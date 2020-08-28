2020’s Hot Sauce Festival Music Acts

Como Las Movies

Como Las Movies is an indie cumbia-pop quartet from Austin, which NPR described as "...a colorful, cultural soundscape from a unique blend of instruments." Nominated for Best Latin Band in the 2020 Austin Music Awards, the band just released the single "Cumbia de Los Monjes" off their brand new vinyl 7-inch on Trucha Soul Records.

Mike Melinoe

Hailing from Detroit, Mich., Melinoe ventured off to Austin where he has evolved and expanded his creative reach from just music to visual art, directing, modeling, and more. Drawing artistic influences from icons such as Basquiat and André 3000, Melinoe's multidisciplinary work connects listeners to his personal struggle and emotions. From kinetic rap flows to mesmeric croons, Mike Melinoe is one of Austin's most versatile genre-benders in the hip-hop realm.

Nemegata

The musicians of Austin-based band Nemegata (Victor, Cesar, Fabian) are inspired by the traditional music of their home country, Colombia, as well as by African and South American psychedelia. In their debut, 11-track album Hycha Wy, the powerful and mystical trio have cleverly converged key elements of those sounds, along with their ventures as young immigrants living in the U.S., to produce this intrinsic and grandiose exploration of roots and ancestry, resignified to their present.

Go Fever

Go Fever is an Austin-based rock-and-rolla band fronted by Australian singer-songwriter Acey Monaro. The band has toured the U.S. nationally, performed at SXSW and Treefort Fest and opened for Mini Mansions, Peach Kelli Pop, A Giant Dog, and Plague Vendor. Their eponymous debut LP was independently released in 2017.