Food

Drinks Issue 2020

It's a weird year, but we still have to drink something

By Jessi Cape, Fri., July 24, 2020


Humans can only survive three days or so without water. But in addition to serving their basic function of keeping our organs humming and satiating thirst, drinks add much more to the composite of our daily lives, especially while living under the thumb of a global pandemic. So as the months of this most bizarre and disruptive year march on, as we look at what formulates our societal and personal hierarchies of need, it seems fitting in this annual issue celebrating the liquids we love to consume to peek into how some of our local drinks are made, too.

Austin's natural wine scene is on the rise, and one local maker has begun the arduous and delicate process of learning an old-world technique – amphora winemaking – that's uniquely suited to our region, and preserves the terroir's flavors. Hard seltzers are still all the rage, and one local father-son team went from ranching to brewing sugar cane to create a new product. Coffee subscriptions not only ensure a ready supply of caffeine, but they offer a quar-friendly route to enjoying "medleys of java you might've never known otherwise."

Brewery taprooms weren't necessarily emphasised as a feature before the 2013 legislation passed in Texas allowing direct-to-customer taproom sales. Before it was just picnic tables scattered around fermenting tanks, but as a result of the hard-won law, "Texas breweries began to focus on the whole customer experience, moving beyond just the quality of the beer and further into the quality of its overall taproom culture."

A new Austin-based bubbly tonic, one named for the goddess of agave and made with organic hand-harvested agave, helps improve digestion and boost immunity. We won't say anything else is alright, but Matthew McConaughey has joined forces with Eddie Russell, master distiller of Wild Turkey, to create a small-batch eight-year bourbon refined with Texas Mesquite and oak charcoal. When Naijean Bernard moved to Austin from her native Grenada, she missed the flavors of home, and now she sells classic cold-pressed ginger flavors, and some twists, at the farmers' market.

And in a recent legislative win for local businesses trying to stay afloat, mixed drinks are allowed in to-go sales, so we rounded up a boatload of options for you online. No one knows what the rest of the year holds in store, but Austin surely won't be thirsty.

Sign up for the Chronicle Cooking newsletter

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

If you want to submit a recipe, send it to food@austinchronicle.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Jessi Cape
Unique Options to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Austin
Unique Options to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Austin
Ice cream tacos, root beer granita, and a movement for change

July 17, 2020

Chronicle Readers Choose Conans as Their Favorite Pizza in Austin
Chronicle Readers Choose Conans as Their Favorite Pizza in Austin
Local deep-dish pizza institution takes prize as top Pie Fighter

July 10, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Drinks Issue, Drinks Issue 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
PHOTO GALLERIES
Support for Arrested Protesters at Travis County Jail
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  