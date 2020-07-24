Matthew McConaughey Dives Into the Whiskey Biz

The University of Texas Minister of Culture, Austin native Matthew McConaughey has joined forces with Eddie Russell, master dis­tiller of Wild Turkey, to create a small-batch eight-year bourbon. Longbranch, inspired by McConaughey's Texas and Kentucky roots, is refined with Texas Mesquite and oak charcoals – a unique method that deepens the flavor and complexity of the whiskey and gives it a hint of smoke to accompany sweet and spicy notes.

"Longbranch, in its simplest form, is an extended hand, inviting a friend into your family," McConaughey said. "So the branch that was extended to me from the Russells was a long one, one that reached from Kentucky to Texas and back again. I offered the Mesquite from my great state to add to their legendary Kentucky whiskey and together we made Longbranch."

And a guy who knows a thing or 10 about whiskey, Eddie Russell, master distiller at Wild Turkey said, "Matthew and I collaborated closely on Longbranch Bourbon – sharing ideas and tasting notes over many months to land on the perfect taste profile. By adding the mesquite to our whiskey, we connected two cultures – Texas BBQ and Kentucky Straight Bourbon – to create Matthew's favorite bourbon on the planet."

While Matthew recommends enjoying Longbranch neat, it also blends nicely inside a cocktail. Try the simple Gold Rush: Mix 2 parts Longbranch with .75 part each of lemon juice and honey syrup; shake over ice and double strain into a glass; serve on the rocks with a lemon peel garnish. Or the refreshing Branch Water: Mix 2 parts Longbranch with the juice of half a lime and top with sparkling water; serve in a highball with the lime.