fava bean spread with housemade bread, classic hummus with crudites, green salad with tahini vinaigrette, harissa shrimp cocktail, beef tenderloin kebab with lemon dill basmati rice, za'atar roasted chicken with sugar snap peas, gunpowder mashed potatoes, and isot double chocolate cake for dessert. Your mom probably already knows how good Aba's excellent kitchen is, right? Now's the perfect day to remind her. Note: Pre-orders taken until Fri., May 7, at noon for pickup at Aba on Sat.-Sun., May 8-9, 11am-3pm. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180. $52.95. www.abarestaurants.com/austin

MOTHER'S DAY FROM COOKIE RICH We told you about how Lorin Peters launched her scrumptious new-take-on-cookies biz a few months ago. And just last week we noted how Cookie Rich was picked up by Goldbelly for national distribution. So how could we fail to mention that she's got three new flavors out in time for Mother's Day: Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Chocolate Reese's + Peanut Butter Mousse, and Banana + Pudding. Note: There are now 12 flavors available to choose from, at $33 per dozen or $15 per four-pack.

MOTHER'S DAY PICNIC AT LAGUNA GLORIA This festive event will be hosted outdoors at the Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria sculpture park, complete with made-to-order picnic baskets from Spread & Co. (mmmmm, charcuterie-plus!), special discounts in the Shop at the Contemporary, and more. Sun., May 9, 9am-3pm. (2021) The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria, 3809 W. 35th, 512/458-8191. $10. www.thecontemporaryaustin.org

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Hai Hospitality presents the third installment of their popular sweet box series: The Mother’s Day edition. (Developed by pastry chef Ariana Quant as a way to offer confections for their guests during the pandemic, these special-occasion boxes of delectable treats will continue to be offered a few times a year.) The Mother’s Day boxes include six entremets-style petite cakes: salty caramel candy bar; apple tatin; matcha cassis tart; chocolate hazelnut choux; raspberry white chocolate bombe; and citrus petite cake. Each box also comes with a whole bottle of Gris Blanc Rosé. Note: Call the restaurant directly to reserve a box; once ordered and confirmed, the boxes will be available for pickup, curbside only, Sat.-Sun., May 8-9, 4-10pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $95. www.uchikoaustin.com

Z'TEJAS: FREE BRUNCH ENTRÉE FOR MOMS The Z'Tejas Southwest Grill is offering a free brunch entrée to moms on their designated holiday. In addition to the traditional brunch menu, Z'Tejas will provide a special entrée of breakfast fajitas, gratis, to that maternal unit you're so rightfully celebrating on this day. Yes, this is a true good thing in the world – and the eatery's extended their regular brunch hours to make it last. Sun., May 9, 11am-4pm TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas, 9400-A Arboretum Blvd., 512/346-3506. www.ztejas.com

Monday 10

Tuesday 11

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com