Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 4

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Yes, citizen, it is a bit like a deluge, now that you mention it. And we’ll see how all this revitalized dining-in plays out over the next couple of months (and the next few years). But, whoa, here comes everybody.

(And, to be sure, everybody’s still doing the curbside pickup and delivery thing; everybody’s “committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and distancing between guests,” masks when you’re not at-table, and so on. So, while you’re making your reservations online or by phone, maybe let that be a reassurance to your coronavirus-wary considerations?)

Easy Tiger, that bread-forward bastion of relaxation, has reopened its big outdoor beer garden at the Linc – you can book tables for up to six at a time (daily, 9am-8pm) via Open Table – and their menu will have “all the fan favorites like pastrami, sausages, pastries, breads, and craft beer selections.”

Parkside Projects invites you to celebrate the reopening of Texas at their Tex-Mex venue Vamanos on Airport (Sun.-Thu., noon-8pm; Fri.-Sat., non-9pm), their Downtown point of pizza perfection called the Backspace (Mon.-Fri., 11:230-8pm; Sat., 3-8pm), and the Italian excellence of Olive & June (Wed.-Sat., 9-5pm).

The ELM Group informs us that 24 Diner is back in fine fettle (daily, 7am-11pm) and that their chef Andrew Curren will be staging summer cookouts in the Sixth + Lamar parking lot for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. And that Austin’s beloved Irene’s is also open (Tue.-Sun., 11am-10pm) and the fabulous Drag Brunch will again be part of this city’s breakfast landscape.

P. Terry’s, the only burger place in town to get a thumbs-up from Eric “Fast Food Nation” Schlosser, has already reopened two of its locations (3303 N. Lamar; 13770 N. Hwy 183) and will open the remaining stores on June 8, all with hours of Mon.-Sun., 10am-10pm.

What other eateries are open for dining in? The Kamburis Brothers’ Satellite on West Slaughter; the highly strollable Jester King Brewery out in the Hill Country; the Eastside’s Kinda Tropical; Freebirds; Tarka Indian Kitchen; House Wine; Fogo de Chão. We told you about others earlier; we’ll tell you about more soon; and we’ll hope our favorite places make it safely through these various *fnord* phases of reopening.

– Wayne Alan Brenner

LIVE VIRTUAL COOKING CLASSES WITH CHEF MARIBEL Maribel Rivero, executive chef of acclaimed Peruvian restaurant Yuyo, has launched a new website where you can sign up for her virtual cooking classes – recommended! – but it's also well stocked with recipes, information on cooking essentials, and more. Peruvian ceviche is just the start of what's available here. www.cocinamaribel.com

Friday 5

CONTIGO CATERING: NATIONAL DONUT DAY Yeah, if there's one thing that can turn us into a drool-flooded Homer Simpson, it's a well-made donut. And if there's one thing humans have created in the name of celebration or marketing or whatever, it's a specially designated day for everything, right? So here we are now, all Scylla and Charybdis between those two things – and so glad that the mighty Contigo Catering is planning to assuage our fried-dough jones with not one but three fresh toroids of confectionary pleasure from chef Aimee Gunter: a plain glazed, a dulce de leche cream-filled, and a candied mint mojito. Note: 1) This is a one-day morningtime pop-up only, and 2) boozy coffee and regular coffee will also be available for purchase when you drive or walk on through. Mmmmm … boozy coffee. Fri., June 5, 9-11am. (2020) 4343 Stromquist. www.contigodispatch.com

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Yes, citizen, it is a bit like a deluge, now that you mention it. And we’ll see how all this revitalized dining-in plays out over the next couple of months (and the next few years). But, whoa, here comes everybody.

(And, to be sure, everybody’s still doing the curbside pickup and delivery thing; everybody’s “committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and distancing between guests,” masks when you’re not at-table, and so on. So, while you’re making your reservations online or by phone, maybe let that be a reassurance to your coronavirus-wary considerations?)

Easy Tiger, that bread-forward bastion of relaxation, has reopened its big outdoor beer garden at the Linc – you can book tables for up to six at a time (daily, 9am-8pm) via Open Table – and their menu will have “all the fan favorites like pastrami, sausages, pastries, breads, and craft beer selections.”

