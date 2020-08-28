Food

2020’s Hot Sauce Festival Music Acts

Get sweaty in the privacy of your home with these performers

Fri., Aug. 28, 2020


Photo by Joe Gomez

Como Las Movies

Como Las Movies is an indie cumbia-pop quartet from Austin, which NPR described as "...a colorful, cultural soundscape from a unique blend of instruments." Nominated for Best Latin Band in the 2020 Austin Music Awards, the band just released the single "Cumbia de Los Monjes" off their brand new vinyl 7-inch on Trucha Soul Records.


Mike Melinoe

Hailing from Detroit, Mich., Melinoe ventured off to Austin where he has evolved and expanded his creative reach from just music to visual art, directing, modeling, and more. Drawing artistic influences from icons such as Basquiat and André 3000, Melinoe's multidisciplinary work connects listeners to his personal struggle and emotions. From kinetic rap flows to mesmeric croons, Mike Melinoe is one of Austin's most versatile genre-benders in the hip-hop realm.


Photo by John Anderson

Nemegata

The musicians of Austin-based band Nemegata (Victor, Cesar, Fabian) are inspired by the traditional music of their home country, Colombia, as well as by African and South American psychedelia. In their debut, 11-track album Hycha Wy, the powerful and mystical trio have cleverly converged key elements of those sounds, along with their ventures as young immigrants living in the U.S., to produce this intrinsic and grandiose exploration of roots and ancestry, resignified to their present.


Photo by David Brendan Hall

Go Fever

Go Fever is an Austin-based rock-and-rolla band fronted by Australian singer-songwriter Acey Monaro. The band has toured the U.S. nationally, performed at SXSW and Treefort Fest and opened for Mini Mansions, Peach Kelli Pop, A Giant Dog, and Plague Vendor. Their eponymous debut LP was independently released in 2017.

Sign up for the Chronicle Cooking newsletter

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

If you want to submit a recipe, send it to food@austinchronicle.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival
It’s About Much More Than Just Hot Sauce
It’s About Much More Than Just Hot Sauce
Welcome to the 29th Annual Hot Sauce Festival

Jessi Cape, Aug. 23, 2019

2019 Hot Sauce Contest & Festival Facts
2019 Hot Sauce Contest & Festival Facts
Everything you need to know to attend the celebration of spice

Aug. 23, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Como Las Movies, Mike Melinoe, Nemegata, Go Fever

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Vortex: Hunger
QueerTowne's Queerantine
at Online
Art Heals Festival
at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  