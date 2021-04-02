Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 1

A TRACE OF EASTER This elegant eatery in the W Hotel Downtown is offering an Easter brunch prix fixe meal starting at 10am on Sunday, featuring a compelling variety of small bites, and entree choices of either Niman Ranch Griddled Country Ham (with poached eggs, fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese hollandaise, and roasted potatoes) or Cold-Smoked Beef Filet (with smashed Yukon potatoes, sautéed spinach, and beef-thyme jus). And dessert? Oh, yes. And cocktails? C'mon, this is in the W – you know there's excellent cocktails at Trace. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3660. www.traceaustin.com

ANTONELLI'S: EASTER CANDY & CHEESE PAIRING John and Kendall Antonelli, those cheesemongers extraordinaire, want to make sure your annual devouring of Easter candy is an appropriately cheesy one, so they'll be guiding you, virtually, through seven cheeses and seven sweet treats in this evening of "secular, sugar-filled family fun." Thu., April 1, 6pm Antonelli's Cheese Shop, 4220 Duval St., 512/531-9610. $40-45. www.antonellischeese.com

CHICKEN SALAD SHOPPE: THE PASSION OF THE PEEP This popular ghost kitchen on Burnet Rd. is offering a limited time Spring Monster Cookie: The Passion of the Peep, a half-pound stuffed sugar cookie with passionfruit curd, topped with a Peep. Note: Chicken Salad Shoppe also offers (totally cluckin' delicious) chicken-salad sandwich platters for preorder. 7433 Burnet Rd., 512/790-7790. www.chickensaladshoppe.com

EASTER BRUNCH AT SWOOP GARDEN Especially now that 2 Dine 4's Stephen Shallcross has made good on his promise to sell plants at the venue, we can scarcely imagine a better Easter brunching spot than this verdant Eastside gem where the food's as good as the Texas sky is big and they know how to do a mimosa up right. You want a feast that starts with field greens with crispy proscuitto and burrata and caramelized figs, then moves on to a crabcake benedict or roasted lamb chops, and finishes via a warm peach crisp topped with vanilla ice cream? Of course you do: Your mama didn't raise a fool, right? But we reckon you'd best make those reservations early, friend … Mon., March 29 - Sun., April 4, Swoop House, 3012 Gonzales, 512/467-6600. www.happyfoods.com

EASY TIGER EASTER SPECIALS The Tiger's brought back their decadent pull-apart rolls, they've got two new quiches, and of course that house-smoked ham glazed with honey. The in-house delivery team is available to drop off your holiday provisions contactlessly, or you can swing by any of the locations for curbside pickup. Note: This year's popular Spring Cookie Tin ($25) contains four of each: Poppyseed Shortbread, Lemon Sugar, and Orange-Honey. And there's more: Check the website 'fore they run out. Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

FARMHOUSE DELIVERY: EASTER FEASTS We recently featured Farmhouse in these pages, because of their quality and innovation and all around community-uplifting goodness – and, in no small part, because we crave delicious meals that we can conveniently complete at home. So including them in this round-up of Easter feasts (especially since they offer the likes of Pork Medallions with Creamy Mushroom Sauce, Ravioli Primavera, Classic Chicken Pot Pie, Roasted Lemon Dill Salmon, and more) is a choice as obvious as a bunny is fluffy. www.farmhousedelivery.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FOXY'S PROPER PUB: EASTER BRUNCH Downtown’s newest Irish pub is kicking off weekly brunch service this Easter Sunday from 11am-3pm with a menu featuring twists on sweet and savory favorites. They'll cook you up a Proper Irish Breakfast, of course, but also beet-brined Deviled Eggs and Citrus-Cured Salmon, among other treats. Still, the ultimate treasure, the biggest breakfast boss of all, might be their Irish Toast: a tempura-battered bread pudding with whiskey custard, crunchy crumbles, coffee whipped cream, and caramel drizzle. Come away, O human child! Sun., April 4, 11am-3pm 201 Brazos. www.foxysproperpub.com

