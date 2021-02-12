Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 11

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS: VALENTINE'S PICNIC How about a whole picnic set-up to supercharge your Valentine's weekend interlude with, you romantic, outdoorsy fool? The folks at the Eastciders restaurant on Barton Springs have got it ready for you, featuring herb-encrusted cider-brined chicken, a pint of pickled potato salad, crispy cabbage salad (so fresh with, mmmmm, that Golden Apple Ponzu dressing), and a Whoopie cake (with its moist double chocolate, condensed milk, crushed toffee, and whipped brown sugar). Oh, and? Because this is from those gurus of apple-based adult beverages? A six-pack of cider of your choice – and you can mix-n-match flavors, even. And all of this ($50) will be packed in a souvenir Austin Eastciders tote bag for you to grab and go. Reckon this sweet deal's romantic to the core, alright. 1530 Barton Springs Rd., 512/893-7000. www.austineastciders.com

AUSTIN OYSTER CO. X AUSTIN WINERY Austin Oyster Company and Austin Winery have teamed up to offer pre-packaged oyster shucking kits and wine selections for an at-home Valentine's Day celebration. Packages include one or two dozen oysters, garnishes, one of three paired wine bottles, shucking knife and gloves, and Austin Oyster Co. swag and discount codes. Note: This is a hot, as they say, item – so it's a good idea to place your orders STAT. Pickup options: Sat.-Sun., Feb. 13-14, noon-5pm. One dozen + kit, $70; two dozen + kit, $90. www.theaustinwinery.com

DESERT DOOR SOTOL X TEXAS BEES This delight isn't Valentine-specific, no, but it is happening in February … and who doesn't love bees? And who wouldn't want to take a scenic drive out to Driftwood, to the Desert Door distillery and tasting room, where the acclaimed sotol-mongers are celebrating the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring wild-harvested, West Texas honey? Those are rhetorical questions, but we'll guess the answer is "I love bees, and I want to take that drive." Especially when you know that proceeds from every Rugged Flower cocktail sold will go directly toward adding more bee hives to the ranch, thus increasing the area’s biodiversity. Ah, who knew insects could have so much to do with love … Feb. 4-28 Desert Door Sotol, 211 Darden Hill Rd. Ste. 200-A, Driftwood, 512/829-6129. www.desertdoor.com

EBERLY X PROHIBITION CREAMERY The Eberly chef team of Jo Chan and Sarah Seghi are giving Austinites one more chance to enjoy the recently shuttered Prohibition Creamery by inviting chef Laura Aidan to partner with them to create a special boozy, ice cream dessert flight ($16) during Valentine's Week. The flight's enough for two and features three different desserts served side by side – with components a specific cocktail would have, but conjured in dessert form. How about a bourbon pecan praline for you, liquor-lover? Some Earl Grey Mandarin Napolean ice cream? Prickly pear mezcal sorbet? Ahhhhh, it's so good we can't even. Tue.-Sat., Feb. 9-13 Eberly, 615 S. Lamar, 512/916-9000. www.eberlyaustin.com

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

FREE VALENTINE'S DESSERT AT Z'TEJAS That's right, lovebirds: On Valentine's Day, order two entrees at either location of this popular bastion of fine Southwestern cuisine and you'll get your dessert gratis: A dulce de leche "heart" cheesecake with chocolate glaze, strawberry reduction, and strawberry rose. TIE: Z'Tejas; Z'Tejas, Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355; Z'Tejas, 9400-A Arboretum Blvd., 512/346-3506. www.ztejas.com

GATI VALENTINE'S SPECIALS + COOKING CLASS Thai Fresh's Jam Sanitchat is serving up some "hearty" Valentine's yum at her pastry-forward Gati outpost, with heart-shaped cookies, red velvet cupcakes, and a six-inch, heart-shaped ice cream cake (chocolate cake with beet or strawberry ice cream) with custom writing on it. Impressive enough, but – if you want to do a DIY-together thing for this popular lovers' holiday – we recommend taking chef Sanitchat's virtual cooking class ($60) on that day (Sun., Feb. 14, 6pm), where she'll teach couples something new and romantic in the kitchen. You'll pick up the ingredients from Thai Fresh – menu items include papaya salad, drunken noodles, green curry, pad prik king, and more – and then cook along at home, slicing and dicing and mixing and frying and (ahem) billing and cooing, right? <3 Gati, 1512 Holly, 512/220-1077.

