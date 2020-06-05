CBD Stands for Self-Care

Our country is struggling with unrest and fights for justice, and we have hard work to do. But in order to fight the good fight, taking care of the physical body is critical. One option is our soothing pal CBD (cannabidiol), and Austin's got a whole bunch of great options (including some fresh new products) available to-go. We've rounded up some faves, including a honey lemon CBD muffin recipe in the online version.

Grassroots Harvest This Black-owned South Austin business has been making CBD tinctures and such for several years (they've even made my top 10 list), but now they're proud to announce a brand new product: PEARL, a CBD-infused water-based, latex-safe personal lubricant with 50 milligrams of CBD in 50 milliliters of lubricant. Owner Kemal Whyte, who immigrated from Jamaica at 11 years old, said, "I've been a business owner for years and for a long time I did my best to move focus away from me being a Black business owner as I wanted to be known as a business owner that positively affects my community, regardless of race. However, in light of current events, it feels more important than ever to stand up as a proud Black business owner and voice my opinion. I see the current situation kind of like a battery. The positive charge is open discourse and conversation; the negative charge is marching and protesting: Both charges, both forms of energy, are needed for the battery to work. Positive and negative have to come together and fight toward a common goal for us to see the changes enacted that we all want. The problems that Black people face don't get a lot of attention until there's a real, tangible impact on American society or economy. But they're getting attention now. And maybe it will be enough to set real change in motion."

Blenders & Bowls co-owner Kara Jordan said, "Adding CBD into a smoothie bowl is a great combo because you're getting all the nutrients from the fruits and veggies blended into the bowl, plus a dose of chill from the CBD. It's especially great during times like these. People need to stay healthy by eating whole foods and keeping stress levels down." The local acai cafe has five Austin locations and offers a CBD bowl with tons of fresh fruit and veggies and topped with hemp granola made with local brand RESTART, an organic CBD company founded by two sisters. www.restartcbd.com; www.blendersandbowls.com.

Lord Jones founder & CEO Robert Rosenheck said, "If we are not at our best then it's difficult to care for others. Our products provide a moment of Zen in the midst of all this uncertainty and stress." While the luxury brand is not an Austin product, it is available at Milk & Honey, Hotel Saint Cecilia, Sabia Apothecary, and Massage Sway & Tenoverten, among other local retailers. Their new CBD-infused whole plant Acid Mantle Repair Moisturizer is designed specifically for facial repair – to support the moisture barrier and rebalance skin, which comes in handy particularly for those wearing masks all day. And in support of Pride Month, there's a new rainbow version of their CBD gumdrops; 50% of profits will be donated to West Hollywood-based LA Pride to support their efforts with PLATform, a policy, leadership, and advocacy training program to support and educate the transgender and nonbinary communities. www.lordjones.com.

GRAV, an Austin-based company, recently became one of the first companies licensed to grow their own hemp flower in Texas. "The glass joints are especially relevant now since the days of puff, puff, pass are over – at least for the foreseeable future. We are seeing consumers buying flower in larger quantities and looking for more personalized products for delivery of that flower – like pre-rolls and glass joints." And they've recently launched their CBD glass joints, available for nationwide shipping soon. (GRAV officially entered the cannabis industry in March, partnering with Eel River Organics in California, becoming one of the first Texas-based companies licensing into a legal-THC market.) www.gravcbd.com.

CBD TakeOut, an online marketplace headquartered here in town, curates all sorts of CBD products – drops/tinctures, edibles, smokables, and topicals, including Willie's Remedy, the CBD branch of Willie Nelson's cannabis lines. Co-owner Jeremy Kinder said, "Uncertainty can induce anxiety and CBD has the natural ability to calm that internal storm. CBD, along with disciplining your thoughts, and taking moments throughout the day to breathe deeply, can drastically reduce anxiety. When shelter-in-place was rolled out, we saw a great need for our products and that is when we made them available at wholesale prices to help get people relief." www.cbdtakeout.com.

SunUP, another local CBD company, features a line of Zero products that do not contain even the industry standard of 0.3% THC, for those who cannot consume even trace amounts, in addition to their full spectrum products. They've also got stuff for the four-legged friends in our lives too. www.sunup-cbd.com.

Naturally Austin is a collaborative nonprofit community for natural CPG products in Austin, and they've recently announced eight new bundles featuring local makers, including a self-care bundle with a CBD element. A portion of proceeds from the bundles goes to Keep Austin Fed, a local nonprofit that utilizes surplus food and distributes it to our neighbors in need. Amplifier, an Austin-based merchandise logistics company, assembles bundles, which are available nationwide. Executive Director Emily Kealey said, "Naturally Austin chose Keep Austin Fed because so many of its partners are in the food and beverage space. This nonprofit helps the most food insecure in the community." The #SELFCARE bundle features PrepU Charcoal Face Scrub; Crux RECOVER Functional Tablets; Sanara's Body Butter and Body Polish; The Good Hippie Calm Dwelling Mist; a 7th Street Candle Co. 6 oz. candle; CatSpring Pedernales Green Yaupon Tea; Tea Drops' Glow Hibiscus Tea Sprinkles; Bibi Beverages Nightcap Alcohol Detox Shot; and Mushroom Revival's CBD Functional Mushroom Charcoal Face Masks. www.naturallyaustin.org.

Cheekywell, an Austin biz that specializes in tinctures, skincare, and chocolates – and has an entire line that caters to female needs (like their pre-rolled PMS cramp relief hemp flower joints) – recently released their favorite honey lemon muffin recipe (see Chronicle Cooking online), complete with CBD. www.cheekywell.com.