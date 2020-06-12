Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 11

DELYSIA CHOCOLATIER FATHER'S DAY Whiskey, cigars, and chocolates are often treasured gifts for Father’s Day. Now Delysia combines all three in decadent truffles for the ultimate in dad-celebrating indulgence. Consider, for instance, the Gentleman's Collection, featuring three Scotch chocolate truffles, three dark chocolate truffles, and three cigar chocolate truffles. (Yes, cigar chocolate truffles; you have to try 'em to believe 'em.) Or there's the Virtual Chocolate & Whiskey Tasting that pairs four handcrafted chocolate truffles (smoked salted bourbon pecan, lemon clove, apricot cigar whiskey, and milk chocolate with double oaked rye) with a variety of whiskeys, and for which Dad can join Delysia's chef Nicole Patel and Milam & Greene distiller Jordan Osborne via Zoom to learn about the pairings while he sips and nibbles. Delysia Chocolatier, 2000 Windy Terrace Ste. 2-C. www.delysia.com

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

EASY TIGER FATHER'S DAY Bread ahead! Easy's Tiger's "head doughpuncher" David Norman and his son Wyatt team up to present a virtual sourdough baking class. (Order a Bake Along Set for dad – complete with starter, flour, recipes, a loaf of Austin Sourdough, and an Easy Tiger apron – and he'll be set to learn from the maestro himself. Want to bake along with him? Order a second kit for yourself – and use the code FATHERSDAY for $20 off.) But also: the Tiger is also offering a Grill Master Gift Pack and a Pretzels & Beer Gift Pack, including their full menu of sausages, buns, and sides. Bonus: Stop by the Beer Garden (it's re-opened!) in person on June 21, and your paterfamilias will get his first beer free. Sourdough Baking Class: Sat., June 20, 2pm Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. www.easytigerusa.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

REOPENINGS Slowly but surely; some later, some early; and some places doing so much biz, you could almost forget what a pandemic is … Newly unshuttered Sassy’s Vegetarian Soul Food had the busiest weekend since their opening back in 2018. “Had to turn away customers,” noted owner Andrea Dawson on Facebook, “first time that ever happened. If you couldnt wait it out, please come back. I will be staffing up to get food out faster.” SLAB BBQ on Research and in Oak Hill is back in business and serving up that tasty 'cue, safety protocols at the ready, determined to prevail no matter what. "To see years of blood, sweat and tears come to a sudden halt has been one of the biggest challenges of my life," says SLAB co-owner Raf Robinson, "and now with all the protest over the last week, it is even harder as wounds of racism are reopened. But I remain hopeful and grateful for our community, for their support through this. We know we are not alone." The Burgerlicious food trucks on the south side of town – doing so well due to sandwiches other than just their 1/3-pound True Destiny cheeseburger, although that’s the classic we swear by – have expanded their Thursday-through-Saturday hours to include Sundays. Fresa’s delightful bricks-and-mortar on South First, known for its wood-grilled meals and margaritas, has reopened with patio and dining-room seating. South Lamar caffeinemongers Patika are open again, too, offering a streamlined menu of coffee and pastries.

GRAND OPENING The Huckleberry food truck, featuring a menu replete with seafood-forward po’ boys and wild-game meats and fish platters (and caviar fries), has its inauguration party this weekend at Circle Brewing’s north Austin headquarters – Sat., June 13, noon-10pm. Congrats to chef Davis Turner and crew!

FIGHTING THE GOOD FIGHT As seen on Instagram, Sam’s BBQ and Nixta Taqueria have joined meaty forces to offer a Nixta breakfast taco featuring smoked brisket, fried potatoes, duck-fat-refried beans, lacto-fermented hot sauce, Monterrey jack cheese, and a fried egg. We were already like “Take my money!” but now we’re grinning because proceeds from the sales of this beefy goodness go to Six Square and the Texas Civil Rights Project. Sidenote: Sam’s, the oldest restaurant on East 12th, has been open since 1957(!)

Old Thousand – you know them, even before we rhapsodized about their Chinese noms – they’ve been offering free meals to those in the service industry who need them. And, sure, eateries are slowly, tentatively reopening; but food-service workers and a whole bunch of everybody else continue to struggle. So Old Thousand says: “In the wake of recent events, and in an effort to support our communities, we are extending our Family Meal program to the community at large. If you find yourself struggling andf just need a good meal, contact us at brendan@oldthousandatx.com to get put on the list to receive what we’re feeding our own family for the day. Meals can be picked up between 3-4pm on the scheduled day.”

