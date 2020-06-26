Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 25

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Lot of reopenings going on lately. They’re rather tentative reopenings and they’re sometimes immediately followed by reclosings. But nobody’s gonna be inaugurating a brand new food-service venue in the midst of a spiking pandemic, right?

Wrong. You know, for instance, that long-planned Dear Diary Coffeehouse went ahead and opened back in May, and they’re … surviving, at least, over there near 12th and Chicon, serving up the java and an array of tasty vegan noms in that arty and Instagrammable space, working the to-go and delivery tropes for all they’re worth.

And now it's June, and the local corornavirus'd landscape isn’t looking any better, but our governor Abbott’s got that capitalist gleam in his eye and so we’re moving into the next phase of business revival, by Mammon! We recently reported on the food-truck debut of Huckleberry, those purveyors of seafood-stuffed po'boys and more, at Circle Brewing on the north side. And now there’s a new sushi place in town: Neighborhood Sushi (from McGuire Moorman Hospitality), brightening the former Liberty Pie and Catering venue on South Congress, with chef Jorge Garcia slicing the pisces among a menu of light soups, salads, and small plates – Tosaka seaweeds, birds nest salad, silken tofu and grilled Texas wagyu, etc. – and a full bar program of sake-forward cocktails in addition to various wines from Austria, Germany, and beyond. Bonus: The Congress-facing Sake Garden outside.

Austin Daily Press announces the grand opening of their new South Lamar location, which will be taking over the kitchen inside Lavaca Street Bar at 3121 S. Lamar. It’s the third location for Team ADP and "will finally give us the opportunity to expand our fast-casual concept to South Austin," says executive chef Reed Faitak."We'll have all of your signature favorites, with roughly a third of the menu reserved for new ideas that’ll be unique to this location – our ADP burger and fries, fish and shrimp tacos, mole-fried chicken, ceviche, and plenty of shareables." Stop by for their opening celebration on Wednesday, July 1.

And, yes, it’s a national chain … and it’s only stoner-themed and sadly doesn’t carry any actual weed-infused noms … but we’ll stop looking at our hand long enough to salute the local opening of Texas' first Cheba Hut on Guadalupe, this one owned by the father-and-son team of Joe and Vincent DeMaioribus. Like some alliumophile recently commented, “Cheba Hut? Yeah, why the hell aren’t all sandwiches made with garlic bread?” Indeed.

And there’s more coffee in town, too – because there should always be more coffee in town, tbh – in the form of Try Hard Coffee, currently roasting up the beans and filling cups on East 11th (where the very fabric of the street proclaims that Black Artists Matter), and offering tacos and scratch-made pastries alongside those fresh cups of joe.

But, yeah, things are rough. The Magnolia Cafe on South Congress briefly reopened its lovely tree-anchored patio, only to instantly shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19; they’re currently deep-cleaning and monitoring the situation, per the usual protocols. And that same situation has re-shuttered El Chile on Manor, Mandola’s in the Triangle, and Yellow Jacket Social Club on East Fifth. And, damnit all, beloved noodle powerhouse Daruma Ramen has shut down for good. And – who knows who’s next?

Meanwhile, we hear that, at Downtown’s Coconut Club, one employee was left with a pair of broken specs after he was physically assaulted by a customer who didn’t like being reminded to wear a mask in the joint. Way to defend the true spirit of freedom, bro. Elsewhere, local agents of the TABC’s Operation Safe Open put the 30-day kibosh on two Austin bars over the weekend – Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot – for violations of safety protocols. Egregious violations? Well, at least sufficient violations. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules,” says the agency’s executive director Bentley Nettles, “and now some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

Still, there are reports of good things happening, too – like those fresh openings and other hardwon successes. See the rest of this week’s food listings for such sparks of joy – and of course more pizza than you can handle, citizen, with the Chronicle’s Pie Fighters throwdown.

LORO: PICNIC PACKAGE FOR TWO Pardon us, but we think this Loro menu addition qualifies, especially in these all-too-interesting times, as an event unto itself. Because we know the culinary excellence those chefs are capable of, and because this limited pick-it-up-and-go lunch package includes charred corn and cabbage salad, Thai fried chicken (with a Wild Turkey/black pepper cream sauce), housemade pickles, coconut-scented rice, and smoked chocolate crème brulee with which to finish your feast on a deeply sweet note. See what we mean? Note: This deal's available only on Fridays and Saturdays, 11:30am-3pm, and pre-orders are highly recommended. Loro, 2115 S. Lamar, 512/916-4858. $37.95. www.loroaustin.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 26

Saturday 27

HOUSE WINE: 12TH ANNIVERSARY ROSÉ PARTY This weekend marks the beloved wine destination's dozenth anniversary in business, and guests can enjoy tasting flights paired with cheese plates, as well as rosés by the glass ($8) and by the bottle ($30). Also, tastes of beautiful rosés from vineyards around the world – featuring rosé from Bodkin Wines, with proceeds from those Bodkin sales going to Black Lives Matter. Bonus: Live music from 3-10pm. Sat., June 27, 3pm-12mid House Wine, 408 Josephine, 512/322-5210. $40. www.housewineaustin.com

THE BIG (CURBSIDE) BAKE SALE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE This citywide bake sale raises funds for Austin Justice Coalition and Communities of Color United. Pick up your goodies from locations in all corners of the city: Crema Bakery & Cafe, Fowler’s Smokin' Soul Food, Word of Mouth Bakery, and Eldorado Cafe. See the FB event for the menu as well as other ways to support. Sat., June 27, 10am-2pm. (2020) Various locations. www.fb.com/events/2801466593315889

Sunday 28

THE FAR-OUT LOUNGE: FIRST, YOGA; THEN, PIG ROAST In case families didn't get enough meat during this past Father's Day weekend, the flavor-forward folks at Far Out are hosting an outdoor pig roast. Plates ($25 each) will include a fine array of sides (baked beans, roasted sweet potatoes, fried plantains, coleslaw, and more) along with, of course, all that slow-roasted pork. The place is kid- and pup-friendly, and they'll be presenting a Yoga in the Yard class with JuneShine Hard Kombucha as a fundraiser for Austin Justice Coalition, too. Note: No masks, no service – no exceptions! Yoga: 10am. Pig roast: 2-6pm The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. https://www.fb.com/thefaroutlounge

Monday 29

Tuesday 30

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com