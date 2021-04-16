Six Great CBD Products to Try in Austin

Here in Texas, despite quite a bit of upcoming legislative efforts toward reform, CBD is the most legally available cannabis product we can currently consume. Willie Nelson has his own lines of cannabis products, with two lines – Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy – available according to state laws. Here are a few more (mostly) nonpsychoactive products available around town.

Redeemer Small Batch CBD

www.redeemersmallbatch.com

Founded by two women, co-owners Bailey Weickum and Jahna Martell, this local business is a wellness-centric family affair: Their supply chain involves CBD and CBG sourced directly from their family's hemp farm, ensuring small-batch quality control; their product list includes capsules, salve, "rollies," and drops, all aimed at providing relief for a host of ailments from digestive tract problems to anxiety and sleep issues. Redeemer prides itself on utilizing full spectrum CBD/CBG, offering an end result brimming with rich extracts that represent many of the excellent hemp plant benefits, like cannabinoids, terpenes, naturally occurring vitamin E, and chlorophyll. That lovely green color? That's all-natural plant-based medicine, baby.

Redeemer is partnering with the Far Out Lounge for a 4/20 celebration with CBD popcorn, Independence Brewing beer, and live stoner metal bands. See our listing for more details.

Sweet Crude

www.thesweetcrude.com

Born in the pandemic, this Austin-based business founded by owner Talia Bennick specializes in nonalcoholic CBD cocktails to serve the growing number of folks interested in less booze and more plant-based, complex flavors. Sweet Crude incorporates broad spectrum organic CBD sourced from Colorado, along with expertly crafted and multilayered flavor profiles for an interesting and wholly unique beverage experience. Their two drink options – OG Tonic and Mellow Mule – are all about those terpenes, like the ones in cannabis strain Lime OG, and paired botanical extracts like juniper berries and Siberian fir needle extract. Each cocktail contains a consistent 20mg dose of CBD and comes in artfully designed cans.

Earlybird CBD

www.earlybirdcbd.com

Can you feel it? You just might with these "recreational CBD" gummies from Corpus Christi natives and longtime Austinites, co-founders Justin Adair and Mark Hulings. Not your typical CBD gummies, Earlybird utilizes the currently legal amount of THC from hemp to create a little buzz. Available in 30-count bottles in three flavors – watermelon, strawberry, and lemon – the gummies are made with full-spectrum hemp oil and contain a 5:1 CBD to THC ratio. That's approximately 2.5mg of THC (<0.3% THC) and 12.5mg of CBD in each gummy. Earlybird also just released a full spectrum tincture and both "Anytime" and "Night Time" gummies.

Sunriser Coffee

www.sunriseratx.com

Joining the coffee-meets-CBD party is this unique Austin-based coffee company established in 2019. Their original product, a ready-to-drink cold brew coffee infused with 30mg of broad spectrum CBD, is now joined by bags of ground coffee for home brewing – perfect for those work-from-home mornings. Not only does the addition of 250mg of CBD per 12-ounce bag help alleviate everyone's least favorite part of caffeine addiction – the jitters – but the actual coffee itself, single-origin beans from the Yirgacheffe region of Ethiopia, makes for one helluva delicious cuppa.

BeeDelightful

www.beedelightful.com

We've featured this Austin brand before, but we couldn't resist an opportunity to mention their latest product – one that's become a staple during these trying times. Perfect for coffee, tea, drizzled on granola and yogurt, or, honestly, just by itself, the Canna Bees Snap Packs make their CBD honey delightfully convenient. Founded on utilizing pesticide-free honey sourced from rescue bees, each package contains 20mg of high potency hemp extract in a smooth honey delivery system.

Happy Dance

www.doahappydance.com

This lovely product line is definitely not an Austin original, but it does speak to the growing number of CBD fans around the nation. Kristen Bell – you know, Veronica Mars – launched a premium CBD skin care line focused on high-quality self-care at a reasonable price point, available at Ulta Beauty. The "clean," vegan products include All-Over Whipped Body Butter + CBD, Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt + CBD, and Stress Away Bath Bomb + CBD. Even better, 1% of profits from products sold go to A New Way of Life Reentry Project, a Black-owned L.A.-based 501(c)(3) organization that provides housing, case management, pro bono legal services, advocacy, and leadership development for women rebuilding their lives after prison.