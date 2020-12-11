Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 10

COOKING CLASS: LA TAMALADA EN SU COCINA So, you want to learn how to make tamales, do you? This livestreamed class from Con Mi MADRE and Facebook Austin will be led by chef Charles Michel (of Netflix’s The Final Table fame) and Facebook chefs Richard Rodriguez and Christopher Crum. You'll also learn "the history of making tamales, the cultural value of family, and how together we draw strength and resilience through family traditions," and it'll all be very tasty indeed. Thu., Dec. 10, 7pm. (2020) $40 and up. www.conmimadre.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., Jan. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

VIRTUAL PUP CRAWL Beer? Beer! And dogs! Spread howl-iday cheer and taste tons of local beers to benefit Austin Humane Society. Each ticket includes a tasting kit with cool swag for you and your pup and beer from some of Austin’s favorite breweries. Win prizes as you (virtually) navigate from brewery to brewery and participate in a scavenger hunt along the way, jam out with the live DJ spinning tunes, and see some precious pets strutting their stuff in the pet costume contest. Thu., Dec. 10, 5pm. (2020) $45. www.austinhumanesociety.org

Friday 11

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., Jan. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

GERALDINE'S: THE SOUTH POLE This is still, they're reassuring us, That Most Wonderful Time of the Year, so Geraldine's in the Hotel Van Zandt is sparking joy all tinsel-bright each Friday and Saturday night in December until Christmas – with continuous cocktail tastings, a roving s'mores station, and "santa-tized" seating among the festive atmosphere of your favorite holiday tunes. Note: The tables of 2-10 will be socially distanced, and masks must be worn at all times unless seated. Through Dec. 19. Fri.-Sat., 7:30-9:30pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $70-350. www.geraldinesaustin.com

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Saturday 12

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., Jan. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

GERALDINE'S: THE SOUTH POLE This is still, they're reassuring us, That Most Wonderful Time of the Year, so Geraldine's in the Hotel Van Zandt is sparking joy all tinsel-bright each Friday and Saturday night in December until Christmas – with continuous cocktail tastings, a roving s'mores station, and "santa-tized" seating among the festive atmosphere of your favorite holiday tunes. Note: The tables of 2-10 will be socially distanced, and masks must be worn at all times unless seated. Through Dec. 19. Fri.-Sat., 7:30-9:30pm Geraldine's, 605 Davis, 512/476-4755. $70-350. www.geraldinesaustin.com

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

THE WANDERING VEGAN HOLIDAY MARKET It's back! Your one-stop-shop for all things cruelty-free, the market is hosted by the Vegan Nom and features snacks and sips from Nom Burger, East Austin Coffee, Curcuma, Bruja's Brew, and Milky Way Shakes to enjoy as you peruse goods from local vegan artisans selling skincare products, makeup, jewelry, candles, succulents, artwork, clothing, and much more. It's 100% vegan and family-friendly, and four-legged friends are also welcome. Sat., Dec. 12, noon-4pm. The Vegan Nom, 2324 E. Cesar Chavez. www.fb.com/thewanderingveganatx

Sunday 13

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., Jan. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Monday 14

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., Jan. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Tuesday 15

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sun., Jan. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

KITTY COHEN'S: GET LIT The annual Hanukkah Bar pop-up returns to Kitty's with Hanukkah-inspired cocktails like Manischewitz Spritzers, Slivotinis, and Latke Punch, but the regular drink menu will still be available. Did we say latke ... punch? Yes, it's a play on the traditional potato pancake dish, made with potato vodka, apple cider, lemon, ginger liquor, cinnamon, and bitters – available as a single drink or you can get a whole punch bowl for your group. Bonus: A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to JCC of Austin. Through Dec. 30 Kitty Cohen's, 2211 Webberville Rd.. www.kittycohens.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com