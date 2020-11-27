Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 25

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TASTE OF TEXAS AUCTION: EXTENDED TO THE 27TH! This distinctive fundraiser is the first of its kind for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance and they're going all out with a plethora of sumptuous packages tailored for wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies. For instance? Oh, gift cards for some of Austin's favorite watering holes. Barbecue packages from the likes of Franklin BBQ and la Barbecue and Leroy & Lewis and Micklethwait. A summertime retreat for 8-10 people at Dripping Springs' breathtaking Cactus Moon Lodge. And, as they say, much, much more! So, even if you have no minions or henchmen to do your bidding, citizen, you can do your own bidding right here. Through Nov. 27 Going once, going twice .... www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org

THE ELEANOR: MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Yes, the beloved Christmas-themed pop-up bar returns to The Eleanor for another year of spirited celebration. Joann Spiegel, the mastermind behind the brand’s cocktail repertoire, has created a roster of delightful, holiday-inspired libations, featuring cocktails that play on classic holiday flavors. New this year: Jolly Koala (gin, vermouth, and pine-cardamom-sage cordial), On Dasher (bourbon, mezcal, sweet vermouth, spiced hibiscus, bitters, and lemon), and a Fruitcake Flip (brandy, Jamaican overproof rum, Amaretto, fruitcake, cherry bitters, and a whole egg). (Our personal fave, the Bad Santa, is likewise among the heady lineup.) Also, the full cocktail menu will be available at the main downstairs and mezzanine bars. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go. Note: This year, all Miracle cocktails can be ordered to-go – and a portion of all to-go sales will benefit the Austin Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive. God bless us, everyone! Daily, through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. www.theeleanoratx.com

Thursday 26

Friday 27

HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS This event will feature performances – and virtual cooking sessions, with more than 25 recipes – from local musicians Marcia Ball, Ray Benson, Gina Chavez, Ruthie Foster, Lisa Loeb, Lucinda Williams, Shinyribs, and more – with host Turk Pipkin. Join the virtual crowd for singing and cooking to make the holidays shiny and bright for the older musicians in the Austin area who need our help now more than ever. Fri., Nov. 27, 7-9pm. (2020) Donations accepted. www.homeaustin.org

Saturday 28

Sunday 29

Monday 30

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com