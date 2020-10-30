Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 29

FEED IT FORWARD Did you know you can order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout? That helps the local food community provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Bonus: Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Wed., Sept. 30, (2020) Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

HOPFIELDS: FREE SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAM You know, parents, that you want to eat at Hopfields anyway, right? Now you can get lunch there … and your kiddos (ages 12 and younger) can get their lunch gratis. It's a middle-of-the-school-day special that features, for the kiddos, choice of a main item with one or two sides and a juice box, plus (studious bonus, here!) school supplies like note pads, #2 pencils, crayons, color pencils, calculators, and glue sticks available on request. Let your spawn work and nom PB&J or grilled cheese or buttered noodles on the extended patio, while you tuck into something more grown-uply delicious. (Note: We personally recommend the avocado tartine or duck rueben for maximum yum.) Mon.-Fri., 11am-4pm, until Thanksgiving break Hopfields, 3110 Guadalupe, 512/537-0467. www.hopfieldsaustin.com

LITTLE OLA'S FLAVORS OF FALL: PASTRY CHEF COLLAB Little Ola's Biscuits, a take-away biscuit shop featuring Olamaie's famous flaky biscuits, has this series that's set to run until Thanksgiving, a series in which Austin's premier pastry chefs collaborate with Little Ola’s pastry chef Jules Stoddart to create innovative desserts incorporating the acclaimed eatery’s biscuit dough recipe. Coming up: Ariana Quant of Hai Hospitality, Nov. 5-8; Anna Mendoza of Comedor, Nov. 12-15; and Derrick Flynn of Suerte, Nov. 19-22. Through Nov. 22 Olamaie, 1610 San Antonio St., 512/474-2796. www.olamaieaustin.com

NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH WITH HOBOKEN PIE Did you know that Hoboken Pie, the popular local bastion of Jersey-style pizza, is offering 25% off all pizzas ordered online or through the Hoboken Pie app, throughout October? They are – just remember to use the promo code PIZZAMONTH and you'll knock a quarter off your price and give them something to smile about. Because, says co-founder Matt Getchell, "We’ve really felt the power of community this year," and they wanted to express some gratitude. Cheers! Through Oct. 25 Hoboken Pie, 718 Red River, 512/477-4256. www.hobokenpie.com

PIG WEEK 2020 OK, so Pig Week is actually seven weeks, during which Central Texas Pig Rescue's compassionate small-business friends will be offering specials, with proceeds going to the CTPR Expansion Project. Check the calendar, follow CTPR's social media, and sign up for the newsletter to get reminders and updates. Then, simply indulge in your local faves like Rebel Cheese, Plow Burger, Bouldin Creek Cafe, and more, and share on Instagram by tagging @centraltexaspigrescue and the business' account using #pigweek2020 to be entered into raffles. It's an excellent way to "swine and dine," if you will, for a great cause. Through Oct. 31 www.centraltexaspigs.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: HAPPY APPY Austin's traditional German biergarten aims to make your Thursday night a delight each week, with $5 appetizer specials, cocktail specials, and live music. Thursdays, 4-8pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

TEXAS BOOK FESTIVAL: LIT CRAWL Of course the rapidly approaching Texas Book Festival's Lit Crawl will be virtual this year, citizen, but with popular returns like the Literary Death Match and Austin Bat Cave's Story Department … with special events from Six Square and series sponsor Texas Monthly … with virtual readings and meet-ups with authors Kathy Valentine, Jonathan Lethem, Cory Doctorow, and more – bonus: Desert Door Sotol and Rambler Sparkling Water making sure this crawl is definitely lit in an imbibable fashion – well, we reckon your usual screen of connectivity can be a lively, happy place again, for at least a few hours at a time. Nov. 7-15 Donations accepted. www.texasbookfestival.org

Friday 30

LENOIR X WILLIAM CHRIS VINEYARDS How does three bottles from William Chris Vineyards sound to you, as pairings for a four-course meal cooked up by Lenoir's own chef Todd Duplechan? Have you swooned yet, citizen? We gave you a heads-up about this event in last week's Food News Buffet, and now here it comes for real: Ikejime gulf black fin tuna with lions mane mushroom and mexican plum aguachile; roasted white sweet potato, peanut ginger, and seaweed basil salad; braised goat, eggplant, and curry leaf. Oh, and a guava cake with toasted meringue for dessert. And, yes, those wines. Reserve yourself a package while you can, let the chef and the winemaker regale you with the story behind the meal (via Zoom), and prepare to feast and sip like ... like royals, we daresay. Fri., Oct. 30, 6:30pm. Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $225 (for two people). www.lenoirrestaurant.com

Saturday 31

Sunday 1

Monday 2

Tuesday 3

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com