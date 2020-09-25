Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 24

ANDIAMO RISTORANTE: HALF-PRICE SALE ON WINE This beloved Italian joint celebrates its 16th year of operation by offering all bottles of wine at 50% off through the end of September. So we're feeling glad for them – ah, sweet sixteen! – and we're feeling glad for us, because, mmmmmm, dook-dook-dook. Through Sept. 30 Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. www.andiamoitaliano.com

BAKING FOR GOOD: IT'S AUCTION TIME! Austin-based nonprofit BakingForGood.org presents its third (and largest) virtual bake sale to raise funds for Foundation Communities. Forty-two volunteer bakers from across Austin are participating, with 100% of the proceeds used to provide rent relief to Austinites who've been adversely affected by the pandemic. The auction of sweets and savories and amazing bready goodness went live on Mon., Sept. 21, at 8am – and closes on Fri., Sept. 25, at 5pm. Note: Minimum bids start at $35 and all bakes will be delivered (contact-free) to the winners by 7pm on Sun., Sept. 27. Sept. 21-25 www.bakingforgood.org

BAO'D UP: MULAN MOVIE NIGHT PACK This Chinese comfort food eatery (with four Austin locations) presents a Mulan Movie Night Pack for the whole family. "Bao is a traditional Chinese cuisine and was definitely enjoyed by Mulan in her time," says Executive Chef Ting Li. The Movie Night Pack is meant to serve four, costs $34.99, and includes two brisket bao, two BBQ chicken bao, two buffalo chicken bao, two egg cream bao, two chicken plates, two Thai teas, Szechuan fries, and salad. Oh, dude, that is a lot of really good food. Through Sept. 30 Bao’d Up, 1911 Aldrich Ste. A-1, 737/717-3002. www.baodup.com

FEED IT FORWARD Did you know you can order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout? That helps the local food community provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Bonus: Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Wed., Sept. 30, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Sat., Oct. 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

GARRISON BROTHERS X AUSTIN BAKERIES September is National Bourbon Heritage Month, did you know? Which is why three local bakeries are offering bourbon-infused baked goods using whiskey and ingredients from Garrison Brothers Distillery. Hayley Cakes Bakery presents a downright decadent chocolate brownie cupcake made with bourbon wheat flour. Easy Tiger's limited-edition artisan bread features the red winter wheat, paired with, OMG, a homemade brown butter bourbon spread. And that Teal House Coffee and Bakery created a fine mess o' bourbon caramel sticky buns topped with roasted walnuts. And all these divine treats are available through Sept. 30. www.garrisonbros.com

PIG WEEK 2020 OK, so Pig Week is actually seven weeks, during which Central Texas Pig Rescue's compassionate small-business friends will be offering specials, with proceeds going to the CTPR Expansion Project. Check the calendar, follow CTPR's social media, and sign up for the newsletter to get reminders and updates. Then, simply indulge in your local faves like Rebel Cheese, Plow Burger, Bouldin Creek Cafe, and more, and share on Instagram by tagging @centraltexaspigrescue and the business' account using #pigweek2020 to be entered into raffles. It's an excellent way to "swine and dine," if you will, for a great cause. Through Oct. 31 www.centraltexaspigs.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: HAPPY APPY Austin's traditional German biergarten aims to make your Thursday night a delight each week, with $5 appetizer specials, cocktail specials, and live music. Thursdays, 4-8pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

TONY C'S PIZZA & BEER GARDEN: ROUND ROCK The popular powerhouse of pies and pilsners (and other forms of beer, too, duh) opens its first location in Round Rock, boasting a 5400-square-foot space appointed with long, beer garden-style tables and green leather booths. They'll be serving up a plethora of tasty brews (wines, too, yes) and Italian appetizers alongside those renowned Margherita, Mama Mia, Chicken Parmesan, and Prosciutto & Goat Cheese pizzas and more. Check out the menu, check out the space, and know this: They'll be opening another joint soon – on Anderson Lane. Thu., Sept. 24, (2020) Tony C's Pizza & Beer Garden, 3800 E. Palm Valley, Round Rock, 512/595-7050. www.tonycsbeergarden.com

Friday 25

Saturday 26

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

Sunday 27

Monday 28

Tuesday 29

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com