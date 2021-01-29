Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 28

AHS TAILGATE COMPETITION Austin Humane Society's Puppy Bowl XIV Tailgate Competition is officially underway! Andrea's Eats, Jo's Coffee, Austin Daily Press, and Yard Bar each compete with a tasty treat – and they're donating a percentage of sales to AHS. Try them all, and vote for your fave in the Facebook poll. The winning bite will be announced during the Puppy Bowl on Feb. 6. Through Feb. 5 Various locations. www.austinhumanesociety.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

PRESSED JUICERY: NEW YEAR, NEW JOURNEYS The Pressed Juicery, that bright bastion of plant-based goodness in the Domain (that we reported about at the start of October), kicks off the new year with a juice fast deal and a sneak peek at the company's graphic redesign, offering half-day juice fasts ($20, for a series of four juices and one shot, that you finish with a plant-based meal) and full-day juice cleanses ($29, which includes six juices per day, with one juice consumed every two hours). What a healthy way for you to ditch the dumpster fire of 2020, citizen! Through Feb. 1 Pressed Juicery, 11401 Century Oak Terrace #103, 512/900-8604. www.pressedjuicery.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 29

Saturday 30

TEAL HOUSE COFFEE & BAKERY: OPEN FOR BUSINESS Better watch your ass, Cinnabon, the Phillips family's Teal House is soon to be up and running, officially opening its brick and mortar site on South Congress with limited service (curbside and pick-up) on Saturday, January 30. Fresh-baked goods – their maple bacon cinnamon rolls are renowned - and gluten-free options and plenty of hot or cold specialty coffees are among the reasons to stop by for that tasty fuel you need to thrive. Eventually, we get this whole coronasituation squared away, they'll be open for dine-in, too. Yes: Follow 'em on Instagram for continuing updates. Opening: Sat., Jan. 30, 7am-3pm Teal House, 2304 S. Congress. www.tealhouse.co

THE FAR OUT LOUNGE: SHOP SMALL SATURDAZE Here's the Lounge's newest collaboration with Eastside Pop Up, featuring a full day of local vendors (including Idle Hands Leather, She Is a Hawk, Finery Elaborate Adornments, and Earthereal Designs) spread over three acres with ample space for social distancing, supercharged by drinks from the bar and delicious bites from those acclaimed food trucks Fowl Mouth, Austin Rotisserie, WunderPig, and Lucky's. For best results: Wear your mask and bring an appetite. Sat., Jan. 30, noon-5pm. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. https://www.fb.com/thefaroutlounge

Sunday 31

Monday 1

Tuesday 2

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com