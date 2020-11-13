Food

A New Collaboration Bottles Art, Ideas, and Brown Ale

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Nov. 13, 2020


Courtesy of Thirty Planet Brewing Co.

Big Medium and Thirsty Planet Brewing Co. have announced the 2020 Artist Series Beer: Dark Matters, a collaboration between Austin-based artist (and former Austin Chronicle graphic designer) Dave McClinton and Thirsty Planet's Gabe Kuchar. "As an artist I want to visually contribute to the identity of Black America," says McClinton of his design. "Distributing images that illustrate the strengths and trials of the African American community is a big part of my motivation." The full-bodied brown ale, brewed with Yirgacheffe coffee from Austin Java, has strong notes of chocolate, toffee, and a hint of blueberry. Six-packs and bottles of Dark Matters are now available for a limited time at select H-E-Bs and Randalls around town – and perfectly scheduled to quench your thirst for art and beer during Big Medium's upcoming Austin Studio Tour, Nov. 14-22.

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Democracy is Saved, Home Slice Goes Disney, Chicken Salad Rules, and Here Comes Another Broken Egg

Nov. 11, 2020
Democracy is Saved, Home Slice Goes Disney, Chicken Salad Rules, and Here Comes Another Broken Egg
All the news that's fit to get your taste buds quivering

Nov. 11, 2020

Tumble22 Brings the Chickens and the Heat to Lake Austin Boulevard

Nov. 9, 2020
Tumble22 Brings the Chickens and the Heat to Lake Austin Boulevard
Former Magnolia Cafe waiter noms his way through meat and memories

Nov. 9, 2020