ICE PICK'S PIES: VALENTINE AF One of our favorite bakers in Austin is offering her scrumptious homemade creations (with free delivery throughout the Austin and Dripping Springs area) at 15% off the entire order – until Fri., Feb. 12, if you use this special code: VDAYPIES. Oh, the fillings! Oh, the crusts! Oh, what that Gabrielle Faust can do with an oven! Fri., Feb. 5 - Thu., Feb. 11, (2021) www.icepickspies.com

LUNAR NEW YEAR: OLD THOUSAND We're already over the moon about Old Thousand's Dope Chinese fare in general (omg, that brisket fried rice), so we're glad to sound a Year of the Ox huzzah about the acclaimed eatery's new year specials right now. Coming up this weekend (Feb. 12-14), there'll be char sui ribs and pork belly, beef-and-bleu gyoza (!), shrimp & pork shumai dumplings, five-spice oxtail, and more. TIE: Old Thousand; Old Thousand, Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637; Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. www.oldthousandatx.com

MOZART'S VALENTINE: COFFEE & DESSERT TASTING Mozart's Coffee Roasters has a fine event planned for the most romantic java fiends in town. "Three courses. Three coffees. Four nights available. All kinds of couples welcome." We reckon you'll enjoy listening to the live music on those lovely lakeside decks while you sip and nibble the sumptuous noms – and you'll leave with a special gift from Mozart's, too. Feb. 11-14 Mozart's Coffee Roasters, 3825 Lake Austin Blvd., 512/477-2900. $166.50 per couple. mozartscoffee.com

OLD THOUSAND: VALENTINE'S HOT POT & DINNER FOR TWO Valentine’s options at Old Thousand include a "Horny for Hot Pot” multicourse dinner for two ($110) with choice of mala beef tallow broth or smoked vegetable umami broth, a variety of meats, vegetables, noodles, signature sides and desserts; and a Dinner for Two option ($75) that includes a variety of signature dishes like Xiao Main noodles, General Tso’s, Smoked Pork Belly Char Siu, green beans, and cucumber salad. Available for pickup at both locations. Bonus: Both dinners include a refreshing adult beverage. Note: Order by Feb. 11, 5pm Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. www.oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SALA & BETTY: VALENTINE'S DAY DINNER It's Sala & Betty's sixth anniversary, yes, but what chef Teresa Wilson is serving up will help you celebrate with your Valentine: A multicourse meal that involves "several different cuisines to honor the many cultures that make us who we are." Choose among such delights as grilled oysters with bacon, goat cheese tourtes, Louisiana crab cakes, shrimp bisque, pomegranate-roasted pork chops, salmon with Brussels sprouts and chorizo, raspberry cheesecake, banana pudding, red velvet cupcakes, and more. Order now for pickup on Feb. 14 Sala & Betty, 5201 Airport, 512/645-0214. $50-55. www.salaandbettyatx.com

SATELLITE ON SLAUGHTER: VALENTINE'S FEAST Let those Kamburis Brothers and their culinary cohort send you out of this world with a three-course prix-fixe in their elegant south-of-the-river eatery, with a special Valentine’s Day dine-in menu offering entrees that include a decadent Beef Wellington, pork shank osso buco, lobster rissotto, and more – in addition to their classic starters of fried calamari, pork belly sliders, butternut squash soup, and – oh, there’s more, and we’ll let them surprise you with the desserts. And a rose for your sweetheart! (While supplies last.) (Supplies of roses, not sweethearts.) Sun., Feb. 14 Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit., 5900 Slaughter #400, 512/288-9994. www.satellitebistroandbar.com

THE APL'S COOKBOOK: VALENTINE'S POP-UP The Austin Public Library's in-house Cookbook eatery is remaining pandemically closed, yes, but they're briefly popping up (like a sort of pastry-bedecked Whack-a-Mole!) to present a special dessert menu available for Valentine’s weekend. Listen: Raspberry sweetie rolls, personalized cookie cakes, a dozen confectionary roses, a mimosa kit, and wines by the bottle – all available via easy online ordering, with contactless curbside pickup. Just select your preferred pickup day and time and your pastries will be fresh and ready upon arrival. Bonus: You can see the new mural by Austin's own Billie Buck. Pre-order through Feb. 13 Cookbook Bar & Cafe, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/487-5166. www.cookbookatx.com

UCHI & UCHIKO: VALENTINE'S TREATS We know where Valentine's Day came from, and we really like where it's going: Directly to your palate, with love, from the virtuosi of viands at Uchi and Uchiko. Uchi's offering a Caviar Box ($120) filled with smoked trout roe and Kaluga hybrid caviar, vinegar and truffle potato chips, ume boshi shallot, chives, black garlic crème fraîche, and celery root chips. Uchiko touts a Caviar Box (also $120) featuring smoked trout roe and Kaluga hybrid caviar, sunchoke chips, crème fraîche, black onion soubise, chives/shallots, and egg yolk/whites. But if that's too, ah, fishy for your tastes, citizen, look here: Chef Ariana Quant has conjured a Sweet Box ($70) stocked with passion fruit marshmallows, pâte de fruit, chocolate nougat currants, chocolate bon-bon, and more – and a half bottle of brut rosé. Call them – yes, on your phone – to place an order before they've sold out. Order by Feb. 11 512/916-4808.

