Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 19

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

HOPFIELDS: FREE SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAM You know, parents, that you want to eat at Hopfields anyway, right? Now you can get lunch there … and your kiddos (ages 12 and younger) can get their lunch gratis. It's a middle-of-the-school-day special that features, for the kiddos, choice of a main item with one or two sides and a juice box, plus (studious bonus, here!) school supplies like note pads, #2 pencils, crayons, color pencils, calculators, and glue sticks available on request. Let your spawn work and nom PB&J or grilled cheese or buttered noodles on the extended patio, while you tuck into something more grown-uply delicious. (Note: We personally recommend the avocado tartine or duck rueben for maximum yum.) Mon.-Fri., 11am-4pm, until Thanksgiving break Hopfields, 3110 Guadalupe, 512/537-0467. www.hopfieldsaustin.com

LITTLE OLA'S FLAVORS OF FALL Little Ola's Biscuits, a take-away biscuit shop featuring Olamaie's famous flaky biscuits, has this series that's set to run until Thanksgiving, a series in which Austin's premier pastry chefs collaborate with Little Ola’s pastry chef Jules Stoddart to create innovative desserts incorporating the acclaimed eatery’s biscuit dough recipe. The final, fantastic collab's with Derrick Flynn of Suerte. Nov. 19-22 Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

LUCK REUNION X ASSEMBLY X REMY COINTREAU: PRIME CUTS FAMILY MEAL In which Luck Reunion’s food-meets-music cook-a-long series returns for a special event complete with shopping lists and pre-ordered food and cocktail kits, with Austin-based chefs Kristen Kish and Alex Munoz (of Arlo Grey) and Philip Speer (of Assembly and Comedor) guiding you through the preparation of a traditional holiday family meal. This'll do your November right: Masa tamales with pork, pinto beans and rice, a couple of pitch-perfect cocktails, and – the music: Live performances by that psychedelic soul songstress Nicole Atkins from New Jersey and New Orleans' own Tank and the Bangas. Note: Donations raised through Prime Cuts: Family Meal will be made to the Luck Family Foundation, directly benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank. Thu., Nov. 19, 7pm. (2020) Prices vary. www.luckreunion.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TASTE OF TEXAS AUCTION This distinctive fundraiser is the first of its kind for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance and they're going all out with a plethora of sumptuous packages tailored for wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies. For instance? Oh, gift cards for some of Austin's favorite watering holes. Barbecue packages from the likes of Franklin BBQ and la barbecue and Leroy & Lewis and Micklethwait. A summertime retreat for 8-10 people at Dripping Springs' breathtaking Cactus Moon Lodge. And, as they say, much, much more! So, even if you have no minions or henchmen to do your bidding, citizen, you can do your own bidding right here. Through Nov. 22 Going once, going twice .... www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org

WHITE TRUFFLE FESTIVAL We know truffles are a thing, and a much sought-after thing, so we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you that It's Italian Cucina has their fifth annual white truffle celebration going on. You know how good the food is, right? And that it'll be accompanied by Prunotto wines? Yes – and you can get fresh Urbani white truffles on top, too – on top of the tagliatelle with parmesan cream sauce and the sautéed lamb chop, if not on top of the wine). See website for reservations. Through Nov. 22 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. Prices vary. www.itsitaliancucina.com

Friday 20

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

HOPFIELDS: FREE SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAM You know, parents, that you want to eat at Hopfields anyway, right? Now you can get lunch there … and your kiddos (ages 12 and younger) can get their lunch gratis. It's a middle-of-the-school-day special that features, for the kiddos, choice of a main item with one or two sides and a juice box, plus (studious bonus, here!) school supplies like note pads, #2 pencils, crayons, color pencils, calculators, and glue sticks available on request. Let your spawn work and nom PB&J or grilled cheese or buttered noodles on the extended patio, while you tuck into something more grown-uply delicious. (Note: We personally recommend the avocado tartine or duck rueben for maximum yum.) Mon.-Fri., 11am-4pm, until Thanksgiving break Hopfields, 3110 Guadalupe, 512/537-0467. www.hopfieldsaustin.com

LITTLE OLA'S FLAVORS OF FALL Little Ola's Biscuits, a take-away biscuit shop featuring Olamaie's famous flaky biscuits, has this series that's set to run until Thanksgiving, a series in which Austin's premier pastry chefs collaborate with Little Ola’s pastry chef Jules Stoddart to create innovative desserts incorporating the acclaimed eatery’s biscuit dough recipe. The final, fantastic collab's with Derrick Flynn of Suerte. Nov. 19-22 Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

