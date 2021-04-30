Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 29

EDEN WEST: MOTHER'S DAY IN THE HILL COUNTRY Eden West, that outpost of extraordinary cuisine from Sonya Cote and company, invites you to stop by Driftwood's sotol-celebrating Desert Door Distillery to partake of a fine brunch this day. Pro tip: The huevos rancheros and brunch tacos go perfectly with a sotol Paloma cocktail … and few things go better with mom, we reckon, than a Hill Country Sunday. Sun., May 9, noon-4pm Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.edenwestfoodtruck.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

LAUNDERETTE: MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH KIT This delightful and satisfying brunch kit from Launderette comes with (or without) an additional gift for mom: an eight-inch fluted, round, teal baking dish. And all the kits contain enough food for two: green shakshuka (green tomato hatch chile sauce, piquillo pepper, kale, chermoula, feta, fresh herbs, Vital Farms eggs), housemade focaccia, breakfast sausage, citrus salad, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls. [Note: Those rolls rule!] Available for pre-order now, with pickup on Sat., May 8, 2-5pm. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $55 (just the meal), $70 (with baking dish). www.launderetteaustin.com

LES DAMES’ D’ESCOFFIER: MOTHER'S DAY GIFT BOX The local ladies of elevated cuisine offer this ultimate package of curated provender and pretties for your dear madre, featuring a giftboxed gathering of goods from Confituras, the Steeping Room, Springdale Handmade, Casero Austin, Fancy Fluff, Con' Olio, LeRoy & Lewis, Soul Popped Corn, Pedernales Cellars Texas Viognier, and YETI. Tea and jam and crackers and oil and sauce and snacks and wine and soap and – oh, what a lucky mom you have! Note: Pre-order now to pick up the box Fri.-Sat., May 7-8. $100. www.ldeiaustin.org

MAUDIE'S MARGARITA RUN BENEFITING THE TRAIL FOUNDATION Back for the 18th year, Maudie’s Moonlight Margarita Run brings two of Austin’s favorites together: running and margaritas! You can complete your 5K anytime through May 31, and a drive-through packet pickup party will be held on June 4, including yummy Maudie's chips & dips and margaritas. Each dollar raised benefits the Trail Foundation. Run through May 31; party, June 4 Virtual. www.fb.com/thetrailfoundation

MOTHER'S DAY AT WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS They say that moms and wine go together like … well, like wine and moms, right? We sure won't argue with that bit of wisdom, not when the Hill Country's William Chris Vineyards is offering their Chef's Food & Wine Pairing – an elevated experience hosted in the Hye Society's private room, featuring chef Josh Tye's curated experience of small bites built around seasonal ingredients to perfectly pair with those William Chris wines. Ah, that's it – maybe moms and wine go together like ... wine and cheese? Or wine and charcuterie? Or – maybe we'll just hush up and make those reservations now. Sun., May 9 William Chris Vineyards, 10352 U.S. Hwy 290, Hye, 830/998-7654. $40. www.williamchriswines.com

MOTHER'S DAY FEAST FROM ABA Get your favorite girl a Mother's Day Mediterranean Feast this year, a multicourse take-it-home that includes avocado and fava bean spread with housemade bread, classic hummus with crudites, green salad with tahini vinaigrette, harissa shrimp cocktail, beef tenderloin kebab with lemon dill basmati rice, za'atar roasted chicken with sugar snap peas, gunpowder mashed potatoes, and isot double chocolate cake for dessert. Your mom probably already knows how good Aba's excellent kitchen is, right? Now's the perfect day to remind her. Note: Pre-orders taken until Fri., May 7, at noon for pickup at Aba on Sat.-Sun., May 8-9, 11am-3pm. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180. $52.95. www.abarestaurants.com/austin

MOTHER'S DAY FROM COOKIE RICH We told you about how Lorin Peters launched her scrumptious new-take-on-cookies biz a few months ago. And just last week we noted how Cookie Rich was picked up by Goldbelly for national distribution. So how could we fail to mention that she's got three new flavors out in time for Mother's Day: Snickerdoodle + Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Chocolate Reese's + Peanut Butter Mousse, and Banana + Pudding. Note: There are now 12 flavors available to choose from, at $33 per dozen or $15 per four-pack.

