Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 13

EMMER & RYE: COMMUNITY COLLABS The team behind acclaimed restaurant Emmer & Rye is partnering with local chefs to raise money for three community charities – Youth Rise Texas, The Tavel Bristol-Joseph Scholarship, and Southern Smoke. Each weekly collaboration features one entree from Emmeroni's, E&R's newly launched Italian concept – and there's still more to come: Steven Dilley of Bufalina, Aug. 13; Fermín Núñez of Suerte, Aug. 20; Miguel Vidal of Valentina’s Tex Mex, Aug. 27; Gabe Erales of Comedor, Sept. 3. Keep your eyes on @emmerandrye's Instagram: Each special menu item will be announced on the previous Tuesday. Through Sept. 3 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

FEED IT FORWARD Did you know you can order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout? That helps the local food community provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Bonus: Tito’s Handmade Vodka matches donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Wed., Sept. 30, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

REBEL CHEESE: VEGAN CHEESE TASTING Yeah, we know: Vegan cheese? But remember that, pre-pandemic, when Rebel Cheese opened in Mueller there were lines out the damn door for these plant-based cheesy comestibles – and the subsequent raves from aficionados were nigh on dairy-deafening. So unless you have something against good food and flavor, this virtual tasting party (featuring a firm pepper jack, dill havarti, black ash chèvre, and a garlic herb boursin) is worth looking into (and nomming on) no matter what the parameters of your diet are. Wed., Aug. 19, 7pm Rebel Cheese, 2200 Aldrich #120, 512/382-0048. $35. www.rebelcheese.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SCHOLZ GARTEN: HAPPY APPY Austin's traditional German biergarten aims to make your Thursday night a delight each week, with $5 appetizer specials, cocktail specials, and live music. Thursdays, 4-8pm Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. www.scholzgarten.com/

SIETE FOODS: SALSA-MAKING CLASS It's a summer-perfect virtual class in which chefs from Mexican-American food brand Siete Foods show how to make three different salsa recipes – pepita tomatillo salsa, charred peach habanero salsa, and salsa cruda – in addition to revealing the recipes for delicious cocktails (or mocktails) to enjoy while dipping their signature tortilla chips. Bonus: All proceeds from this instructional event go to World Central Kitchen. AND: The price includes a free bundle of Siete’s Grain-Free Tortilla Chips, if purchased by Aug. 10. Class: Tue., Aug. 18, 6pm $10. www.sietefoods.com

Friday 14

TEXAS MONTHLY'S HAPPY HOUR SERIES This seven-week series from one of the country's favorite magazines features summer cocktail creations from an array of Texas’ finest bartenders (in Austin, DFW, Houston, and San Antonio). But this isn’t just any drinking series, it’s also an opportunity for these mixologists to shed light on the causes that matter most to them. (Most recently: Austin’s Robert Bjorn Taylor, an African-American bartender at ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, kicked off the series with a scotch-based drink – the Robert Royale – and encouraged donations to Black Lives Matter.) You want a virtual date with the best and brightest and most whistle-wetting the Lone Star State has to offer? Each Friday debuts a new video and recipe for you to imbibe along at home with – and we heartily recommend it. Fridays, through Aug. 14 www.texasmonthly.com. Free.

THE TIGRESS: TIKI TO-GO Surf's up! This weekend at the Tigress: A whole tide of tiki drinks in to-go pouches, accompanied by a menu featuring Spam sliders. We don't know the details yet, or what other festoonery they might offer (you wanna know if you're gonna get lei'd you might have to check with the Luv Doc on that), but they will have a boozy take-it-home luau thing going on for your vaguely Polynesian but distinctly powerful liquid refreshment. Aug. 14-16. Fri.-Sat., 4-9pm; Sun., noon-5pm The Tigress Pub and Cocktails, 100 W. North Loop, 512/600-3232. www.thetigresspub.com

Saturday 15

THE TIGRESS: TIKI TO-GO Surf's up! This weekend at the Tigress: A whole tide of tiki drinks in to-go pouches, accompanied by a menu featuring Spam sliders. We don't know the details yet, or what other festoonery they might offer (you wanna know if you're gonna get lei'd you might have to check with the Luv Doc on that), but they will have a boozy take-it-home luau thing going on for your vaguely Polynesian but distinctly powerful liquid refreshment. Aug. 14-16. Fri.-Sat., 4-9pm; Sun., noon-5pm The Tigress Pub and Cocktails, 100 W. North Loop, 512/600-3232. www.thetigresspub.com

Sunday 16

Monday 17

Tuesday 18

EMMER & RYE: COMMUNITY COLLABS The team behind acclaimed restaurant Emmer & Rye is partnering with local chefs to raise money for three community charities – Youth Rise Texas, The Tavel Bristol-Joseph Scholarship, and Southern Smoke. Each weekly collaboration features one entree from Emmeroni's, E&R's newly launched Italian concept – and there's still more to come: Steven Dilley of Bufalina, Aug. 13; Fermín Núñez of Suerte, Aug. 20; Miguel Vidal of Valentina’s Tex Mex, Aug. 27; Gabe Erales of Comedor, Sept. 3. Keep your eyes on @emmerandrye's Instagram: Each special menu item will be announced on the previous Tuesday. Through Sept. 3 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com