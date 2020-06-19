Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 18

DELYSIA CHOCOLATIER FATHER'S DAY Whiskey, cigars, and chocolates are often treasured gifts for Father’s Day. Now Delysia combines all three in decadent truffles for the ultimate in dad-celebrating indulgence. Consider, for instance, the Gentleman's Collection, featuring three Scotch chocolate truffles, three dark chocolate truffles, and three cigar chocolate truffles. (Yes, cigar chocolate truffles; you have to try 'em to believe 'em.) Or there's the Virtual Chocolate & Whiskey Tasting that pairs four handcrafted chocolate truffles (smoked salted bourbon pecan, lemon clove, apricot cigar whiskey, and milk chocolate with double oaked rye) with a variety of whiskeys, and for which Dad can join Delysia's chef Nicole Patel and Milam & Greene distiller Jordan Osborne via Zoom to learn about the pairings while he sips and nibbles. Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C. www.delysia.com

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

EASY TIGER FATHER'S DAY Bread ahead! Easy's Tiger's "head doughpuncher" David Norman and his son Wyatt team up to present a virtual sourdough baking class. (Order a Bake Along Set for dad – complete with starter, flour, recipes, a loaf of Austin Sourdough, and an Easy Tiger apron – and he'll be set to learn from the maestro himself. Want to bake along with him? Order a second kit for yourself – and use the code FATHERSDAY for $20 off.) But also: the Tiger is also offering a Grill Master Gift Pack and a Pretzels & Beer Gift Pack, including their full menu of sausages, buns, and sides. Bonus: Stop by the Beer Garden (it's re-opened!) in person on June 21, and your paterfamilias will get his first beer free. Sourdough Baking Class: Sat., June 20, 2pm Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

We told you that Tavel Bristol-Joseph of Emmer & Rye (and Hestia and Henbit, et. al.) was recently awarded a Best New Chef accolade from Food & Wine, and that his and Kevin Fink's Rainey Street venue has reopened for limited dine-in service and they're rolling out a to-go Italian concept called, um, Emmeroni's, right? Cool.

Know also that a Clarksville-based bastion of fine dining, Wink, is similarly back in the (limited) dine-in business (with an expanded patio), as is South Lamar's Aviary and El Naranjo and Downtown's Scholz Garten and Cherrywood Coffeehouse on the Eastside. And the SoCo location of Hey, Cupcake! is again flowing with a veritable river of icing-topped confections for your sweetest tooth. And there's more to come, we're sure; which is great, because we like to spread good news; although, with Covid-19 numbers spiking again, it remains to be seen what's still regarded as good news in the months ahead.

Definitely among the service industry's bad news this week are the destructive break-ins reported by South First's vegan favorite Bouldin Creek Cafe and Westlake's Trianon Coffee – and that lobster-lavishing Garbo's is trying to recover from the recent heist of their thousand-dollar power generator. Sweet baby Tony Bourdain, people! Like things aren't bad enough for the food-service community right now, someone has to kick 'em while they're down?

Further sad to relate that Be More Pacific, the beloved powerhouse of Filipino-inflected vittles, has decided to shutter indefinitely, and so now Anderson Lane suffers a harsh reduction in flavor – while still boasting the goodness of Eldorado and the newly reopened Jack Allen's Kitchen (among other terrific eateries).

Counter that sorrow with the now-open-for-dining patio of Buenos Aires Cafe Este on East Sixth (where you can get, fight us, some of the best empanadas in this hemisphere; and whose Father's Day Grill Box is sure to have Dad roleplaying as Supreme Sorcerer of the Meat-Searing Coals) … and the knowledge that Killa Wasi, the acclaimed Brazilian food-truck-that's-actually-a-food-bus, continues to provide all the delicious to-go family meals you can order at Independence Brewing Company.

(And of course Independence itself offers many excellent varieties of that beverage you might have heard of? It's called … beer? Spoiler alert: Yes.)

