Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 22

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Friday 23

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FREEBIRD'S NATIONAL PICNIC DAY How do you start the weekend off right, hungry citizen? Freebirds’ customizable meal kits may be exactly what you're looking for this National Picnic Day, each one feeding 4-5 people and containing a variety of proteins and sides to satisfy a whole range of cravings. The Taco Meal Kit features two proteins of choice, two freebie toppings, flour taco tortillas, rice, beans, and cheese paired with chips and salsa – and your choice of guacamole or queso. The Nacho Meal Kit includes two proteins of choice, two freebie toppings, beans, queso, sour cream, chips and salsa – and a cookie and brownie. Sure, our mouths are watering already, but what are these "proteins" they speak of? Listen: Protein choices include Beyond Meat, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Seasoned Chicken, Grilled Steak, or Sauteed Fajita Veggies. Fri., April 23 $40 per meal kit. www.freebirds.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SALT & TIME CAFE: NATIONAL PICNIC DAY This Downtown bastion of deli excellence in Republic Square Park is celebrating our national day of dining al fresco with two special Picnic Packs benefitting the Austin Food & Wine Alliance. Each picnic ($25) feeds two people. The Veggie Picnic includes a burrata board, fig and brie sandwich, Torres black truffle chips, and two chocolate chip cookies. The Meat Picnic boasts a charcuterie board, jambon beurre sandwich, Torres foie gras chips, and two chocolate chip cookies. Pro tip: Maybe get some of that Frorange of theirs to wash it all down with, too? That stuff is tasty-and-a-half. Fri., April 23, 8am-8pm. (2021) Salt & Time Cafe, 422 W. Fifth, 512/502-5027. www.saltandtimecafe.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

TUMBLE 22: NATIONAL PICNIC DAY Tumble 22’s popular Chicken Picnic family meal makes a special Friday appearance at all five locations for this day of outdoorsy celebration. Typically available on Mondays and Tuesdays only, each Chicken Picnic includes eight pieces of bone-in chicken or 12 crispy tenders, two housemade sides, and a mini pie for just $25. Verdict: Here, where the purveyors of peppery poultry offer options of heat that range from "wimpy" to "stupid hot," they're gonna chicken you up right. Fri., April 23, 11am-9pm. (2021) Tumble 22, 7211 Burnet Road, 512/520-1998. www.tumble22.com

Saturday 24

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Sunday 25

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

Monday 26

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Hai Hospitality presents the third installment of their popular sweet box series: The Mother’s Day edition. (Developed by pastry chef Ariana Quant as a way to offer confections for their guests during the pandemic, these special-occasion boxes of delectable treats will continue to be offered a few times a year.) The Mother’s Day boxes include six entremets-style petite cakes: salty caramel candy bar; apple tatin; matcha cassis tart; chocolate hazelnut choux; raspberry white chocolate bombe; and citrus petite cake. Each box also comes with a whole bottle of Gris Blanc Rosé. Note: Call the restaurant directly to reserve a box; once ordered and confirmed, the boxes will be available for pickup, curbside only, Sat.-Sun., May 8-9, 4-10pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $95. www.uchikoaustin.com

Tuesday 27

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TSO + VIA 313: CRAB RANGOON PIZZA Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313 have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from the sale of each one to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative, a nonprofit to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas. Yes, that's Via 313's Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and sweet chili sauce. Note: Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and will be available for dine-in or takeout at any of the acclaimed pizza joint's three brick-and-mortar locations. Bonus: The 313's Royal Mai Tai cocktail is a rum-based doozy that also benefits AACHI. Through May 2 TIE: Via 313; Via 313; Via 313 Oak Hill, Via 313,; Via 313, 3016 Guadalupe #100, 512/358-6193; Via 313 Oak Hill, 6705 Hwy 290, Oak Hill. www.via313.com

UCHIKO: MOTHER'S DAY SWEET BOX Hai Hospitality presents the third installment of their popular sweet box series: The Mother’s Day edition. (Developed by pastry chef Ariana Quant as a way to offer confections for their guests during the pandemic, these special-occasion boxes of delectable treats will continue to be offered a few times a year.) The Mother’s Day boxes include six entremets-style petite cakes: salty caramel candy bar; apple tatin; matcha cassis tart; chocolate hazelnut choux; raspberry white chocolate bombe; and citrus petite cake. Each box also comes with a whole bottle of Gris Blanc Rosé. Note: Call the restaurant directly to reserve a box; once ordered and confirmed, the boxes will be available for pickup, curbside only, Sat.-Sun., May 8-9, 4-10pm. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $95. www.uchikoaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com