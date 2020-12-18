Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 17

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Friday 18

GERALDINE'S: THE SOUTH POLE This is still, they're reassuring us, That Most Wonderful Time of the Year, so Geraldine's in the Hotel Van Zandt is sparking joy all tinsel-bright each Friday and Saturday night in December until Christmas – with continuous cocktail tastings, a roving s'mores station, and "santa-tized" seating among the festive atmosphere of your favorite holiday tunes. Note: The tables of 2-10 will be socially distanced, and masks must be worn at all times unless seated. Through Dec. 19. Fri.-Sat., 7:30-9:30pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $70-350. www.geraldinesaustin.com

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Saturday 19

GERALDINE'S: THE SOUTH POLE This is still, they're reassuring us, That Most Wonderful Time of the Year, so Geraldine's in the Hotel Van Zandt is sparking joy all tinsel-bright each Friday and Saturday night in December until Christmas – with continuous cocktail tastings, a roving s'mores station, and "santa-tized" seating among the festive atmosphere of your favorite holiday tunes. Note: The tables of 2-10 will be socially distanced, and masks must be worn at all times unless seated. Through Dec. 19. Fri.-Sat., 7:30-9:30pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $70-350. www.geraldinesaustin.com

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

VASEK GARAGE X CARNE LENTA: 'CUE THE MUSIC! Remember when the excellent Micklethwait Craft Meats had that outpost in Smithville? Well, that's all changed, and the former Vasek Garage venue is now home to this new restaurant and bar and butcher shop that boasts an equally meat-forward agenda. (The joint specializes in Mexican-style slow roasting in 1000-gallon propane pits, and everything – sourcing, processing, and smoking the meats – happens in-house. And "carne lenta," for you monoglot Englishers, means slow meat.) This is where, on Saturday, pitmaster Tony Olvera and co-owner Simon Madera (of Taco Flats and la Holly fame) are glad to welcome you with an opening celebration that features live music from Austin's own bluesy wonderman Guy Forsyth. FYI, there's good social distancing on the patio, and the barbecue ... well, from what we've heard, "good" would be a sad, sad understatement. Sat., Dec. 19, 2-5pm. (2020) Carne Lenta, 114 NE Second, Smithville. Free. www.carnelenta.com

Sunday 20

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Monday 21

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Tuesday 22

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com