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Hai Hospitality presents the third installment of their popular sweet box series: The Mother’s Day edition. (Developed by pastry chef Ariana Quant as a way to offer confections for their guests during the pandemic, these special-occasion boxes of delectable treats will continue to be offered a few times a year.) The Mother’s Day boxes include six entremets-style petite cakes: salty caramel candy bar; apple tatin; matcha cassis tart; chocolate hazelnut choux; raspberry white chocolate bombe; and citrus petite cake. Each box also comes with a whole bottle of Gris Blanc Rosé. Note: Call the restaurant directly to reserve a box; once ordered and confirmed, the boxes will be available for pickup, curbside only, Sat.-Sun., May 8-9, 4-10pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $95. www.uchikoaustin.com

Z'TEJAS: FREE BRUNCH ENTRÉE FOR MOMS The Z'Tejas Southwest Grill is offering a free brunch entrée to moms on their designated holiday. In addition to the traditional brunch menu, Z'Tejas will provide a special entrée of breakfast fajitas, gratis, to that maternal unit you're so rightfully celebrating on this day. Yes, this is a true good thing in the world – and the eatery's extended their regular brunch hours to make it last. Sun., May 9, 11am-4pm TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas, 9400-A Arboretum Blvd., 512/346-3506. www.ztejas.com

Friday 30

DRAG YOUR MOM TO BRUNCH TRACE at the W Hotel presents a special 80's-themed drag queen brunch for Mother's Day, hosted by Vylette Ward, with a complimentary glass of bubbly and flowers for mom from some of Austin’s favorite Queens. That's in addition to the usual delicious brunch offerings and cocktails specials, darling; and, if you're feeling really generous toward your materfamilias, why not reserve her a day of pampering at the W's acclaimed AWAY spa as well? Sun., May 9, 11am &1:30pm Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

Saturday 1

CMW: EASTSIDE COOL PARTY & GRAND RE-OPENING Those irrepressible beermongers at Central Machine Works are opening up all the way this Saturday, splashing the town with multiple brewery suds and celebrating our collective entry into what they're calling The Aftertimes. Perhaps a skoshie prematurely with that Aftertimes biz, right? Still, it'll be a day of live music (starting at 4pm), the release of CMW's new Export lager collab with Hi Sign Brewery, even more xanthic quaffs from Batch, Blue Owl, Lazarus, Meanwhile, Oddwood, Pinthouse, Southern Heights, and Zilker – and all those tasty thirst-slakers will be raising money for Casa Marianella. Sat., May 1, 11am-12mid Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/385-3287.

TRUDY'S KENTUCKY DERBY COCKTAILS Of course Trudy's will have the Derby on their TV screens – at their North Star and South Star locations. And you can be happily sipping on their special Kentucky Derby cocktails while you watch: They'll have a BlackBerry Mint Julep Mexican Martini ($13) and a BlackBerry Mint Julep Margarita ($11) on that day, and, uh, may the best horse win! Sat., May 1 TIE: Trudy's North Star; Trudy's South, Trudy's North Star, 8820 Burnet Rd., 512/454-1474; Trudy's South,. www.trudys.com

Sunday 2

HOTEL ELLA: EARLY MOTHER'S DAY MARKET How about some shopping with your mother on the weekend before Mother's Day? Even better, how about some shopping that's lubricated with $5 mimosas, cocktails, beer, and wine? This pop-up market at Hotel Ella is presented by Local Community Collective and features goods from locally curated, modern brands like House of Medicinals, Weather & Story, Awkward Auntie, and more. Bonus: First 50 guests gain entry to a raffle prize valued over $250. And, really, especially if you're going to enjoy this fine shopportunity, why wouldn't you have brunch with mom at the hotel's acclaimed restaurant – Goodall's, of course – too? We mean, crab cake benedict and orange blossom crème brûlée? Oh my. Sun., May 2, 11am-3pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. www.hotelella.com

Monday 3

Tuesday 4

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com