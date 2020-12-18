Food

Some Austin Tips & Treats That Kept Us Fed in 2020

New world takeout order

By Jessi Cape and Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Dec. 18, 2020

Quality Seafood
Quality Seafood (Photo by John Anderson)

Quality Seafood There's a reason this institution has been churning out delicious casual seafood for over 80 years, and part of it is in their fresh market case and freezer section. Missing your prepared New England stuffies, smoked salmon spread, and bouillabaisse? They've got you covered. www.qualityseafoodmarket.com

El Huarache Time isn't real, unless you wake up in the afternoon and want breakfast tacos AND chicken tortilla soup. No frills breakfast all day, delivered in a jiffy, really helps when you don't know what day it is. www.elhuaracherestaurante.com

dõ by CamilaVG You'll have to plan ahead a bit, but these gorgeous bready delights are worth it. Try the coquito rolls with coconut cream filling, cinnamon swirl brioche, challah knots, and herb focaccia. www.instagram.com/do.cvg

Rosen's Bagels
Rosen's Bagels (Courtesy of Rosen’s Bagels)

Rosen's Bagels Arguably making the best bagels in town, these geniuses perfected the delivery of frozen bagels in a variety of flavors (our favorite combo is the poppy seed with sun-dried tomato schmear) to keep in your freezer to quench those surprise cravings. Or, yes, you can venture out and get 'em fresh. www.rosensbagels.com

The Green Cart A full-fledged, homegrown Austin wizard has been slowly expanding services since 2005 with wholesale, kitchen, catering, and now pantry delivery options for more local premade items than you could possibly eat in a week. www.thegreencart.com

The Galleta Shop This Mexican Filipino mash-up of cookies and baked goods is still a bit under the radar, but now you're in on the secret. Try the pan de muerto, Dolce Neve Gelato sandwiches, Cafe de Olla tres leches, and much more. www.instagram.com/thegalletashop

Little Ola's Biscuits Curbside biscuits? Yes, please. From the famous chef Michael Fojtasek's Olamaie comes Little Ola's Biscuits brunch heaven with their signature biscuits, biscuit sandwiches, seasonal sides, desserts, cocktails, and pantry provisions like sliced country ham and house-made pimento cheese. www.olamaieaustin.com

Crema Bakeshop Good peeps making good food here. Breakfast, lunch, and brunch – plus so many desserts – are their forte, but go ahead and get some house-made syrups for all your beverage needs. www.cremabakerycafe.com

Otherside Deli They may be the nicest deli guys on Earth, but their scratch concoctions are out of this world. Our favorite is the hearty, gooey, turkey roddy with extra cherry pepper relish. They've also got a bunch of pantry staples like Stroop Club Stroopwafels. www.othersidedeliatx.com

Texas French Bread Now that you've got more time to read, sign up for the lovely TFB newsletter, and then swing by and pick up exquisite French fare and cookie tins. www.texasfrenchbread.com

Quality Seafood, El Huarache, dõ by CamilaVG, Rosen's Bagels, The Green Cart, The Galleta Shop, Little Ola's Biscuits, Crema Bakeshop, Otherside Deli, Texas French Bread