Further good news – in the odd, pandemic-spurred Venn crossover of eating well and supporting social justice – the international Bakers Against Racism project has a fierce local contingent that's currently taking orders, cooking up the treats, and readying Saturday delivery of much bready brilliance and pastry perfection to all of Austin.

But maybe you don't have the money to spend right now? Maybe you can't scrape up enough for anything and you really need to eat something? We end this week's column with the best news, then: Red Beans and Ricely Yours, a program headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com.

FOXTAIL SUPPER CLUB: FATHER'S DAY STEAKHOUSE Foxtail's chef Page Pressley offers a virtual cooking experience for Father’s Day, cooking alongside his son while teaching participants how to prepare a special seven-dish meal, including red shrimp panzanella, 24-ounce Peeler Farms Wagyu ribeye, summer fruit crisp, and – oh, see the full menu right here. Note: Once the Foxtail box is purchased, you'll be sent an email link 48 hours before the kit arrives with instructions on what needs to be prepared and organized – and you'll have ongoing access to the database where the online cooking tutorial will be posted. Bonus: All Foxtail Supper Club profits from June are being donated to the NAACP. Sat., June 20, 7pm $175. www.foxtailsupper.com

LAZARUS BREWING CO. FATHER'S DAY If you have a craft-beer-loving dad, then we reckon you have a dad who's gonna love at least one of these packages from Lazarus Brewing on East Sixth. 1) A Lazarus custom barrel end, engraved by Albert and Vincent, is a repurposed conversation piece that will spruce up the ol' paternal office or patio; 2) the Dad Swag Bag includes a six-pack of Lazarus beer, an industry hat, a beer glass, and a punch card for six free beer fills; 3) a special barrel-aged, 16-ounce, four-pack featuring First Noel (a winter wild ale, crafted from two strains of Brettanomyces and then re-fermented with figs), Tall Dark & Handsome (Belgian strong dark ale, aged in Paso Robles red wine barrels), Ruth (blueberry wild ale aged in tequila barrels), and a Foeder Farmhouse Saison (so damn new it doesn't even have an official name yet). Ordering opens: Fri., June 12 Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. $30-250. www.lazarusbrewing.com

MILAM & GREENE WHISKEY: BOTTLE-YOUR-OWN FATHER'S DAY EXPERIENCE Celebrate with your dad by bottling your own custom bottle of Double Gold award-winning port-finished rye or barrel-proof bourbon at Milam & Greene Distillery out in Blanco. The experience includes thieving whiskey samples from two different barrels, selecting the barrel to bottle, filling your own bottle from the barrel, and hand-labeling that glass vessel of liquid gold yourself. Note: You can schedule a visit with master distiller Marlene Holmes on Father’s Day weekend or arrange a later time with dad any weekend between Father’s Day and Labor Day. 830/833-3033. $100 per person. www.milamandgreenewhiskey.com

PINBALLZ X GLENMORANGIE: WHISKEY TASTING Because maybe there's still time to reserve a spot for dear old whiskey-lovin' dad for Father's Day weekend, right? Join the owners of Pinballz for a guided whiskey tasting featuring a tour of Glenmorangie's award-winning single malts, including a half-ounce serving each of: The Original 10 Year, Lasanta, Quinta Ruban 12 Year, and Nectar d'Or. Bonus: a charcuterie board from the new whiskey bar menu. Fri., June 19, 7:30pm Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek, 13729 Research, 512/537-8737. $30. www.pinballz.com

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 19

PINBALLZ X GLENMORANGIE: WHISKEY TASTING Because maybe there's still time to reserve a spot for dear old whiskey-lovin' dad for Father's Day weekend, right? Join the owners of Pinballz for a guided whiskey tasting featuring a tour of Glenmorangie's award-winning single malts, including a half-ounce serving each of: The Original 10 Year, Lasanta, Quinta Ruban 12 Year, and Nectar d'Or. Bonus: a charcuterie board from the new whiskey bar menu. Fri., June 19, 7:30pm Pinballz Arcade Lake Creek, 13729 Research, 512/537-8737. $30. www.pinballz.com

Saturday 20

Sunday 21

Monday 22

Tuesday 23

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com