Parkside Projects invites you to celebrate the reopening of Texas at their Tex-Mex venue Vamanos on Airport (Sun.-Thu., noon-8pm; Fri.-Sat., non-9pm), their Downtown point of pizza perfection called the Backspace (Mon.-Fri., 11:230-8pm; Sat., 3-8pm), and the Italian excellence of Olive & June (Wed.-Sat., 9-5pm).

The ELM Group informs us that 24 Diner is back in fine fettle (daily, 7am-11pm) and that their chef Andrew Curren will be staging summer cookouts in the Sixth + Lamar parking lot for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. And that Austin’s beloved Irene’s is also open (Tue.-Sun., 11am-10pm) and the fabulous Drag Brunch will again be part of this city’s breakfast landscape.

P. Terry’s, the only burger place in town to get a thumbs-up from Eric “Fast Food Nation” Schlosser, has already reopened two of its locations (3303 N. Lamar; 13770 N. Hwy 183) and will open the remaining stores on June 8, all with hours of Mon.-Sun., 10am-10pm.

What other eateries are open for dining in? The Kamburis Brothers’ Satellite on West Slaughter; the highly strollable Jester King Brewery out in the Hill Country; the Eastside’s Kinda Tropical; Freebirds; Tarka Indian Kitchen; House Wine; Fogo de Chão. We told you about others earlier; we’ll tell you about more soon; and we’ll hope our favorite places make it safely through these various *fnord* phases of reopening.

– Wayne Alan Brenner

Saturday 6

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Yes, citizen, it is a bit like a deluge, now that you mention it. And we’ll see how all this revitalized dining-in plays out over the next couple of months (and the next few years). But, whoa, here comes everybody.

(And, to be sure, everybody’s still doing the curbside pickup and delivery thing; everybody’s “committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and distancing between guests,” masks when you’re not at-table, and so on. So, while you’re making your reservations online or by phone, maybe let that be a reassurance to your coronavirus-wary considerations?)

Easy Tiger, that bread-forward bastion of relaxation, has reopened its big outdoor beer garden at the Linc – you can book tables for up to six at a time (daily, 9am-8pm) via Open Table – and their menu will have “all the fan favorites like pastrami, sausages, pastries, breads, and craft beer selections.”

Parkside Projects invites you to celebrate the reopening of Texas at their Tex-Mex venue Vamanos on Airport (Sun.-Thu., noon-8pm; Fri.-Sat., non-9pm), their Downtown point of pizza perfection called the Backspace (Mon.-Fri., 11:230-8pm; Sat., 3-8pm), and the Italian excellence of Olive & June (Wed.-Sat., 9-5pm).

The ELM Group informs us that 24 Diner is back in fine fettle (daily, 7am-11pm) and that their chef Andrew Curren will be staging summer cookouts in the Sixth + Lamar parking lot for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. And that Austin’s beloved Irene’s is also open (Tue.-Sun., 11am-10pm) and the fabulous Drag Brunch will again be part of this city’s breakfast landscape.

P. Terry’s, the only burger place in town to get a thumbs-up from Eric “Fast Food Nation” Schlosser, has already reopened two of its locations (3303 N. Lamar; 13770 N. Hwy 183) and will open the remaining stores on June 8, all with hours of Mon.-Sun., 10am-10pm.

What other eateries are open for dining in? The Kamburis Brothers’ Satellite on West Slaughter; the highly strollable Jester King Brewery out in the Hill Country; the Eastside’s Kinda Tropical; Freebirds; Tarka Indian Kitchen; House Wine; Fogo de Chão. We told you about others earlier; we’ll tell you about more soon; and we’ll hope our favorite places make it safely through these various *fnord* phases of reopening.

