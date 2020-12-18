2020's Standout Family Friendly Restaurants

TLV Israeli Street Food From the restaurant family that includes Hestia and Emmer & Rye comes brunch for the friend pod. There's hardly any prep to enjoy chef Berty's shakshuka meal kit for four with a quart of sauce, eight eggs, marinated feta, chopped herbs and za'atar, and pita. Add falafel and baba ghanoush, and a banana tahini shake. www.tlv-austin.com

TSO Chinese In the land where tech meets modern Chinese takeout, plus an incomparable give-back community program, lives this speedy delivery option. Some of our top picks include the orange tofu and char siu BBQ pork fried rice, but everyone in the family can find something here, and feel good about contributing to the bigger good. www.tsodelivery.com

El Alma Chef Alma knows how to make a whole crew happy with elevated family-style enchiladas (tinga de pollo, veggie, shrimp, duck, or two-cheese) and all the sides, and sauces like our top choices, mole verde and tomato chipotle. She also offers taco night options, a shareable green salad, and a rotating meal kit if you're feelin' frisky. www.elalmacafe.com/family-sized-meals

101 by teahaus Feeding a family of four is made tasty and efficient at 101 by Teahaus, with their $40 Taiwanese family meal. You're going to want to add the bulgogi tots and special drinks, like boba jasmine milk tea. www.101byteahaus.com

Eldorado Cafe One of our favorite weeknight dinners is the take-and-bake family casserole from this beloved restaurant. Think shepherd's pie with braised short rib or king ranch chicken, and parental units might enjoy signature tamarind margaritas, to-go. Go ahead and get donuts for tomorrow while you're at it. www.eldoradocafeatx.com

Stiles Switch Some houses might have the CDC-recommended maximum gathering of up to 10 mouths just living under one roof, and the Texas Trinity – brisket, pork ribs, and sausage links – offers a massive amount of smoked meat for either 4-6 or 8-10, with quarts of sides (corn casserole!) and all the fixins. Small fam? Plenty of individual options. www.stilesswitchbbq.com

Jewboy Burgers Absolutely no one could be hungry after a meal at this recently opened Airport Boulevard brick-and-mortar mash-up of U.S./Mexico border fare and Jewish cuisine flavors. Get full on burgers, burritos, coneys, and so many latkes. www.jewboyburgers.com

Local Slice Pizza Earlier this year we gave you more than 40 pizza spots – Pie Fighters! – and in the months following, Austin's food scene boasts even more. But you can feed your small army of virtual schoolers with these massive Brooklyn-style pies (lots of fun toppings) and even reward their work with a whole 10-inch apple pie. www.localsliceaustin.com

Old Thousand They call it "Dope Chinese" because, maybe, you take one taste and you're hooked? They've got family packs, but you could just order a mountain of brisket fried rice and General Tso's, plus classic American Chinese sides like Kung Pao cauliflower. And even during the pandemic, they've expanded to a second location. www.oldthousandatx.com

Tio Pepe More chicken? Yes. Two whole, Peruvian-style chickens for $48 makes this a steal of a deal, and with six sauces from zero hot to bring-a-hankie peri-peri hot, with grilled corn and roasted veggies, you'll be full on a budget and have leftovers for lunch. But trust us, you'll need more than one vanilla caramel flan. www.tiopepechicken.com

Bonus: Counter Culture Only 18 bucks gets you a family-sized, bake-at-home, gluten- and soy-free mac & cheese with rice noodles, cashew cheese sauce, broccoli, and crunchy herbed bread crumbs. Oh, and they have NadaMoo!, Sweet Ritual, and Luv Fats ice cream. www.countercultureaustin.com