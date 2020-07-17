Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 16

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

TATSU-YA: VIRTUAL SAKE TASTING Sake enthusiasts of any level are encouraged to participate in the exploration of Japanese breweries’ contemporary creations, as Tatsu-Ya’s Bryan Masamitsu Parsons and Tony "Bonez" Perez and Vine Connections’ Jesse Brawner lead their guests – that's you, citizen! – through a brief "sake 101" primer before diving into an interactive in-depth tasting. Note: This Zoomed event comes complete with three four-ounce tasting bottles of premium imported Japanese sake accompanied by an assortment of Japanese drinking snacks. Sat., July 18, 7-8pm $50. www.tatsu-ya.com

Friday 17

TEXAS MONTHLY'S HAPPY HOUR SERIES This seven-week series from one of the country's favorite magazines features summer cocktail creations from an array of Texas’ finest bartenders (in Austin, DFW, Houston, and San Antonio). But this isn’t just any drinking series, it’s also an opportunity for these mixologists to shed light on the causes that matter most to them. (Most recently: Austin’s Robert Bjorn Taylor, an African-American bartender at ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, kicked off the series with a scotch-based drink – the Robert Royale – and encouraged donations to Black Lives Matter.) You want a virtual date with the best and brightest and most whistle-wetting the Lone Star State has to offer? Each Friday debuts a new video and recipe for you to imbibe along at home with – and we heartily recommend it. Fridays, through Aug. 14 www.texasmonthly.com. Free.

Saturday 18

AUSTIN'S PIZZA X EASY TIGER: TIME FOR DESSERT Look, this has nothing to do with our current Pie Fighters action, and, anyway, it's too late for influencing anything with the announcement. So, be aware that new Easy Tiger desserts are now available at four Austin’s Pizza locations including Westlake, Four Points, William Cannon, and Cuernavaca, with plans to expand to more locations soon. We're talking specifically about the big chocolate chip cookie, the turtle cookie, and those scrumptious brownies and blondies. And you already know how good the Tiger's bready wares are, so, ah, what are you waiting for? A better pandemic? www.austinspizza.com

BAO'D UP: THE CHICKENS OF JULY This local chain of succulent Chinese goodness has extended July 6th's National Fried Chicken Day celebration through the entire month. Yes, succulent: "We marinate each chicken thigh for four hours using a secret family recipe handed down over several generations," says Ting Li, the eatery's executive chef. "I can't tell you everything that's in it, but some of the key ingredients are Szechuan chili, Chinese cinnamon, star anise, and clove." So you can get that, plus two pan-seared buns, a side of Szechuan fries with spicy mayo, and a side of fresh coleslaw for just under ten bucks, at all four Bao'd Up locations, until August comes busting in. Through July 31 Bao’d Up, 1911 Aldrich Ste. A-1, 737/717-3002. www.baodup.com

Sunday 19

Monday 20

Tuesday 21

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com