– Wayne Alan Brenner

WANDERLUST WINERY SOFT OPENING: THE SOCIAL DISTANCING TABLE Here's a initial foray into the hospitality scene, hosted by Austin Texas Wine Society, the Heel of the Boot, and Wanderlust Wine Co., with an enticing array of Italian food (charcuterie, orecchiette & meatballs, chicken alfredo, vegan pasta, cannoli, and more) paired with fine wine at "the world's largest wine-on-tap winery" with a self-pour wall of taps. They've got more than 50 wines on tap, always; they'll have live music from 6:30 until 8pm this night; reckon it's going to be some kind of party, tell you what. Sat., June 6, 6-10pm. (2020) 610 N. I-35. $45.59. www.wanderlustwine.com

Sunday 7

DIPDIPDIP POP-UP GQ Magazine may have named them one of 2020's best new restaurants, and our own Jessi Cape has fairly raved about the eatery's brilliance, but that damned coronavirus put a stop to – well, hold on now. Look: Tatsu Aikawa's most celebrated venue flips a finger to pathogens everywhere and re-opens with a to-go menu featuring new dipping sandwiches (crafted with meats that are charred on a binchōtan grill, slow-cooked and thinly sliced) with a choice of dip, plus artisanal ice cream (Cookies 'n Matcha and Yuzu Mascarpone, for instance), and we're like, "OMG, yesssss!" Wed.-Sun., 11am-9pm www.tatsu-ya.com

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Yes, citizen, it is a bit like a deluge, now that you mention it. And we’ll see how all this revitalized dining-in plays out over the next couple of months (and the next few years). But, whoa, here comes everybody.

(And, to be sure, everybody’s still doing the curbside pickup and delivery thing; everybody’s “committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and distancing between guests,” masks when you’re not at-table, and so on. So, while you’re making your reservations online or by phone, maybe let that be a reassurance to your coronavirus-wary considerations?)

Easy Tiger, that bread-forward bastion of relaxation, has reopened its big outdoor beer garden at the Linc – you can book tables for up to six at a time (daily, 9am-8pm) via Open Table – and their menu will have “all the fan favorites like pastrami, sausages, pastries, breads, and craft beer selections.”

Parkside Projects invites you to celebrate the reopening of Texas at their Tex-Mex venue Vamanos on Airport (Sun.-Thu., noon-8pm; Fri.-Sat., non-9pm), their Downtown point of pizza perfection called the Backspace (Mon.-Fri., 11:230-8pm; Sat., 3-8pm), and the Italian excellence of Olive & June (Wed.-Sat., 9-5pm).

The ELM Group informs us that 24 Diner is back in fine fettle (daily, 7am-11pm) and that their chef Andrew Curren will be staging summer cookouts in the Sixth + Lamar parking lot for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. And that Austin’s beloved Irene’s is also open (Tue.-Sun., 11am-10pm) and the fabulous Drag Brunch will again be part of this city’s breakfast landscape.

P. Terry’s, the only burger place in town to get a thumbs-up from Eric “Fast Food Nation” Schlosser, has already reopened two of its locations (3303 N. Lamar; 13770 N. Hwy 183) and will open the remaining stores on June 8, all with hours of Mon.-Sun., 10am-10pm.

What other eateries are open for dining in? The Kamburis Brothers’ Satellite on West Slaughter; the highly strollable Jester King Brewery out in the Hill Country; the Eastside’s Kinda Tropical; Freebirds; Tarka Indian Kitchen; House Wine; Fogo de Chão. We told you about others earlier; we’ll tell you about more soon; and we’ll hope our favorite places make it safely through these various *fnord* phases of reopening.

– Wayne Alan Brenner

Monday 8

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Yes, citizen, it is a bit like a deluge, now that you mention it. And we’ll see how all this revitalized dining-in plays out over the next couple of months (and the next few years). But, whoa, here comes everybody.

(And, to be sure, everybody’s still doing the curbside pickup and delivery thing; everybody’s “committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and distancing between guests,” masks when you’re not at-table, and so on. So, while you’re making your reservations online or by phone, maybe let that be a reassurance to your coronavirus-wary considerations?)

Easy Tiger, that bread-forward bastion of relaxation, has reopened its big outdoor beer garden at the Linc – you can book tables for up to six at a time (daily, 9am-8pm) via Open Table – and their menu will have “all the fan favorites like pastrami, sausages, pastries, breads, and craft beer selections.”

Parkside Projects invites you to celebrate the reopening of Texas at their Tex-Mex venue Vamanos on Airport (Sun.-Thu., noon-8pm; Fri.-Sat., non-9pm), their Downtown point of pizza perfection called the Backspace (Mon.-Fri., 11:230-8pm; Sat., 3-8pm), and the Italian excellence of Olive & June (Wed.-Sat., 9-5pm).

