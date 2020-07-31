Food

Possum Park Offers Vegan Food Trailers All in a Bunch

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., July 31, 2020


Possum Park (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Lawrence Eguakun's Wasota is not alone in that welcoming enclave at 701 E. 53rd: There's a quartet of other nom-worthy nodes of non-meat nutrition dishing out the flavor as well, all gathered together in resonant culinary synergy (and enhanced with a funky boutique or two) to form Possum Park on the edge of Austin's North Loop area. The foodie destination's been active since 2013 and is still going strong in the midst of what we're all dealing with now.

Bistro Vonish

Chef Craig Vanis 86'd a career in mechanical engineering and – excellent choice – has been serving up elevated vegan cuisine for more than seven years now, offering a seasonally rotating menu of the freshest food that Central Texas can provide. Must try: black garlic bruschetta with roasted tomato and sage.
www.bistrovonish.com

Cosmos Kitchen

This truck specializes in vegan street tacos so good that it can make the term soyrizo evoke more mouthwatering joy than reluctant fear, even among meat-eaters. And, yes, of course you can get corn or flour tortillas.
www.instagram.com/cosmoskitchenatx

Sundaze

When hungry citizens want their plant-based edibles to resemble chicken in the craviest way possible, this is where they'll eat – with sandwich options, fresh-cut fries, original dipping sauces, buffalo bites, and more. (Word to the carnivorous wise: They serve actual chicken here, too, if you want.)
www.instagram.com/sundaze.veganornot

Zucchini Kill Bakery

Contemporary riot grrrls Cece Loessin, MT Gibbs, and Jess Freda make everything from scratch, using allergy-friendly ingredients to bake a plethora of goodies, sweet and savory, that "will revolutionize your mind and belly." (Note: Exquisite vegan frosting, FFS!) How can so many things that are so healthy for you also be so damn tasty? You tell us – we're busy going back for seconds.
www.zucchinikill.com

