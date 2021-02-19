Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 18

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 19

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Saturday 20

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

WASTIN' AWAY NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY What do Jimmy Buffett and High 5 have in common? Back in 1976, Buffett tasted his first margarita at a Mexican restaurant called Lung's Cocina del Sur, inspiring the song "Margaritaville." Lung's closed and became Fuddrucker's, which then became the Goodnight, and now High 5 is the proud home of this music history site. So it's the perfect spot for High 5 and The Austin Chronicle's National Margarita Day party, featuring the Texas Tide Jimmy Buffett tribute band (2-5pm), El Paraiso Burger, giveaways, and of course, delicious margaritas! Sat., Feb. 20, 2-7pm. High 5, 2700 W. Anderson #101, 512/710-2695. www.bowlhighfive.com

Sunday 21

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Monday 22

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Tuesday 23

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com