The Austin Chronicle Announces Two Cannabis Products

It's no secret that we're big fans of cannabis. The Austin Chronicle is very excited to announce our new partnership with a favorite local cannabusiness, Grassroots Harvest, to create our own Austin Chronic cannabis product line.

South Austin's Grassroots Harvest (www.grassrootsharvest.com), owned by Jamaican native and longtime Austinite Kemal Whyte, has been making a range of CBD products (tinctures, salves, lotions, capsules, lubricants, and more) for several years, and just expanded their line to include Delta-8.

So with the full-time sunshine seasons upon us, we're taking our cue from the Harry Styles playbook, singin' about our own Watermelon "Gelato" high. Please stay tuned for more information on the release of our two new tinctures – Austin Chronic CBD and Austin Chronic Delta-8-THC – which will both feature organic Grassroots Harvest hemp extracts and boast watermelon flavor with Gelato terpene.