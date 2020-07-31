Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

AUSTIN'S PIZZA X EASY TIGER: TIME FOR DESSERT Be aware that new Easy Tiger desserts are now available at four Austin’s Pizza locations including Westlake, Four Points, William Cannon, and Cuernavaca, with plans to expand to more locations soon. We're talking specifically about the big chocolate chip cookie, the turtle cookie, and those scrumptious brownies and blondies. And you already know how good the Tiger's bready wares are, so, ah, what are you waiting for? A better pandemic? www.austinspizza.com

BAO'D UP: THE CHICKENS OF JULY This local chain of succulent Chinese goodness has extended July 6th's National Fried Chicken Day celebration through the entire month. Yes, succulent: "We marinate each chicken thigh for four hours using a secret family recipe handed down over several generations," says Ting Li, the eatery's executive chef. "I can't tell you everything that's in it, but some of the key ingredients are Szechuan chili, Chinese cinnamon, star anise, and clove." So you can get that, plus two pan-seared buns, a side of Szechuan fries with spicy mayo, and a side of fresh coleslaw for just under ten bucks, at all four Bao'd Up locations, until August comes busting in. Through July 31 Bao’d Up, 1911 Aldrich Ste. A-1, 737/717-3002. www.baodup.com

EMMER & RYE: COMMUNITY COLLABS The team behind acclaimed restaurant Emmer & Rye is partnering with local chefs to raise money for three community charities – Youth Rise Texas, The Tavel Bristol-Joseph Scholarship, and Southern Smoke. Each weekly collaboration will feature one entree from Emmeroni's, E&R's newly launched Italian concept – and you've missed the first one with Nixta's Edgar Rico already, aaargh, but there's more to come: Grae Nonas of Le Cowboy, July 30; Natalie Gazui, Aug. 6; Steven Dilley of Bufalina, Aug. 13; Fermín Núñez of Suerte, Aug. 20; Miguel Vidal of Valentina’s Tex Mex, Aug. 27; Gabe Erales of Comedor, Sept. 3. Keep your eyes on @emmerandrye's Twitter: Each special menu item will be announced on the previous Tuesday. Through Sept. 3 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. www.emmerandrye.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, (2020) Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, (2020) Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

LENOIR X WILLIAM CHRIS WINE DINNER This live culinary journey (Zoomed in-home) features Lenoir's Chef Todd Duplechan talking about each of the courses and why he chose them – while you eat the delicious meal of Almaco Jack crudo, cold summer cannelloni, a smoked pork chop, and a fresh loquat pound cake for dessert. The bounty of noms is paired with three bottles by local winery William Chris Vineyards, and the winemakers will discuss the pairings and flavor profiles, and they'll be looking forward to your feedback throughout this extraordinary feast. Reserve now, and you can pick up your order at Lenoir between 3-6pm this Friday. Fri., July 31, 6:30-10pm Lenoir, 1807 S. First, 512/215-9778. $195 for two. www.lenoirrestaurant.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

SUERTE TAQUERIA: ¡PURO PINCHE POLLO! Suerte Taqueria presents a month-long celebration of that tastiest of yardbirds, the pollo. (Note for the monoglots: That's a chicken, mmmkay?) Each meal features a different half-a-chicken each week and comes with two seasonal sides, and it's enough for two people, and is available for dine-in or carry-out alongside Suerte’s regular menu. Up next, it's Pollito Frito O’ Clock (July 27-Aug. 2), Mr. James Chicken Adobo en Stylo Filipino (Aug. 3-9), and, finally, People's Choice (Aug. 10-15) among those diverse styles. Hey, you're a people – treat yourself and help them choose! Through Aug. 9 Suerte, 1800 E. Sixth, 512/953-0092. www.suerteatx.com

THE THINKERY: FOOD FOR THOUGHT Here's an online event that celebrates our local food and beverage culture while also raising money to support the Thinkery's kid-friendly, generally fascinating, science-related program activities. It's an "engaging and informative" 60-minute program featuring local culinary celebrities, with Aaron Franklin talking barbecue, the folks of Still Austin Whiskey Co. giving a tour of their distillery, superstar baker Abby Love revealing the secrets of great sourdough, Tavel Bristol-Joseph exploring the sugary chemistry of making your own honeycomb, and, oh, Kevin Fink and Sheena Moore and Daniela Martinez. Whoa, right? And the whole thing's hosted by John & Kendall Antonelli of that local cheese shop you may have heard about. Bonus: There's a "raise-the-paddle" auction, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing, all with incredible prizes. (Like, you ever dream of having Uchi's Tyson Cole come over to your house and serve you and your guests the best sushi? This dream could come true.) Sat., Aug. 8, 7pm Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $200. www.thinkeryaustin.org

Friday 31

BANGER'S 8TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Though it's not the epic sausage and beer festival of anniversary parties past – gee, thanks, 'ronas – Banger's is celebrating their eighth birthday with an opportunity to make your house a sausage house and your backyard a beer garden. And, listen: They ain't kidding around. Their DIY Anniversary Box includes eight sausages for you to cook at home (choose among five varieties), a good pile of sauerkraut, grain mustard, and a mess o' pickles – and all of that is exclusively Banger's-made in-house. And they're including buns for those dogs. And it comes with a commemorative, pandemic-inspired, eight-year bandanna. Bonus: You can aid and abet your sausage-grilling, outside-partying joy with various specialty beer packs, and you know Banger's has some rare goodness in stock for this deal. Note: Order now, pick up July 31-Aug. 2. Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden, 79 Rainey, 512/386-1656. $50. www.bangersaustin.com

TEXAS MONTHLY'S HAPPY HOUR SERIES This seven-week series from one of the country's favorite magazines features summer cocktail creations from an array of Texas’ finest bartenders (in Austin, DFW, Houston, and San Antonio). But this isn’t just any drinking series, it’s also an opportunity for these mixologists to shed light on the causes that matter most to them. (Most recently: Austin’s Robert Bjorn Taylor, an African-American bartender at ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, kicked off the series with a scotch-based drink – the Robert Royale – and encouraged donations to Black Lives Matter.) You want a virtual date with the best and brightest and most whistle-wetting the Lone Star State has to offer? Each Friday debuts a new video and recipe for you to imbibe along at home with – and we heartily recommend it. Fridays, through Aug. 14 www.texasmonthly.com. Free.

