Hot Sauce Festival FAQ

What is this thing?

The Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is an Austin institution. What began as a small hot sauce contest in 1990 has grown into the largest competition of its kind and one of Austin's largest and best-known annual food events, drawing as many as 10,000 spectators.

But not this year, right?

Right. Due to COVID-19, we're celebrating our 30th anniversary safely with our first-ever at-home festival.

What's the at-home festival going to look like?

Hosted by the Horn's Trey Elling, the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival will stream live Sunday, Aug. 31, 1-3pm. The virtual event will feature:

* hot sauce winners announcements

* video highlights from this year's judging panel

* cooking demos by Camila Alves McConaughey, Eldorado Cafe's Joel Fried, and Emily Beyda

* musical performances by Go Fever, Como Las Movies, Mike Melinoe, and Nemegata

Isn't this a fundraiser?

It is! Serving as a major fundraiser for the Central Texas Food Bank, the Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival has raised almost a million meals in its history. CTFB needs the community's help now more than ever. Donate at austinchronicle.com/hot-sauce/donate and you'll be eligible to earn perks from over a dozen local businesses like Tiff's Treats, Mour Cafe, Grassroots Harvest, Lick Honest Ice Cream, and others.

Did I hear something about Hot Sauce Tasting Kits?

You mean the limited edition at-home kits featuring a selection of hot sauce and chips, festival merch, and swag from our sponsors? Yep, they're all sold out now. If you previously ordered a kit, check your email for your scheduled contactless kit pickup.

The annual new T-shirt design is my favorite thing about the fest. Is that still a thing?

It sure is. The "psychedillo" – that's our special 2020 design by Zeke Barbaro – is already on sale at the Chronicle's merch store (austinchronicle.com/store), along with another commemorative T-shirt, patch, and bandanna, plus our Austin Chronicle Adult Coloring Book.

If I have any more questions, where should I go?

Find all the answers at austinchronicle.com/hot-sauce.