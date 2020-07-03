Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 2

ANDIAMO RISTORANTE: FOURTH OF JULY This popular Italian eatery's got a Picnic Box for your Independence Day celebrating, featuring a prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, spinach, and tomato panini, with sides of pickled pepper and mushrooms, watermelon, and an arugula-and-feta cheese salad. You want to pay a little extra and get some wine pairings? They've got you covered, with Terre Gaia Prosecco, Li Veli Negroamaro Rose, and J. Hofstatter Pinot Nero Riserva. Call to place your orders now, and you can pick 'em up on Fri., July 3, 5-9pm. Andiamo Ristorante, 2521 Rutland, 512/719-3377. $25 per person. www.andiamoitaliano.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

OLD THOUSAND: 'MERICA'S BIRTHDAY GRILL PACK This bastion of inspired cuisine is offering a flavor-forward fourth-of-July feast of smoked beef ribs, chicken wings, Chinese sausage corndogs, and a plethora of barbecue sides: lemon ginger pickles, duck egg potato salad, kimchi macaroni, cucumber salad, and Chinese elote(!). Yeah, no, this is soooooo good; and you can get the whole delicious deal for $75 or choose-your-own-price-point by ordering items a la carte until your budget squeaks. Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. www.oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

THE CUPCAKE BAR: FOURTH OF JULY Well, of course this place has a special Cupcake Box ($24) ready for the big patriotic huzzah this weekend: It includes three vanilla cupcakes with vanilla icing, and three chocolate/strawberry milkshake cupcakes with buttercream, sprinkles, and a cherry on top – and it comes with a sparkler. But, listen, you're a parent of a small child and you wanna blow your kiddo's mind? Get one of their Candy Charcuterie Boards ($35), featuring sparklers, a confetti pack, Cracker Jacks, Pop Rocks, sunflowers seeds, yogurt pretzels, saltwater taffy, various gummies, and more. Take that, King George! Let freedom ring! Cupcake Bar. www.thecupcakebar.com

WILLIE NELSON'S FOURTH OF JULY PICNIC The "picnic" part, that's where this department comes in – letting you know that Assembly Kitchen has curated an artisanal picnic kit with the Austin Food & Wine Alliance for you to feast on during this annual musical extravaganza. Enjoy a diverse array of delectable treats from Austin’s top restaurants, including country pork pâté with tender belly bacon, fermented morita, and crispy tostadas from Comedor; lacto tomato salsa from Nixta Taqueria; goodies from Pure Luck Farm & Dairy, Two Hives Honey, Urban American Farmer, Confituras, Barton Springs Mill, and Abby Jane Bakeshop. (Note: Each $59 kit feeds two people.) And you probably want some cocktails with that, yes? Try a pair of summer drink kits, each packed with all the ingredients to make 6-8 cocktails ($59). Acclaimed mixologists Jessica Sanders of drink.well and Paul Finn of Garage have created "Altar of the Sun," a refreshing bourbon-based beauty that flares with lime juice, raspberry gum syrup, vermouth, Topo Chico, and a few fiery dashes of bitters – and we reckon it'll get you almost as high as Willie. Note: Orders for Austin delivery must be placed by midnight, Friday, July 3. Sat., July 4, 3:30pm www.williepicnic.com

Friday 3

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

LAUNDERETTE: LOBSTER AND FRIENDS Maybe a Friday meal out can be as good as it used to be, as Launderette’s one-night-only fête features a seafood boil with lobster, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels, and sausage, with corn and potatoes and other family-style sides. And, desserts? How about some devil’s food cake cones or a cookie platter with pretzel brownie, cherry white chocolate crunchie, coconut key lime cookie, and a strawberry lemonade macaron? Yeah, better make those reservation quick! Bonus: You can also get this package to-go. Fri., July 3, noon-9pm Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $45. www.launderetteaustin.com

OLD THOUSAND: 'MERICA'S BIRTHDAY GRILL PACK This bastion of inspired cuisine is offering a flavor-forward fourth-of-July feast of smoked beef ribs, chicken wings, Chinese sausage corndogs, and a plethora of barbecue sides: lemon ginger pickles, duck egg potato salad, kimchi macaroni, cucumber salad, and Chinese elote(!). Yeah, no, this is soooooo good; and you can get the whole delicious deal for $75 or choose-your-own-price-point by ordering items a la carte until your budget squeaks. Old Thousand, 1000 E. 11th #150, 737/222-6637. www.oldthousandatx.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Saturday 4

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Sunday 5

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Monday 6

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Tuesday 7

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com