THE THINKERY: FOOD FOR THOUGHT Here's an online event that celebrates our local food and beverage culture while also raising money to support the Thinkery's kid-friendly, generally fascinating, science-related program activities. It's an "engaging and informative" 60-minute program featuring local culinary celebrities, with Aaron Franklin talking barbecue, the folks of Still Austin Whiskey Co. giving a tour of their distillery, superstar baker Abby Love revealing the secrets of great sourdough, Tavel Bristol-Joseph exploring the sugary chemistry of making your own honeycomb, and, oh, Kevin Fink and Sheena Moore and Daniela Martinez. Whoa, right? And the whole thing's hosted by John & Kendall Antonelli of that local cheese shop you may have heard about. Bonus: There's a "raise-the-paddle" auction, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing, all with incredible prizes. (Like, you ever dream of having Uchi's Tyson Cole come over to your house and serve you and your guests the best sushi? This dream could come true.) Sat., Aug. 8, 7pm Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $200. www.thinkeryaustin.org

Saturday 1

THE THINKERY: FOOD FOR THOUGHT Here's an online event that celebrates our local food and beverage culture while also raising money to support the Thinkery's kid-friendly, generally fascinating, science-related program activities. It's an "engaging and informative" 60-minute program featuring local culinary celebrities, with Aaron Franklin talking barbecue, the folks of Still Austin Whiskey Co. giving a tour of their distillery, superstar baker Abby Love revealing the secrets of great sourdough, Tavel Bristol-Joseph exploring the sugary chemistry of making your own honeycomb, and, oh, Kevin Fink and Sheena Moore and Daniela Martinez. Whoa, right? And the whole thing's hosted by John & Kendall Antonelli of that local cheese shop you may have heard about. Bonus: There's a "raise-the-paddle" auction, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing, all with incredible prizes. (Like, you ever dream of having Uchi's Tyson Cole come over to your house and serve you and your guests the best sushi? This dream could come true.) Sat., Aug. 8, 7pm Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $200. www.thinkeryaustin.org

Sunday 2

THE THINKERY: FOOD FOR THOUGHT Here's an online event that celebrates our local food and beverage culture while also raising money to support the Thinkery's kid-friendly, generally fascinating, science-related program activities. It's an "engaging and informative" 60-minute program featuring local culinary celebrities, with Aaron Franklin talking barbecue, the folks of Still Austin Whiskey Co. giving a tour of their distillery, superstar baker Abby Love revealing the secrets of great sourdough, Tavel Bristol-Joseph exploring the sugary chemistry of making your own honeycomb, and, oh, Kevin Fink and Sheena Moore and Daniela Martinez. Whoa, right? And the whole thing's hosted by John & Kendall Antonelli of that local cheese shop you may have heard about. Bonus: There's a "raise-the-paddle" auction, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing, all with incredible prizes. (Like, you ever dream of having Uchi's Tyson Cole come over to your house and serve you and your guests the best sushi? This dream could come true.) Sat., Aug. 8, 7pm Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $200. www.thinkeryaustin.org

Monday 3

THE THINKERY: FOOD FOR THOUGHT Here's an online event that celebrates our local food and beverage culture while also raising money to support the Thinkery's kid-friendly, generally fascinating, science-related program activities. It's an "engaging and informative" 60-minute program featuring local culinary celebrities, with Aaron Franklin talking barbecue, the folks of Still Austin Whiskey Co. giving a tour of their distillery, superstar baker Abby Love revealing the secrets of great sourdough, Tavel Bristol-Joseph exploring the sugary chemistry of making your own honeycomb, and, oh, Kevin Fink and Sheena Moore and Daniela Martinez. Whoa, right? And the whole thing's hosted by John & Kendall Antonelli of that local cheese shop you may have heard about. Bonus: There's a "raise-the-paddle" auction, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing, all with incredible prizes. (Like, you ever dream of having Uchi's Tyson Cole come over to your house and serve you and your guests the best sushi? This dream could come true.) Sat., Aug. 8, 7pm Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $200. www.thinkeryaustin.org

Tuesday 4

THE THINKERY: FOOD FOR THOUGHT Here's an online event that celebrates our local food and beverage culture while also raising money to support the Thinkery's kid-friendly, generally fascinating, science-related program activities. It's an "engaging and informative" 60-minute program featuring local culinary celebrities, with Aaron Franklin talking barbecue, the folks of Still Austin Whiskey Co. giving a tour of their distillery, superstar baker Abby Love revealing the secrets of great sourdough, Tavel Bristol-Joseph exploring the sugary chemistry of making your own honeycomb, and, oh, Kevin Fink and Sheena Moore and Daniela Martinez. Whoa, right? And the whole thing's hosted by John & Kendall Antonelli of that local cheese shop you may have heard about. Bonus: There's a "raise-the-paddle" auction, a silent auction, and a raffle drawing, all with incredible prizes. (Like, you ever dream of having Uchi's Tyson Cole come over to your house and serve you and your guests the best sushi? This dream could come true.) Sat., Aug. 8, 7pm Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $200. www.thinkeryaustin.org

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com