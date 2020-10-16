Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 15

FEED IT FORWARD Did you know you can order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout? That helps the local food community provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Bonus: Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Wed., Sept. 30, (2020) Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH WITH HOBOKEN PIE Did you know that Hoboken Pie, the popular local bastion of Jersey-style pizza, is offering 25% off all pizzas ordered online or through the Hoboken Pie app, throughout October? They are – just remember to use the promo code PIZZAMONTH and you'll knock a quarter off your price and give them something to smile about. Because, says co-founder Matt Getchell, "We’ve really felt the power of community this year," and they wanted to express some gratitude. Cheers! Through Oct. 25 Hoboken Pie, 718 Red River, 512/477-4256. www.hobokenpie.com

PIG WEEK 2020 OK, so Pig Week is actually seven weeks, during which Central Texas Pig Rescue's compassionate small-business friends will be offering specials, with proceeds going to the CTPR Expansion Project. Check the calendar, follow CTPR's social media, and sign up for the newsletter to get reminders and updates. Then, simply indulge in your local faves like Rebel Cheese, Plow Burger, Bouldin Creek Cafe, and more, and share on Instagram by tagging @centraltexaspigrescue and the business' account using #pigweek2020 to be entered into raffles. It's an excellent way to "swine and dine," if you will, for a great cause. Through Oct. 31 www.centraltexaspigs.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: HAPPY APPY Austin's traditional German biergarten aims to make your Thursday night a delight each week, with $5 appetizer specials, cocktail specials, and live music. Thursdays, 4-8pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

Friday 16

Saturday 17

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

Sunday 18

Monday 19

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

Tuesday 20

SUERTE: TUESDAY TAQUERO TAKEOVER It's no secret that Suerte is among our favorite restaurants ever, and maybe we even have a little shrine to chef Fermin Núñez in our cubicle because we stan so hard for his culinary skills, but here the interior Mexican powerhouse invites guest chefs in each week to collaborate up a unique taco for Tuesday night. Look who's coming up next: Berty Richter of TLV (Oct. 13), Arianna Quant of Hai Hospitality (Oct. 20), and Beto Robledo of Cuantos Tacos (Oct. 27). Not only that, but this month it's "Tacos for Votes," and half of all proceeds will go to the Jolt Initiative, and everybody is so gonna vote. Through Oct. 27 Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. www.suerteatx.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com