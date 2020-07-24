Food

Matthew McConaughey Dives Into the Whiskey Biz

Plus two refreshing summer cocktail recipes

By Jessi Cape, Fri., July 24, 2020


Courtesy of Longbranch

The University of Texas Minister of Culture, Austin native Matthew McConaughey has joined forces with Eddie Russell, master dis­tiller of Wild Turkey, to create a small-batch eight-year bourbon. Longbranch, inspired by McConaughey's Texas and Kentucky roots, is refined with Texas Mesquite and oak charcoals – a unique method that deepens the flavor and complexity of the whiskey and gives it a hint of smoke to accompany sweet and spicy notes.

"Longbranch, in its simplest form, is an extended hand, inviting a friend into your family," McConaughey said. "So the branch that was extended to me from the Russells was a long one, one that reached from Kentucky to Texas and back again. I offered the Mesquite from my great state to add to their legendary Kentucky whiskey and together we made Longbranch."

And a guy who knows a thing or 10 about whiskey, Eddie Russell, master distiller at Wild Turkey said, "Matthew and I collaborated closely on Longbranch Bourbon – sharing ideas and tasting notes over many months to land on the perfect taste profile. By adding the mesquite to our whiskey, we connected two cultures – Texas BBQ and Kentucky Straight Bourbon – to create Matthew's favorite bourbon on the planet."

While Matthew recommends enjoying Longbranch neat, it also blends nicely inside a cocktail. Try the simple Gold Rush: Mix 2 parts Longbranch with .75 part each of lemon juice and honey syrup; shake over ice and double strain into a glass; serve on the rocks with a lemon peel garnish. Or the refreshing Branch Water: Mix 2 parts Longbranch with the juice of half a lime and top with sparkling water; serve in a highball with the lime.

