Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 1

FEED IT FORWARD Did you know you can order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout? That helps the local food community provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Bonus: Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Wed., Sept. 30, (2020) Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

MEDITERRANEAN ABA OPENS ON OCTOBER 1 They've done so well in Chicago that Marc Jacobs and CJ Jacobson's Mediterranean-inflected Aba is opening its second location right here in the ATX. Not like we don't already have a decent array of such cuisine in town – because we do – but this place is understandably stoking expectations with signature dishes including crispy short rib hummus, muhammara, tamarind braised short rib, shawarma spiced skirt steak, and orange blossom crème brulee pie. Their weekend brunch brings Jerusalem bagel with smoked salmon spread and labneh, khachapuri with cremini mushroom, and bougatsa with blueberry compote. All that, and Liz Pearce designed the bar program. (Whoa, maybe this Aba can even match the taste and swank of Devil May Care? Is it, like, cage match time in Bosporus-adjacent foodtown, friends & neighbors? Reckon we might all be winners with this sort of thing going on.) Thu., Oct. 1, 4pm. (2020) Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg 2 #180. www.abarestaurants.com/austin

PIG WEEK 2020 OK, so Pig Week is actually seven weeks, during which Central Texas Pig Rescue's compassionate small-business friends will be offering specials, with proceeds going to the CTPR Expansion Project. Check the calendar, follow CTPR's social media, and sign up for the newsletter to get reminders and updates. Then, simply indulge in your local faves like Rebel Cheese, Plow Burger, Bouldin Creek Cafe, and more, and share on Instagram by tagging @centraltexaspigrescue and the business' account using #pigweek2020 to be entered into raffles. It's an excellent way to "swine and dine," if you will, for a great cause. Through Oct. 31 www.centraltexaspigs.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: HAPPY APPY Austin's traditional German biergarten aims to make your Thursday night a delight each week, with $5 appetizer specials, cocktail specials, and live music. Thursdays, 4-8pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

TEXAS FARMERS' MARKET: INSTAGRAM FARM TOURS Take a live Instagram tour of five popular farms featured at the Texas Farmers' Market: Petals, Ink. Florals; Belle Vie Farm; Chickamaw Farm & Ranch; Bernhardt’s Farm; and Animal Farm Center. Note: Each free tour will be about 30 minutes long, including a public Q&A. Check the website for details! Through Oct.28 Free. www.texasfarmersmarket.org

THE TIGRESS: 10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY They can't really throw a party, as such, no. But Pam Pritchard and company can celebrate their decade of booze biz like gangbusters, and so the Tigress is ramping up the weekend's take-out action with a Tigress zine for purchase (which includes original recipes, an interview with Pam, cocktail tips, a Tigress-themed crossword puzzle, and other goodies), a special cocktail menu with old school throwbacks, cupcakes by Mama Cat's Bakery, and a curated playlist to rock your own party-along-at-home celebration. Oct. 1-4. Thu.-Sat., 4-9pm; Sun., noon-5pm The Tigress Pub and Cocktails, 100 W. North Loop, 512/600-3232. www.thetigresspub.com

Friday 2

Saturday 3

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

FAT CITY POP-UP AT YARD BAR Like, what, we're gonna tell you every damned time Silverstein's Peached Tortilla does a Fat City pop-up at Yard Bar or wherever? Actually, yes, we probably will. Like, right now – here it comes again, with hand-dipped chicken fingers and Fat Stacks (classic beef sliders) and crinkle-cut fries and so on. And, for dessert, if'n you've got room: Fatties – cream-filled sponge cakes (available in chocolate or marshmallow). Note: Yard Bar’s regular drink menu of cocktails, beers, and wine will also be available, and Fat City will be offering Root Beer and Dreamsicle Floats. Because children, dogs, and friends are all welcome! Sat., Oct. 3, noon-10pm (or until they're sold out) Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Rd., 512/900-3773. www.yardbar.com

Sunday 4

IDLE HANDS: GRAND OPENING This new joint on Rainey Street offers a "Havana-influenced meets boho-chic atmosphere," along with "ample patio seating, airy lounge spaces, and touches like a hand-painted ceiling from the talented Spratx artists." Foodwise, you can look forward to "Cuban-spiced bites like golden beet ceviche, a chorizo cheeseburger, crispy beef tacos, a Cubano sandwich," and more. (Bonus: cheesecakes from Austintatious Cheesecakes.) Of course it's got a full bar, and the whole place debuts with a brunch launch featuring a live Cuban jazz band and DJ OG Sprocket. Sun., Oct. 4, noon-12mid Idle Hands, 87 Rainey. www.idlehandsaustin.com

JESTER KING X JOLT: REGISTER TO VOTE The kind of brews and noms offered at Jester King Brewery on the regular, no one needs an excuse to make a reservation and partake of the excellent beery goodness out there. But here's one anyway: Get registered to vote right there, among the suds and sunshine, courtesy of Jolt Initiative, a nonprofit that increases civic participation of Latinos in Texas to build a stronger democracy and ensure that everyone’s voice is heard. Sun., Oct. 4, 1:30-3:30pm. Jester King Craft Brewery, 13005 Fitzhugh Rd., Bldg. B, 512/537-5100. www.jesterkingbrewery.com

Monday 5

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

Tuesday 6

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com