The Peached Tortilla is donating $2 to the United Negro College Fund, for every milkshake sold of their Shakes, Burgers & Bubbles series. Like, for just a day? No – for the next three months. “Why UNCF?” says the Tortilla? “Because we believe that education is one of the great equalizers and can only help to further hasten change. We stand in solidarity with the black community.”

Ramen Tatsu-ya’s fundraiser last Saturday generated a total of $38,320 in sales – which will now be split evenly into donations to ACLU and the NAACP. “We know these are emotional and uncertain times and the fight does not stop here,” goes their Instagram announcement, “however, we thank you for making this happen.”

The bready badasses at Li'l Nonna’s outpost of vegan pizza power on East St. Elmo keep doing these Crust Punx ATX gigs, wherein they conjure up a plethora of savory pies and slices and donating the money earned to the 400+1 bail fund. Suggestion: Follow them on Facebook or Instagram or wherever for news of when the next gig’s coming – or just because you 1) like eating 2) really good vegan pizza.

H-E-B, the beloved grocery chain that needs no introduction in these pages, isn’t looking at all these (and other) valiant efforts of support and then cocking its corporate head, rolling up its sleeves, and saying, “Hold my beer.” That would merely be the meme version of this item. Which is powerfully embodied by this message from H-E-B’s president Craig Boyan:

“We must all take a stand against what happened to George Floyd – and the tragic deaths of so many other black lives throughout our history. Together we stand with the black community and communities of color in the fight against racism, intolerance, discrimination, and hate. We know words are not enough. Real change is rooted in action. In this light, we are creating a $1 million fund to help address racial inequities and injustice in our communities. H-E-B was founded on the unwavering belief that each and every person counts. Treating all people with dignity and respect is at the core of what unites us as a company, a state, and a nation. Now, more than ever, is a time for unity and to show each other compassion, understanding, and kindness as we work to make this a better world for everyone. Together, we have the power to create real change.”

Note: That fellow Boyan’s the president of a Texas grocery chain. Be great if he could switch places with what’s currently stinking up the White House, hey? (But then, of course, H-E-B would go bankrupt faster’n grass through a Santa Gertrudis. *sigh*)

LAZARUS BREWING CO. FATHER'S DAY If you have a craft-beer-loving dad, then we reckon you have a dad who's gonna love at least one of these packages from Lazarus Brewing on East Sixth. 1) A Lazarus custom barrel end, engraved by Albert and Vincent, is a repurposed conversation piece that will spruce up the ol' paternal office or patio; 2) the Dad Swag Bag includes a six-pack of Lazarus beer, an industry hat, a beer glass, and a punch card for six free beer fills; 3) a special barrel-aged, 16-ounce, four-pack featuring First Noel (a winter wild ale, crafted from two strains of Brettanomyces and then re-fermented with figs), Tall Dark & Handsome (Belgian strong dark ale, aged in Paso Robles red wine barrels), Ruth (blueberry wild ale aged in tequila barrels), and a Foeder Farmhouse Saison (so damn new it doesn't even have an official name yet). Ordering opens: Fri., June 12 Lazarus Brewing Co., 1902 E. Sixth, 512/394-7620. $30-250. www.lazarusbrewing.com

MILAM & GREENE WHISKEY: BOTTLE-YOUR-OWN FATHER'S DAY EXPERIENCE Celebrate with your dad by bottling your own custom bottle of Double Gold award-winning port-finished rye or barrel-proof bourbon at Milam & Greene Distillery out in Blanco. The experience includes thieving whiskey samples from two different barrels, selecting the barrel to bottle, filling your own bottle from the barrel, and hand-labeling that glass vessel of liquid gold yourself. Note: You can schedule a visit with master distiller Marlene Holmes on Father’s Day weekend or arrange a later time with dad any weekend between Father’s Day and Labor Day. 830/833-3033. $100 per person. www.milamandgreenewhiskey.com

Friday 12

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Saturday 13

Sunday 14

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Monday 15

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Tuesday 16

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com