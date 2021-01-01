Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 30

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC A new year dawns, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

PRESSED JUICERY: NEW YEAR, NEW JOURNEYS The Pressed Juicery, that bright bastion of plant-based goodness in the Domain (that we reported about at the start of October), kicks off the new year with a juice fast deal and a sneak peek at the company's graphic redesign, offering half-day juice fasts ($20, for a series of four juices and one shot, that you finish with a plant-based meal) and full-day juice cleanses ($29, which includes six juices per day, with one juice consumed every two hours). What a healthy way for you to ditch the dumpster fire of 2020, citizen! Through Feb. 1 Pressed Juicery, 11401 Century Oak Terrace #103, 512/900-8604. www.pressedjuicery.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Thursday 31

Friday 1

Saturday 2

Sunday 3

Monday 4

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com