JUNIPER'S EASTER SUNDAY BRUNCH Juniper will be offering brunch every Sunday (11am-3pm), and they're starting on April 4 – with a prix-fixe menu that includes fresh pastries, classic Juniper dishes, and Italian brunch items. For instance: Antipasti of Prosciutto san Danielle, montasio, fresh fruit, honey morning bun; Little Lettuce, with honey shallot vin, hardboiled eggs, and crispy bits; Potato Fricco, with whipped mascarpone, smoked salmon, capers, sliced red onion; Uncle Nicky’s Plate, featuring soft scrambled eggs, bacon, crispy fingerling potatoes; and Focaccia Lasagna, with pork & beef Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, and a sunnyside egg. Juniper, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez #304, 512/220-9421. www.juniperaustin.com

MOZART'S COFFEE ROASTERS: EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA Who says it's just eggs? Not us, Eostre, not us! And, to be sure, your caffeinated friends at Mozart's have baked up all manner of delightful cookie combos and carrot cakes and more (bunny-butt cakes, anyone?) for your holiday nomming and gifting pleasure. Mozart's Coffee Roasters, 3825 Lake Austin Blvd., 512/477-2900. mozartscoffee.com

OLIVE & JUNE: DINE IN OR PICKUP That's right, you can haul a fine parcel of Eastery goodness back to your digs for an at-home celebration or dine on Olive & June's lovely patio this Sunday. The in-house brunch features deviled eggs, smoked salmon crostini, cinnamon rolls, eggs benedict, carrot cake, and more; and your take-hame option ($55, serves two) comes with deviled eggs, spring salad, honey-glazed smoked ham, Tuscan homefries, and (yes, we know) that carrot cake, and more. Note: Make your reservations here; place your pick-up pre-order here. Olive & June, 3411 Glenview, 512/467-9898. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

QUACK'S BAKERY: EASTER SPECIALS All three Quack's locations – Lady Quackenbush’s Cakery in Mueller, Quack’s 43rd Street Bakery, and Captain Quackenbush’s Coffeehouse on Menchaca – are offering a myriad of Easter goodies for a limited time, including: A six-inch carrot cake that's also a "Bunny" cake ($26.50); coconut cake filled with coconut pastry cream ($32.50); DIY Easter egg cookie kits ($15), which are, we daresay, perfect for the kiddos; six-packs of macaron Easter eggs in flavors of Earl Grey, matcha, lemon, Dreamsicle, vanilla funfetti, or raspberry; and more. But, oh! There are also complete Picnic Baskets right now, packed with sandwiches, chips, and pickles, and desserts and drinks, and plates and silverware and a blanket(!); and these totable treasures are $35 (serves two) or $70 (serves four). See website for details. www.quacksbakery.com/

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SOUTH CONGRESS HOTEL: EASTER EVERYWHERE You can catch all the equinoctial exuberance of spring at this lively multipartite spot, citizen, with baskets of hot cross buns and chocolate bark from Mañana, brunch (of blueberry cheesecake pain perdu and Easter bread and more) at the Instaworthy Café No Sé; and Easter-inspired cocktails at the elegant Central Standard bar. South Congress Hotel, 1603 S. Congress, 512/920-6405. https://southcongresshotel.com

THE NEIGHBORHOOD NOODLE STAND This here's a pop-up collaboration between noodle-cup brand Chop Chop and Neighborhood Goods, the lifestyle retail venue on South Congress that focuses on emerging local and national brands. On three consecutive Thursday evenings (5-7pm on March 18 & 25, April 1), Chop Chop will bring its elevated noodly yum to the Prim and Proper eatery inside Neighborhood Goods, with each week featuring an all-new vegan noodle cup offered as a packaged take-away option – as well as a new, limited dine-in experience. Tasty takes on Tom Yum Hed, Summer Kimchi Ramen, and Summer Curry Udon await you here over the next several weeks, citizen. Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S. Congress, 512/531-9050. $12-16. www.chopchop.cc/menu

TLC AUSTIN This bountiful bastion of fine dining is serving up Lobster Deviled Eggs, Jumbo Crab Cakes, and the TLC Cubano Sandwich for Easter Sunday only. Note: Available for dine in and takeout. TLC Austin, 1100 S Lamar Blvd. Suite 1150, 512/580-0971. https://www.tlcaustin.com/

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com