VALENTINE'S WEEKEND AT TREATY OAK DISTILLING One of our favorite places in Central Texas, Treaty Oak Distilling is celebrating this lovers' weekend with two jaw-dropping culinary events replete with their whiskeys and wines at their acclaimed on-site Alice's Restaurant. First, the Steak Pairings Dinner that includes choice Texas ribeyes from 44 Farms and bourbon-chocolate-dipped strawberries. (Fri.-Sat., Feb. 12-13, 5-9pm.) And then, on the actual day of St. Valentine, it's a Sunday Brunch that features grilled quail knots finished with a blackberry ancho demi glaze, a 14-ounce durrack heritage pork tomahawk, lamb chops, and housemade sopapillas, among other fine edibles – and all accompanied by pairings of Waterloo Gin. (Sun., Feb. 14, noon-4pm.) And, mmmmmmm, it's all right there on the edge of the beautiful Texas Hill Country … Treaty Oak Distilling, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd., Dripping Springs. www.treatyoakdistilling.com

VANILLA ORCHID: VALENTINE'S BIG COOKIE SIXER Those catering wizards at Austin's Vanilla Orchid are reprising their famous Sixer for this day of sweets and lovers: A six-pack of their half-pound stuffed cookies, all adorned with Valentine's finery in a fancy LED-lighted box. $47.50. www.chickensaladshoppe.com

VIXEN'S WEDDING: VALENTINE'S WEEKEND Is this elegant restaurant in the ARRIVE Austin hotel serving up a real Valentine's feast this weekend? Oh, c'mon – as romantic as the place is every day, how could they not? Lovers, you'll be glad to know there's a special prix-fixe menu featuring seafood staples from India’s western coastal region – oysters, caviar, and blue crab – along with seasonal vegetables, traditional garlic naan, and a wintery-spiced twist on bread pudding. And let us just whisper this in your ear: Lamb shank with tamarind molasses. Uh huh, that's right. Make your reservations now. Feb. 12-14 Vixen's Wedding, 1813 E 6th Street. $69 per person (add wine pairings for $39).

Friday 12

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: VALENTINE'S PRIX FIXE Here's the first annual Saint Valentine's Day Prix Fixe ($58) menu from this recently debuted culinary powerhouse just south of the river. For the first course, choose between beef tartare toast and hamachi ceviche; the main course offers lamb sugo or oak-grilled swordfish, followed by white chocolate budino to share. Note: The regular a la carte menu will also be available, and there's indoor and outdoor-seating-with heaters. Feb. 12-14 1101 Music Ln. www.summerhouseonmusiclane.com

THE APL'S COOKBOOK: VALENTINE'S POP-UP The Austin Public Library's in-house Cookbook eatery is remaining pandemically closed, yes, but they're briefly popping up (like a sort of pastry-bedecked Whack-a-Mole!) to present a special dessert menu available for Valentine’s weekend. Listen: Raspberry sweetie rolls, personalized cookie cakes, a dozen confectionary roses, a mimosa kit, and wines by the bottle – all available via easy online ordering, with contactless curbside pickup. Just select your preferred pickup day and time and your pastries will be fresh and ready upon arrival. Bonus: You can see the new mural by Austin's own Billie Buck. Pre-order through Feb. 13 Cookbook Bar & Cafe, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/487-5166. www.cookbookatx.com

Saturday 13

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: VALENTINE'S PRIX FIXE Here's the first annual Saint Valentine's Day Prix Fixe ($58) menu from this recently debuted culinary powerhouse just south of the river. For the first course, choose between beef tartare toast and hamachi ceviche; the main course offers lamb sugo or oak-grilled swordfish, followed by white chocolate budino to share. Note: The regular a la carte menu will also be available, and there's indoor and outdoor-seating-with heaters. Feb. 12-14 1101 Music Ln. www.summerhouseonmusiclane.com

Sunday 14

SUMMER HOUSE ON MUSIC LANE: VALENTINE'S PRIX FIXE Here's the first annual Saint Valentine's Day Prix Fixe ($58) menu from this recently debuted culinary powerhouse just south of the river. For the first course, choose between beef tartare toast and hamachi ceviche; the main course offers lamb sugo or oak-grilled swordfish, followed by white chocolate budino to share. Note: The regular a la carte menu will also be available, and there's indoor and outdoor-seating-with heaters. Feb. 12-14 1101 Music Ln. www.summerhouseonmusiclane.com

THE ROOSEVELT ROOM LOVES YOU Which is why they'll be pouring complimentary bubbles for couples on this day. As if all they've already done to make this pandemic less socially heinous isn't enough? No wonder we love them right back. Sun., Feb. 14, (2021) Roosevelt Room, 307-B W. Fifth, 512/494-4094. www.therooseveltroomatx.com

Monday 15

Tuesday 16

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com