REBEL CHEESE X WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS Yes, those local makers of extraordinary vegan cheese have teamed up with the oenophilic savants of William Chris to present a virtual tasting that you'll be talking about long after the pandemic's passed by. It includes a cheese board with four housemade cheeses (enough for two people), jam pairings, and other accoutrements – and two bottles of wine chosen to pair with those cheeses. And Rebel Cheese owners Kirsten Maitland and Fred Zwar will tell you about the cheese, and the winery's Tony Offill will tell you about the wine, and your palate and your belly will be like "Yeeee-haw, it's so good to be in Texas!" Fri., Nov. 20, 7pm. $95. www.rebelcheese.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TASTE OF TEXAS AUCTION This distinctive fundraiser is the first of its kind for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance and they're going all out with a plethora of sumptuous packages tailored for wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies. For instance? Oh, gift cards for some of Austin's favorite watering holes. Barbecue packages from the likes of Franklin BBQ and la barbecue and Leroy & Lewis and Micklethwait. A summertime retreat for 8-10 people at Dripping Springs' breathtaking Cactus Moon Lodge. And, as they say, much, much more! So, even if you have no minions or henchmen to do your bidding, citizen, you can do your own bidding right here. Through Nov. 22 Going once, going twice .... www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org

WHITE TRUFFLE FESTIVAL We know truffles are a thing, and a much sought-after thing, so we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you that It's Italian Cucina has their fifth annual white truffle celebration going on. You know how good the food is, right? And that it'll be accompanied by Prunotto wines? Yes – and you can get fresh Urbani white truffles on top, too – on top of the tagliatelle with parmesan cream sauce and the sautéed lamb chop, if not on top of the wine). See website for reservations. Through Nov. 22 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. Prices vary. www.itsitaliancucina.com

Saturday 21

DOVE SPRINGS RECREATION: TURKEY BASKET DISTRIBUTION COVID-19 has put the kibosh on the annual in-person community Thanksgiving dinner here, sad to relate – but on this day you can drive through and pick up a free turkey and trimmings, courtesy of George Morales, Dove Springs Advisory Board, and those relentless philanthropists of H-E-B. Sat., Nov. 21, 9-11am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/dovesprings

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

LITTLE OLA'S FLAVORS OF FALL Little Ola's Biscuits, a take-away biscuit shop featuring Olamaie's famous flaky biscuits, has this series that's set to run until Thanksgiving, a series in which Austin's premier pastry chefs collaborate with Little Ola’s pastry chef Jules Stoddart to create innovative desserts incorporating the acclaimed eatery’s biscuit dough recipe. The final, fantastic collab's with Derrick Flynn of Suerte. Nov. 19-22 Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TASTE OF TEXAS AUCTION This distinctive fundraiser is the first of its kind for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance and they're going all out with a plethora of sumptuous packages tailored for wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies. For instance? Oh, gift cards for some of Austin's favorite watering holes. Barbecue packages from the likes of Franklin BBQ and la barbecue and Leroy & Lewis and Micklethwait. A summertime retreat for 8-10 people at Dripping Springs' breathtaking Cactus Moon Lodge. And, as they say, much, much more! So, even if you have no minions or henchmen to do your bidding, citizen, you can do your own bidding right here. Through Nov. 22 Going once, going twice .... www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org

WHITE TRUFFLE FESTIVAL We know truffles are a thing, and a much sought-after thing, so we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you that It's Italian Cucina has their fifth annual white truffle celebration going on. You know how good the food is, right? And that it'll be accompanied by Prunotto wines? Yes – and you can get fresh Urbani white truffles on top, too – on top of the tagliatelle with parmesan cream sauce and the sautéed lamb chop, if not on top of the wine). See website for reservations. Through Nov. 22 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. Prices vary. www.itsitaliancucina.com

Sunday 22

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

LITTLE OLA'S FLAVORS OF FALL Little Ola's Biscuits, a take-away biscuit shop featuring Olamaie's famous flaky biscuits, has this series that's set to run until Thanksgiving, a series in which Austin's premier pastry chefs collaborate with Little Ola’s pastry chef Jules Stoddart to create innovative desserts incorporating the acclaimed eatery’s biscuit dough recipe. The final, fantastic collab's with Derrick Flynn of Suerte. Nov. 19-22 Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TASTE OF TEXAS AUCTION This distinctive fundraiser is the first of its kind for the Texas Food & Wine Alliance and they're going all out with a plethora of sumptuous packages tailored for wine lovers, cocktail fans, and foodies. For instance? Oh, gift cards for some of Austin's favorite watering holes. Barbecue packages from the likes of Franklin BBQ and la barbecue and Leroy & Lewis and Micklethwait. A summertime retreat for 8-10 people at Dripping Springs' breathtaking Cactus Moon Lodge. And, as they say, much, much more! So, even if you have no minions or henchmen to do your bidding, citizen, you can do your own bidding right here. Through Nov. 22 Going once, going twice .... www.texasfoodandwinealliance.org

WHITE TRUFFLE FESTIVAL We know truffles are a thing, and a much sought-after thing, so we'd be remiss if we didn't tell you that It's Italian Cucina has their fifth annual white truffle celebration going on. You know how good the food is, right? And that it'll be accompanied by Prunotto wines? Yes – and you can get fresh Urbani white truffles on top, too – on top of the tagliatelle with parmesan cream sauce and the sautéed lamb chop, if not on top of the wine). See website for reservations. Through Nov. 22 It's Italian Cucina, 1500 S. Lamar #110, 512/482-8655. Prices vary. www.itsitaliancucina.com

Monday 23

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Tuesday 24

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com