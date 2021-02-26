Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES Ah, who wouldn't want to take a post-snowpocalypse drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? That's a rhetorical question, but we'll guess the answer is "I want to take that drive!" Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 26

Saturday 27

Sunday 28

Monday 1

HUMPTY'S WALL OF BREAKFAST: GRAND OPENING Oh boy, are we stoked to have a new breakfast option in town – and so close to our beloved ZooKeeper Exotics store, too! Listen: Humpty’s focuses on customizable breakfast and lunch favorites, including build-your-own sandwiches, wraps, bowls, signature entrees, and a variety of side dishes. Wanna try some of these noms and see if you like them? On opening day – that's this Monday, March 1 – they'll be dishing out all manner of free samples. Dunno 'bout that "great fall" we heard about as kids, but it sure looks like this eggy Humpty will be having a great spring. Mon., March 1, 6am-3pm. Humpty's Wall of Breakfast, 8820 Burnet Rd. #502, 512/394-5221. www.humptyswall.com

Tuesday 2

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com