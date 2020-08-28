Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 27

AJC BLACK FOOD WEEK For its fourth annual installment, Austin Justice Coalition is going bigger and better with three full weeks of food, drinks, and community empowerment, including two restaurant weeks and a food truck week. Black Food Week's goal is to educate the community about new and longstanding Black-owned restaurants and support these places that have become pillars of the community. Join in and share on social media with #ATXBFW2020. Through Sept. 13 www.austinjustice.org/4th-annual-black-food-week

EMMER & RYE: COMMUNITY COLLABS The team behind acclaimed restaurant Emmer & Rye is partnering with local chefs to raise money for three community charities – Youth Rise Texas, The Tavel Bristol-Joseph Scholarship, and Southern Smoke. Each weekly collaboration features one entree from Emmeroni's, E&R's newly launched Italian concept – and there's still more to come: Miguel Vidal of Valentina’s Tex Mex, Aug. 27; Gabe Erales of Comedor, Sept. 3. Keep your eyes on @emmerandrye's Instagram: Each special menu item will be announced on the previous Tuesday. Through Sept. 3 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

FEED IT FORWARD Did you know you can order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout? That helps the local food community provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Bonus: Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Wed., Sept. 30, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Wed., Sept. 30, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: HAPPY APPY Austin's traditional German biergarten aims to make your Thursday night a delight each week, with $5 appetizer specials, cocktail specials, and live music. Thursdays, 4-8pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

THE AUSTIN CHRONICLE HOT SAUCE FESTIVAL Of course the festival's still on! You didn't think we'd let some paltry, world-changing pandemic get in the way of our 30th year of celebrating local expressions of deliciously edible heat and supporting the Central Texas Food Bank, did you? Because, what do they say? "Now, more than ever," right? That's so true – and so your Chronicle is hosting a virtual event featuring winner announcements for commercial bottler categories, music, videos, and more. To experience this at home, you can purchase your very own Hot Sauce Tasting Kits – which include samplings from a variety of local bottlers and all-new Hot Sauce Festival merch – and generally prepare to let your capsaicin-loving freak flags fly. Sun., Aug. 30, 1pm Donations to Central Texas Food Bank heartily encouraged. www.austinchronicle.com/hot-sauce

Friday 28

SMOKIN' BEAUTY: VIETNAMESE-INSPIRED TEXAS BARBECUE GRAND OPENING This new Vietnamese-inspired Texas barbecue restaurant and bar is opening its first brick-and-mortar location with a drive-thru, featuring bahn mi and burgers. Note: there are two patios available for distanced outdoor seating in addition to the drive-thru. And they offer, mmm, brisket banh mi. Opening: Fri., Aug. 28, 4pm-12mid Smokin' Beauty, 11806 N. Lamar, 214/934-3707. www.smokinbeautyatx.com

Saturday 29

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

Sunday 30

Monday 31

EL ALMA AT HOME Experience the delicious and vibrant tastes of Mexico by joining El Alma’s exclusive program and, in addition to recipes, dinner kits, cocktail kits, cooking demos, and monthly newsletters, you'll also get complimentary queso any time you dine in at the restaurant – along with early invitations and discounts for all El Chile Group (El Alma, El Chile, El Chilito) events. This is a virtual and an IRL treasure direct from chef Alma Alcocer to you, and highly recommended. El Alma Cafe y Cantina, 1025 Barton Springs Rd., 512/609-8923. $5-75. www.elalmaathome.com

Tuesday 1

EMMER & RYE: COMMUNITY COLLABS The team behind acclaimed restaurant Emmer & Rye is partnering with local chefs to raise money for three community charities – Youth Rise Texas, The Tavel Bristol-Joseph Scholarship, and Southern Smoke. Each weekly collaboration features one entree from Emmeroni's, E&R's newly launched Italian concept – and there's still more to come: Miguel Vidal of Valentina’s Tex Mex, Aug. 27; Gabe Erales of Comedor, Sept. 3. Keep your eyes on @emmerandrye's Instagram: Each special menu item will be announced on the previous Tuesday. Through Sept. 3 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com