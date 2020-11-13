In pandemic times, we've had plenty of dreams get crushed. But one of the city's most favorite holiday traditions – Mozart's Coffee Roasters' annual light show along Lake Austin – is definitely not canceled. Carly Ilvento, the digital and social media marketing manager at Mozart's, filled us in on how Mozart's has retooled the experience for a COVID-19 Cautious Christmas Light Show. "Usually, the show is first come first serve, and is super crowded. But this year we implemented the table reservation system. Thus, you can reserve a table and pre-order food as well. You can reserve up to six tables within the same time slot, or reserve in various time slots. We wanted to make sure that people can enjoy but are also escorted and the benches and tables are sanitized completely. When you're at the table, your QR code will be used to make sure the food is brought to you. So you also pay through that system." Table reservations start at $10/table, and can be made for a one-hour time slot available between 6-11pm. In addition to the elaborate light display and live music, revelers can enjoy holiday treats including bottomless hot chocolate and coffee, brownies, holiday cookies, and Bavarian cinnamon sugar and salt warm pretzels.