The ELM Group informs us that 24 Diner is back in fine fettle (daily, 7am-11pm) and that their chef Andrew Curren will be staging summer cookouts in the Sixth + Lamar parking lot for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. And that Austin’s beloved Irene’s is also open (Tue.-Sun., 11am-10pm) and the fabulous Drag Brunch will again be part of this city’s breakfast landscape.

P. Terry’s, the only burger place in town to get a thumbs-up from Eric “Fast Food Nation” Schlosser, has already reopened two of its locations (3303 N. Lamar; 13770 N. Hwy 183) and will open the remaining stores on June 8, all with hours of Mon.-Sun., 10am-10pm.

What other eateries are open for dining in? The Kamburis Brothers’ Satellite on West Slaughter; the highly strollable Jester King Brewery out in the Hill Country; the Eastside’s Kinda Tropical; Freebirds; Tarka Indian Kitchen; House Wine; Fogo de Chão. We told you about others earlier; we’ll tell you about more soon; and we’ll hope our favorite places make it safely through these various *fnord* phases of reopening.

– Wayne Alan Brenner

Tuesday 9

FEED IT FORWARD Feed It Forward and take out hunger! Order delivery, pickup, groceries, beer, wine, or cocktails from participating restaurants and add the $5 Feed It Forward menu item before checkout. Support the local food community and provide 20 meals to the Central Texas Food Bank with each Feed It Forward item. Plus, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching donations up to $10,000. Check out the list of participating locations online before you make your next takeout order; there's a wide variety all over town. Fri., May 8 - Fri., July 31, Various locations. www.austinrestaurantweeks.org

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they are accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Mon., March 30 - Fri., July 31, Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org/latest/blog/food-access-resources-in-central-texas-during-covid-19

FOOD NEWS BUFFET

Yes, citizen, it is a bit like a deluge, now that you mention it. And we’ll see how all this revitalized dining-in plays out over the next couple of months (and the next few years). But, whoa, here comes everybody.

(And, to be sure, everybody’s still doing the curbside pickup and delivery thing; everybody’s “committed to following all state and CDC guidelines, including reduced capacity and distancing between guests,” masks when you’re not at-table, and so on. So, while you’re making your reservations online or by phone, maybe let that be a reassurance to your coronavirus-wary considerations?)

Easy Tiger, that bread-forward bastion of relaxation, has reopened its big outdoor beer garden at the Linc – you can book tables for up to six at a time (daily, 9am-8pm) via Open Table – and their menu will have “all the fan favorites like pastrami, sausages, pastries, breads, and craft beer selections.”

Parkside Projects invites you to celebrate the reopening of Texas at their Tex-Mex venue Vamanos on Airport (Sun.-Thu., noon-8pm; Fri.-Sat., non-9pm), their Downtown point of pizza perfection called the Backspace (Mon.-Fri., 11:230-8pm; Sat., 3-8pm), and the Italian excellence of Olive & June (Wed.-Sat., 9-5pm).

The ELM Group informs us that 24 Diner is back in fine fettle (daily, 7am-11pm) and that their chef Andrew Curren will be staging summer cookouts in the Sixth + Lamar parking lot for Father’s Day and the Fourth of July. And that Austin’s beloved Irene’s is also open (Tue.-Sun., 11am-10pm) and the fabulous Drag Brunch will again be part of this city’s breakfast landscape.

P. Terry’s, the only burger place in town to get a thumbs-up from Eric “Fast Food Nation” Schlosser, has already reopened two of its locations (3303 N. Lamar; 13770 N. Hwy 183) and will open the remaining stores on June 8, all with hours of Mon.-Sun., 10am-10pm.

What other eateries are open for dining in? The Kamburis Brothers’ Satellite on West Slaughter; the highly strollable Jester King Brewery out in the Hill Country; the Eastside’s Kinda Tropical; Freebirds; Tarka Indian Kitchen; House Wine; Fogo de Chão. We told you about others earlier; we’ll tell you about more soon; and we’ll hope our favorite places make it safely through these various *fnord* phases of reopening.

– Wayne Alan Brenner

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com