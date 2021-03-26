Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

LAUNDERETTE'S PASSOVER SEDER TO-GO No one needs to tell you how good the food at (and, these days, from) Launderette is, right? It's off the charts with flavor, really. So we'll just mention this new portable holiday feast of theirs, available for pre-order now (for pick-up on March 27), because it's packed full with enough to serve 4-6 people and features beet/horseradish deviled eggs, matzo ball soup, gefilte fish and chick liver paté, chicory salad, maror, braised lamb shank, tzimmes, and a variety of cookies and other treats. Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $185. www.launderetteaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE MIKE & SHERRY PROJECT: FUNDRAISING AUCTION The Mike & Sherry Project is launching an online auction with items and experiences from some of Austin’s best bars, restaurants, and events. Note: An official partner of the Austin Marathon, the Project qualifies for up to $10,000 in matched donations from the Moody Foundation; proceeds from the auction will go toward the matching campaign, increasing access to affordable mental healthcare for Austin’s bar and restaurant workers. Through March 28 www.mikeandsherryproject.com

THE NEIGHBORHOOD NOODLE STAND This here's a pop-up collaboration between noodle-cup brand Chop Chop and Neighborhood Goods, the lifestyle retail venue on South Congress that focuses on emerging local and national brands. On three consecutive Thursday evenings (5-7pm on March 18 & 25, April 1), Chop Chop will bring its elevated noodly yum to the Prim and Proper eatery inside Neighborhood Goods, with each week featuring an all-new vegan noodle cup offered as a packaged take-away option – as well as a new, limited dine-in experience. Tasty takes on Tom Yum Hed, Summer Kimchi Ramen, and Summer Curry Udon await you here over the next several weeks, citizen. Neighborhood Goods, 1007 S. Congress, 512/531-9050. $12-16. www.chopchop.cc/menu

THE SOUP PEDDLER'S FRIDA SMOOTHIE The talented culinary crews at Soup Peddler are offering an artist-inspired smoothie to raise funds for Dell Children's Medical Center this month. The Frida smoothie – don't you dare say "Frida who?" or you can just GTF out of Texas, philistine – will be available at every Soup Peddler location for the entirety of March – and it's made from banana, cinnamon, vanilla extract, spinach, Himalayan salt, rice milk, and spirulina, with a flavor profile "harkening back to horchata." Harkening back to yum, we daresay, and it's sure to paint a smile on your face. Through March The Soup Peddler, 2801 S. Lamar, 512/444-7687. souppeddler.com

Friday 26

Saturday 27

HIGH 5 ANDERSON LANES: CRAWFISH BOIL Those bowling fanatics at High 5 and your equally pin-happy Austin Chronicle present mudbugs, music, and cold beer on the patio in true Louisiana boil-it-up fashion, with crawdads priced by the pound and Celis Brewery pouring pints and slinging swag for this proper second annual celebration. Sat., March 27, 2-8pm. High 5, 2700 W. Anderson #101, 512/710-2695. $10.99/pound; $15.99/pound and a half. www.bowlhighfive.com

Sunday 28

GABRIELA'S GRAND OPENING AT SOUTHPARK MEADOWS The opening party for this new 17,000 sq. ft. indoor/outdoor Mexican restaurant and cantina – founded by siblings and Michoacán natives Gabriela and Arturo Bucio – includes an appearance from Texas' own Esteban Gabriel, one of the most popular regional Mexican music acts. Craft cocktails and margaritas, a plethora of excellent food, just like their Downtown location; and you know there's outdoor dining and a full-service bar area here, as well as a covered patio – all of which are dog-friendly. Sun., March 28, 11am-10pm. Gabriela's South Austin, 9600 S. IH-35 Ste. B-500. www.gabrielasdowntown.com

Monday 29

Tuesday 30

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com