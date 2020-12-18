Our Favorite Austin Restaurants for To-Go-Style Meals and Treats

To say this year has been extremely challenging for restaurants is an understatement, as hospitality folks had to quickly adjust their business models and menus while diners largely shifted their focus from dine-in to takeout. Here, we're focusing on an unranked assortment of SOME of our local favorites for to-go-style meals and treats. (Stay tuned for our annual First Plates issue in 2021.) Before you dive in, please remember to tip well – even for carryout and delivery orders – to help support restaurant staff and ensure restaurants are able to stick around much longer than COVID-19.

Salt Traders Coastal Cooking When your heart wants cioppino, you'd be wise to order it from this member of the Jack Allen's group, with a side of fresh Gulf Coast peel-and-eats (on ice, to-go). And a blackened fish sandwich, jalapeño hushpuppies, and a decadent brownie. And the lobster and shrimp "snobb" salad. And a 32-oz frozen grapefruit 'rita. www.salttraderscc.com

Dip Dip Dip Tatsu-ya We were already completely in love with their shabu-shabu dining, but one bright spot in this hellscape year was their new option for takeout dipping sandwiches. The chicken karaage features kosho lime mayo, smoked jalapeño pickles, tomato, and tonkatsu. Definitely order with yuzu lemonade and a side of the garden pickles and Pow!tatos (crispy smashed potato with nori furikake). And yep, you need the ice cream, too. www.dipdipdip-tatsuya.com

Olive & June Named for two grandmothers, but featuring updated Italian classics, this Parkside family ristorante's take-out menu will have you and your love all set for an intimate dinner at home. Enjoy citrus beet salad, Bucatini All'Amatriciana, and a lovely prosciutto and cheese board in your finest loungewear. They've also got family meals and a wonderful chocolate olive oil cake. www.oliveandjune-austin.com

Foreign & Domestic The F&D team specializes in nose-to-tail fine dining and regularly refreshes the menu, but you can count on creative seasonal sophistication. For adventurous diners and zero-wasters, opt for dishes with offal, and for everyone with taste buds, go with lovely options like Parisian gnocchi or 44 Farms bavette steak with puttanesca. (Day-trip out to the pasta case at their new Commerce Cafe in Lockhart.) www.fndaustin.com

Ka-Prow Thai & Sushi Bistro Frequent deliveries of this restaurant's Bangkok-style Thai food (with Chinese influence and soy-free options) has us craving their larb, tom yum ramen seafood, and pad ped. They've also got a sushi menu if you just can't decide. Bonus: Several of Chef O's sauces, like the peanut and all-purpose, are bottled for retail. kaprowleaf.com

Spice Fine Indian Cuisine Indian cuisine is a longtime delivery staple, and while it's impossible to choose our favorite spot, this North Austin spot boasts a huge menu of customizable spice levels, lots of vegan and vegetarian options, a wide array of meats (including white, dark, and bone-in chicken, and lamb/goat). Don't skip the gobi Manchurian. www.spicefineindiancuisine.com

Le Bleu We'd be just fine ordering the entire appetizer menu – especially the mango and papaya salad, passionfruit chile chicken wings, and flavor-bomb Brussels – but they make a killer garlic butter prawn bánh mì on French baguette to boot. At night, there are chef's specials like claypot eggplants and steamed clams with lemongrass and chile. www.lebleuatx.com

Uncle Nicky's If you, too, have a hankering for gabagool while quar-binging The Sopranos, this casual, Italian, Hyde Park eatery (now with a second location on East 11th) is the spot to pick up a capicola provolone sandwich sack lunch. The menu also boasts delights like mini frittata, crispy piadina, chopped salad, sardines, caseveral pane tostadas, stuffed peppers, and bombolini.www.unclenickys.com

Epic Poke The Hawaii-inspired poke bowls (all gluten-free) at this tiny Northeast Austin spot are a rainbow fresh deal. A perfect meal: miso soup, jasmine green tea, and the OG Bowl with a massive heap of sweet potato noodles, salmon, ahi tuna, veggies, corn, mango, toasted nori, seaweed salad, Korean chile and ponzu, and much more. Add the crab salad and admire their lush garden while waiting for your curbside order. epicpoke.square.site

Devil May Care When we want Mediterranean food – and, hell, when don't we want Mediterranean food? – this West Sixth headquarters of high-class cuisine, predicated on all that's spicy and delicious, knows just how to fix our jones, whether with meat (mmmm, hangar steak shawarma) or veggies (omg, potato falafel) and a dazzling array of cocktails for a night of elegant dining. Pro tip: Order the Devil's Eggs! www.devilmaycareatx.com