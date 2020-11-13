A New Collaboration Bottles Art, Ideas, and Brown Ale
By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020
Big Medium and Thirsty Planet Brewing Co. have announced the 2020 Artist Series Beer: Dark Matters, a collaboration between Austin-based artist (and former Austin Chronicle graphic designer) Dave McClinton and Thirsty Planet's Gabe Kuchar. "As an artist I want to visually contribute to the identity of Black America," says McClinton of his design. "Distributing images that illustrate the strengths and trials of the African American community is a big part of my motivation." The full-bodied brown ale, brewed with Yirgacheffe coffee from Austin Java, has strong notes of chocolate, toffee, and a hint of blueberry. Six-packs and bottles of Dark Matters are now available for a limited time at select H-E-Bs and Randalls around town – and perfectly scheduled to quench your thirst for art and beer during Big Medium's upcoming Austin Studio Tour, Nov. 14-22.
